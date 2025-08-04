Ceyair Wright: Veteran Cornerback Poised to Lead Nebraska’s Secondary
When Nebraska added USC transfer Ceyair Wright ahead of the 2024 campaign, few could have predicted how central he would become to the Huskers’ defense. Now entering his senior year, Wright is stepping into a leadership role at cornerback—bringing experience, reliability, and competitive energy to Nebraska’s evolving secondary. Wright is entering the season with high-profile responsibilities and expectations.
Wright expects to lead Nebraska’s secondary, anchoring the cornerback unit while serving as a mentor to the team’s younger defensive backs. Wright’s presence brings clarity and confidence to Nebraska’s defense. Teammates and coaches alike lean on his structured approach, sharp discipline, and polished instincts, reflecting a player groomed for the NFL.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back played in all 13 games in 2024. Wright started eight games, leading the team in pass breakups (6) while ranking second in interceptions (2). He also logged 39 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble during his junior season. The Los Angeles, California, native played in 23 games with 15 starts at USC from 2021 to 2023 before joining the Cornhuskers. Wright logged 41 tackles for the Trojans with 1.0 tackle for loss, one interception, and five pass breakups.
2025 Expectations
Wright is penciled in as Nebraska’s starting right cornerback, anchoring a defensive backfield looking to elevate in 2025. His 4.35 forty speed puts him in elite company among other top Big Ten defenders. Wright's loose hips enable him to match both size and acceleration at the position, making him a reliable boundary defender. Against former USC's Zachariah Branch and former Rutgers’ JaQuae Jackson, Wright proved his mettle, clamping down on deep routes and making every target a contested battle.
Wright reads receivers like a playbook, tracking movement with instinctual poise and reacting to route breaks in real time. He processes receiver movement with sharp pattern recognition, matching transitions in real time and responding with controlled urgency. Wright is most vulnerable against bigger receivers because of his average frame.
He’s a willing tackler but not a tone-setter in the secondary. Wright’s occasional tackling lapses make him susceptible to shifty slot receivers who thrive after the catch. Optimal in press-man or quarters schemes, Wright excels when tasked with matching routes directly. His zone play is less refined, often struggling with lateral triggers and spatial discipline.
Wright brings speed, savvy, and senior stability to Nebraska's defense. If he stacks another productive season and tightens up his tackling, Wright could be a Day 3 pick with special teams value and CB2 upside in the NFL Draft.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.