Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Illinois Fighting Illini host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle on Friday night. Both of these teams are 5-3 on the season, but Illinois is 3-2 in conference while Nebraska is 2-3 against Big Ten opponents this year.

These teams are also heading in opposite directions as of late. Nebraska has lost three games in a row, including an upset loss to Washington at home last week, while Illinois has won three straight following a two-game skid.

Illinois beat Nebraska in overtime in the last meeting between these teams back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nebraska -4.5 (-108)

Illinois +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nebraska: -198

Illinois: +164

Total

49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nebraska vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Giles Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Nebraska record: 5-3

Illinois record: 5-3

Nebraska vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch

Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Anthony Colandrea transferred to Nebraska for his senior season, and got off to a fast start.

He led the Cornhuskers to a 5-0 start to the season, completing 65.7% of his passes (94 of 143) for 1,142 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. However, he’s thrown for just 683 yards on 67 of 120 passing (55.9%) with just two touchdowns and five interceptions in the last three games.

The quarterback at least ran for a touchdown in those first two losses before turning the ball over three times in the upset loss to Washington last week.

Colandrea will look to bounce back alongside his team this week in Illinois.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

I have to take Illinois and the points here at home.

The Illini are 3-2 at home this season, including an upset win against Oregon in their most recent game at Giles Memorial Stadium. On the other hand, Nebraska is just 1-1 on the road, losing in Oregon in its last away game.

This game could very well be decided in the final minutes, and quite possibly by just a field goal. I’ll take the home underdog under the lights on Friday night.

Pick: Illinois +4.5 (-112)

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