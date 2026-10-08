Charlie McBride on How Nebraska Can Beat Indiana
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Charlie McBride knows what it takes to win big games at Nebraska. The three-time national champion and former Husker defensive coordinator joined Adam Carriker on the Carriker Chronicles to break down what Nebraska needs to do to beat Indiana in a huge Big Ten matchup.
McBride believes this game starts with Nebraska’s defense. Indiana is well coached, physical and disciplined, but Nebraska can give itself a chance if it tackles well, stops the run and keeps quarterback Josh Hoover from getting comfortable.
A big part of the plan is containment. McBride talked about keeping Hoover in the pocket, knowing where the defensive help is coming from and not letting plays get outside. He also stressed that Nebraska has to avoid giving up long runs and explosive plays. In a game like this, one missed tackle can change everything.
McBride also talked about pressure. Nebraska cannot just sit back and let Indiana’s offense stay on schedule. The Huskers need to make Hoover feel pressure, but they also have to stay under control. That means getting after the quarterback without losing containment.
On offense, Nebraska will need Anthony Colandrea and the Huskers to create big plays. McBride believes the run game will be important, but Nebraska also has to stay patient and control the football. Long drives can help the defense, shorten the game and keep Indiana’s offense on the sideline.
Another key point was playing four full quarters. McBride said Nebraska has to stay consistent, play together and do its job. He also talked about the mental side of the game. Nebraska has a chance to use this matchup as a statement and prove it belongs with the top teams in the Big Ten.
The coaching matchup is another major part of the game. Matt Rhule and Curt Cignetti will both lean heavily on their coordinators, and McBride expects the chess match to matter.
For Nebraska, the formula is simple: tackle, stop the run, contain Hoover, create pressure and find a few big plays on offense.
If the Huskers can do those things, McBride believes Nebraska has a real chance to knock off Indiana for a true Big Noon battle.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94