Clester Johnson Believes Nebraska Football is Closer Than You Think

The Huskers had a bye week, but there was still plenty to talk about, and this week the Common Fans welcomed back former Husker national champion Clester Johnson for a wide-ranging conversation about Matt Rhule, Nebraska's heartbreaking losses to Indiana and Oregon, and what it will take for the program to finally get over the hump.

Johnson brings a unique perspective as a national championship winning player for Tom Osborne, and he doesn't shy away from discussing the mistakes that have cost Nebraska games. But he's also more optimistic about this year's Huskers than he has been in quite some time.

Learning to Finish: Lessons From the Osborne Era

Nebraska has now surrendered fourth-quarter leads in consecutive games, raising familiar questions about discipline, conditioning, coaching decisions, and the team's ability to finish.

Johnson shares how Osborne emphasized finishing games, including a fascinating story about the team's offseason workouts following the heartbreaking Orange Bowl loss to Florida State. He discusses the importance of preparing players for high-pressure situations, developing accountability throughout the roster, and making sure every player believes he's capable of delivering when the game is on the line.

The guys also discuss Nebraska's recurring special teams problems and Johnson's memories of Osborne's meticulous approach to setting goals and evaluating performance across all three phases of the game.

Former Player Comments and the State of Nebraska Football

At 5-2, Nebraska appears to have its best team of the Rhule era. But some fans, and even some former players, have had plenty of criticism during the bye week.

The crew asks Johnson about the criticism coming from former Huskers, whether expectations have become disconnected from the realities of modern college football, and why rebuilding a winning culture today is different from maintaining one during Nebraska's glory years.

Johnson offers a thoughtful perspective on the challenges Rhule faces, the impact of NIL and the transfer portal, and why fans should recognize the progress Nebraska has made without ignoring the mistakes that continue to cost the team games.

Plus, the guys discuss Oregon's loss to Illinois, the growing parity across college football, and why comparing results from one Saturday to the next doesn't always tell us much.

Anthony Colandrea, the Running Game, and Nebraska's Offensive Identity

Johnson has been impressed with Anthony Colandrea since watching him play at UNLV, and he believes Nebraska has something special at quarterback.

But the Huskers need to find a more consistent running game to take some pressure off Colandrea, particularly as the season moves into November. The guys discuss the importance of establishing a traditional rushing attack, why championship teams almost always have a dependable rushing attack, and how Nebraska can better complement Colandrea's playmaking ability.

Johnson also shares his thoughts on Colandrea's future in Lincoln and why another season with the dynamic quarterback could be particularly exciting.

Five Games Left. Is a Breakthrough Coming?

Despite two devastating losses, Johnson believes Nebraska has every reason to be optimistic about the rest of the season. He predicts a win over Washington on Halloween and sees a legitimate path to nine regular-season victories.

The guys discuss what needs to happen for Nebraska to put the last two games behind it, why the Washington matchup is so important, and how a strong finish could change the outlook for the program.

Plus, some fun conversations about what players on Nebraska's national championship teams might have earned in the NIL era, Johnson's sons and their football careers, and a potential flag football showdown.

The bottom line? Nebraska has plenty to fix, but Johnson sees a team that's closer to breaking through than many frustrated fans might realize.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

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