Clester Johnson Has Some Things to Get Off His Chest About Nebraska Football

After Nebraska's third consecutive heartbreaking loss, Husker legend Clester Johnson had some things he needed to get off his chest.

The national championship-winning wingback reached out to the Common Fans following Nebraska's 17-10 loss to Washington, and the guys got together for a special midweek episode to talk about what's going wrong, who's responsible, and whether Matt Rhule and the Huskers can still turn things around.

Clester brings a unique perspective from his playing days under Tom Osborne, including lessons about accountability, leadership, and the mentality required to win close games. And while the frustration surrounding Nebraska football has reached a boiling point, he's not ready to give up on this team.

Coaches and Players Both Need to Step Up

Nebraska has now lost three consecutive games it had opportunities to win, and Clester believes the problems go deeper than a handful of unfortunate plays.

The guys discuss Nebraska's inability to establish a consistent running game, the missed opportunities against Washington, and the importance of coaches putting players in position to succeed. But Clester also believes the Huskers need stronger leadership among the players, particularly when momentum starts shifting late in games.

Drawing on his experiences under Tom Osborne, he recalls how Nebraska's players came together to establish a culture built around unity, belief, respect, and accountability. Can today's Huskers develop that same mentality before it's too late?

Matt Rhule, Husker Nation, and a Growing Disconnect

Following the Washington loss, Rhule's emotional Monday press conference generated plenty of controversy, particularly his comments about a fan verbally confronting his daughter.

The Common Fans agree that targeting a coach's family is completely unacceptable. But they also discuss whether Rhule's decision to address the incident publicly shifted attention away from the team's ongoing struggles, and whether the relationship between the coaching staff and an increasingly frustrated fan base is beginning to fracture.

Has Rhule lost the confidence of Husker Nation? Or could a couple of wins change the conversation entirely?

The Missing Ingredient: A Winning Mentality

Clester believes Nebraska has enough talent to compete with anyone on its schedule. The problem isn't a lack of effort or physical ability. It's the inability to make the critical plays when games are on the line.

He shares stories about the competition for playing time under Osborne, the importance of eliminating mistakes in practice, and the player-led commitment that helped Nebraska break through in the 1990s.

The guys debate how much responsibility belongs to the coaching staff versus the players, and whether Nebraska's recurring fourth-quarter struggles have become as much a psychological problem as a football problem.

Can Nebraska Still Salvage the Season?

With four games remaining, Clester isn't abandoning his optimism. He believes the Huskers are still fighting, still talented, and still capable of finishing strong.

But Friday night's trip to Illinois could determine where the season goes from here. Can Nebraska end its losing streak, regain some confidence, and build momentum heading into the final stretch? Or will another disappointing performance push the program and its fan base closer to a breaking point?

Despite everything, Clester has a message for Husker Nation: It's okay to be frustrated. It's okay to demand better. But as long as the players are still fighting, there's reason to keep believing.

A candid, passionate, and occasionally hilarious conversation with one of our favorite former Huskers about what it takes to win, what Nebraska is missing, and why there's still hope for the Big Red.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find the Common Fan Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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