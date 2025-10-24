Comparing Dylan Raiola and Preston Stone

Know your Foe:



Let's look at the QB position and compare Dylan Raiola and Preston Stone.



Dylan Raiola - Sophomore



155/213, 1,768 YDS, 16 TD, 5 INT, 72.8% CMP%



Preston Stone - Senior



111/187, 1,213 YDS, 10 TD, 7 INT, 59.4% CMP%