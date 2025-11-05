Evan Bland on Raiola’s Injury, Nebraska’s Response, and the Road Ahead
On the atmosphere on Saturday night:
- The blackout at Memorial Stadium was next level. It was an incredibly impressive effort from the fan base.
- The blackout was particularly beneficial for the big recruiting guest list that was on hand.
On the game against USC:
- Nebraska played about as well as they could for nearly two and a half quarters.
- This wasn’t Minnesota–Nebraska showed up ready, they had a good plan, and they played well for large chunks of the game.
- Defense did everything you could have asked them to do.
- Additionally, the Huskers probably win without Dylan Raiola getting hurt.
- But this one was unique, in the sense that it involved some bad luck as well.
- In the end, they fell short of an opportunity to make a statement on a national stage.
On the two third quarter timeouts:
- On the 4th and 1 play, Nebraska was going to go for it, and ultimately changed their mind.
- On the other timeout–it’s still unclear why Matt Rhule used the timeout in that moment.
- Huskers playing too fast and loose with their timeouts.
On Dylan Raiola’s injury:
- Recovery time according to Rhule is 8-12 weeks.
- He may miss some winter conditioning, but the expectation is that he will be ready for spring ball.
- Raiola still expected to be a leader for this team: mentoring TJ Lateef, sitting in on game planning meetings, and generally supporting the team.
On bouncing back from the USC loss and the importance of the remainder of the season:
- Players and coaches talked this week about how anxious they are to get back out there. Like a closer in baseball who blows a save, the Huskers are ready to get the bad taste out of their mouth and try to get back in the W column.
- Year three still needs to be about upward momentum. Even with the loss of Raiola, and even if it’s not a traditional “Year 3 leap” for Matt Rhule, progress is important.
- The next step for Nebraska is to be a team that can finish strong.
- What record would constitute success for this Nebraska team? They need at least one more win, preferably two.
Looking ahead to UCLA:
- You normally don’t see a team fire its coach, pivot to an interim coach, and then have the kind of resurgence the Bruins have had.
- Interim head coach Tim Skipper and interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel have been bright spots.
- Quarterback Nico Iamaleava can be expected to run the ball as much as any quarterback Nebraska has seen.
- UCLA does have some talent, although Nebraska has been the more explosive offense of the two.
- Expect the Huskers to have heavy doses of Emmett Johnson, as well as some designed keepers for Lateef.
