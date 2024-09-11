Nebraska Basketball's Opening Night Moving Outdoors to The Railyard
Nebraska basketball fans are going to get an even closer look at this year's men's and women's teams at the next Opening Night.
The event is slated for Oct. 4. Instead of being held inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, the street next to the Railyard (Canopy Street between Q and R Streets) will be closed. This will be free to public, with a start time slated for 7 p.m. CDT.
Opening Night will feature introductions of both Husker teams, remarks from coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams and selected players, contests with players and fans and much more. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.
“Opening Night is an event our players look forward to because it’s a chance to show their personality and have some fun with our fans,” Hoiberg said. “Moving it to the Railyard should create a fun environment and allow for more fan interaction with both our basketball programs and kick off what should be a fun Homecoming weekend on campus.”
“We are so excited for the upcoming season, and we can’t wait to see all the Husker fans in the Haymarket,” Williams said. “It should be a great atmosphere as part of the University’s Homecoming weekend and a fun event for everyone.”
Both Husker teams come off NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023-24 and have many of their key returnees back this season.
The Husker men return seven letterwinners, including three starters, from a team that went 23-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament for Big Ten Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg. NU is led by the senior duo of Brice Williams (13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Juwan Gary (11.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) while adding the services of seven Division I transfers to the lineup.
The Husker women are coming off a 23-12 season which included a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament for Coach Amy Williams. The Husker women are led by All-Big Ten center
Alexis Markowski (15.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg) and reigning Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year Natalie Potts (10.2 ppg, 5.5rpg) The Huskers also welcome a strong class of newcomers led by two-time Nebraska High School Player-of-the-Year Britt Prince.
Both teams open their seasons Nov. 4: women vs. Omaha; men vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley.
