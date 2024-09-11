Colorado's Travis Hunter Praises Nebraska's Fans After Playing in Memorial Stadium
Travis Hunter and Colorado did not have an easy time in Lincoln last Saturday night.
The Huskers dominated the Buffaloes 28-10, with the score looking closer than the game actually was. Nebraska jumped all over Colorado and it was clear from the start of the game that it would be very difficult for the Buffaloes to be competitive in an environment like Memorial Stadium.
A couple of days after the game, Hunter said on "The Travis Hunter Show" that he came away from the game impressed with the atmosphere created by Nebraska's fanbase. It is easy to tell from his comments, that the crowd had an affect on the outcome of the game.
The clip starts out with Hunter giving credit to Nebraska for the way it started the game. The Huskers did not waste any time in jumping out to a quick lead, one they would hold on to for the rest of the game.
"They came out fast," Hunter said. "They hit us in the mouth and we had no response. That is pretty much what happened. Nebraska is a good team, they beat us fair and square. We just got to come out and do better. We have to play Colorado football and that is not Colorado football."
Hunter then shifted his focus onto the game day atmosphere at Nebraska. He described how their fans never let his teammates off the hook with their constant noise. He was also complimentary of some of the entertainment aspects of Memorial Stadium's presentation.
It sounds like one of the best college football players in the country was impressed by Nebraska's home game intimidation factor.
"That environment was top 10," Hunter said. "That light show in the fourth quarter, that was cool too. I ain't even gonna lie that was a good little show, boy. Their fans were loud on third down, when you break the huddle and when you get in the huddle. I can't even think to myself how loud it was. Yeah, shoutout to Nebraska."
