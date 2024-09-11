Why Nebraska Football Made Latest Cut for 4-Star WR Ethan Feaster
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been heavily recruiting players left and right, including those a couple years away from potentially signing like Ethan “Boobie” Feaster.
Feaster is a DeSoto, Texas, athlete who has recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.47. He is listed as a four-star wide receiver from 247Sports and On3.
As many prospects going through the process do, Feaster has had to begin trimming down his list of potential schools. With more than 40 offers, he first trimmed the list down to 18, with Nebraska making the cut. The other 17 are a mixture of programs from across the country: Georgia, LSU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, SMU, Texas, Colorado, Texas A&M, USC, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, TCU, and Ole Miss.
Feaster explained to HuskerMax what stood out to him about Nebraska and why the Huskers made the cut.
“Nebraska has a very great culture and I love it,” Feaster said. “I was offered by (wide receivers) coach (Garrett) McGuire. I was blessed, he left me with 'One day if you keep pushing you’ll be a great player and hopefully it’s at Nebraska'.”
As for who is leading at the top of the 18.
“LSU, USC, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M,” Feaster said.
Nebraska is certainly expected to have a number of other big recruiting weekends, just like this past weekend with Colorado in town. One of those could involve the talented wideout.
“Very soon I was actually talking about visiting this year,” Feaster confirmed.
