Coaches of Nebraska’s October Opponents are 7-3 Against the Huskers
Part Two of Three
In Part Two of our series on the coaches Matt Rhule and Nebraska will face, we take a look at the October opponents.
On Monday, we analyzed Nebraska’s August and September opponents. On Wednesday, we’ll look at Nebraska’s November opponents.
The coaches Nebraska will face in October are 7-3 in their career against the Cornhuskers. Rhule’s college career record is 59-56 (.513) in nine seasons, and 12-13 (.480) in two seasons at Nebraska. He was 11-27 while coaching the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. At Nebraska, Rhule is 1-3 against the October opponents
Oct. 4: Michigan State (5-7)
At Memorial Stadium
Time and TV TBD
Spartans coach: Jonathan Smith
Smith record: 39-42 (.481) in seven years. He was 5-7 (.416) in his first season at MSU.
Smith vs. Nebraska: 0-0
Rhule and Nebraska vs. Michigan State: 0-1
Smith came to Michigan State in December 2023, replacing Mel Tucker, who was fired. Smith arrived in East Lansing from Oregon State. At OSU, Smith was named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year in 2022. In 2023, the Beavers were 8-4 and went to their third consecutive bowl game — the first time OSU accomplished that since 2006-09.
Smith’s accomplishments were even more impressive since the Beavers were the proverbial “little brother” in the state to the powerful Oregon Ducks.
His assistant coaching jobs included stints on offense with Montana, Boise State and Washington. Smith played quarterback at Oregon State.
Oct. 11: At Maryland (4-8)
Time and TV TBD
Terrapins coach: Michael Locksley
Locksley record: 35-67 (.343) in 10 years. He is 33-41 (.449) in seven seasons at Maryland.
Locksley vs. Nebraska: 1-1
Rhule and Nebraska vs. Maryland: 0-1
Locksley stepped from an assistant job at Alabama to try to resurrect Maryland’s program in 2019. He was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks from 2012-15, the co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers in 2017 and offensive coordinator in 2018.
Alabama won three nationals championships during his tenure.
With the Terrapins, his teams had three consecutive winning seasons and three consecutive bowl wins from 2021-23, becoming the first Maryland coach to win three straight bowl games.
He was the head coach at New Mexico from 2009-11, with a 2-26 record.
Locksley played safety at Towson University.
Oct. 17: At Minnesota (8-5)
7 p.m. Fox
Gophers coach: P.J. Fleck
Fleck record: 88-61 (.591) in 12 years. He is 58-39 (.597) in eight seasons at Minnesota.
Fleck vs. Nebraska: 6-1
Rhule and Nebraska vs. Minnesota: 0-1
Fleck has won at least eight games in three of the last four seasons. But Minnesota hasn’t finished in the College Football Playoff Top 25 since 2019.
He was the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, a season in which Minnesota defeated Top-10 teams Penn State and Auburn. He is 6-0 in bowl games for the Golden Gophers.
In 2024, Minnesota was 8-5 (5-4 in the B1G). The Golden Gophers defeated No. 11 USC at home, and won at No. 24 Illinois on the road.
Minnesota ranked fifth in the nation in total defense, allowing 285.7 yards per game. Nebraska was 18th, allowing 317.9 yards per game.
The Golden Gophers were 12th in rushing defense, allowing 109.6 yards per game. Nebraska was eighth, allowing 101.2 yards per game. Minnesota was tied with Indiana for 10th in passing yards allowed 176.1 yards per game. Nebraska was ranked 65th, allowing 216.7 yards per game.
Fleck was a wide receiver for Northern Illinois.
Oct. 25: Northwestern (4-8)
At Memorial Stadium
Time and TV TBD
Wildcats coach: David Braun
Braun record: 12-13 (.480) in two years
Braun vs. Nebraska: 0-1
Rhule and Nebraska vs. Northwestern: 1-0
Braun was the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year, after taking over for Pat Fitzgerald. Northwestern went 8-4 in 2023, the most victories for a first-year Northwestern coach since 1904. This is Braun’s first college head-coaching job.
Braun arrived in Northwestern in January 2023 as defensive coordinator. He had the same job at North Dakota State from 2019-22. He was part of the Bison’s national championship teams in 2019 and 2021. His Bison twice had the FCS’ No. 1 scoring defense.
Braun was a defensive lineman for Division II Winona State.
