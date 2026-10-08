Charlie McBride on How Nebraska Can Beat Indiana

Charlie McBride knows what it takes to win big games at Nebraska. The three-time national champion and former Husker defensive coordinator joined Adam Carriker on the Carriker Chronicles to break down what Nebraska needs to do to beat Indiana in a huge Big Ten matchup.

McBride believes this game starts with Nebraska’s defense. Indiana is well coached, physical and disciplined, but Nebraska can give itself a chance if it tackles well, stops the run and keeps quarterback Josh Hoover from getting comfortable.

A big part of the plan is containment. McBride talked about keeping Hoover in the pocket, knowing where the defensive help is coming from and not letting plays get outside. He also stressed that Nebraska has to avoid giving up long runs and explosive plays. In a game like this, one missed tackle can change everything.

McBride also talked about pressure. Nebraska cannot just sit back and let Indiana’s offense stay on schedule. The Huskers need to make Hoover feel pressure, but they also have to stay under control. That means getting after the quarterback without losing containment.

On offense, Nebraska will need Anthony Colandrea and the Huskers to create big plays. McBride believes the run game will be important, but Nebraska also has to stay patient and control the football. Long drives can help the defense, shorten the game and keep Indiana’s offense on the sideline.

Another key point was playing four full quarters. McBride said Nebraska has to stay consistent, play together and do its job. He also talked about the mental side of the game. Nebraska has a chance to use this matchup as a statement and prove it belongs with the top teams in the Big Ten.

The coaching matchup is another major part of the game. Matt Rhule and Curt Cignetti will both lean heavily on their coordinators, and McBride expects the chess match to matter.

For Nebraska, the formula is simple: tackle, stop the run, contain Hoover, create pressure and find a few big plays on offense.

If the Huskers can do those things, McBride believes Nebraska has a real chance to knock off Indiana for a true Big Noon battle.

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