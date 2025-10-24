Comparing Dylan Raiola and Preston Stone
Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, and it's time to compare the quarterbacks in the game.
Let's start with Nebraska: Dylan Raiola
Coming off an ugly 24-6 loss to Minnesota, Raiola faced relentless pressure, completing just 17-of-25 passes for 177 yards while taking nine sacks in a game that exposed vulnerabilities in the offensive line and his ability to get rid of the football. Despite the struggles, he avoided turnovers and showed flashes of accuracy, keeping Nebraska competitive early.
Through seven games in his sophomore season, Raiola has maintained his poise and precision, posting All-Big Ten caliber numbers and helping the Huskers to a 5-2 record (2-2 in conference). Nebraska's success will continue to depend on his ability to navigate protections and exploit defenses through the air.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
155 / 213
1768
16
5
72.8
Looking at the PFF numbers, Raiola has been dinged for holding the ball too long in recent outings, leading to pressures, but his overall efficiency remains a strength. The Huskers' offense has leaned on his arm in comeback scenarios, though the line must improve to unlock his full potential.
OFF
PASS
RUN
66.4
64.6
64.6
Raiola looks to rebound against a stout Northwestern defense that ranks 18th nationally in pass yards allowed (168.6 per game), with a PFF pass coverage grade of 71.5.
Dylan Raiola Big Ten Rankings (through Week 8):
Completions: 2nd (155)
Interceptions: T-5th (5)
Touchdowns: T-3rd (16)
Pass Yards/Game: 4th (252.6)
Completion %: 2nd (72.8%)
Now Let's look at Preston Stone
Stone wasn't asked to do a whole lot in a dominant 19-0 shutout win over Purdue, going 11-of-26 for 132 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a run-heavy effort that improved Northwestern to 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten). Despite the inefficient passing line, his composure under pressure and key scores to Hunter Welcing helped the Wildcats post their first shutout since 2017.
In his graduate transfer season, through seven games, Stone has blended accuracy with decision making, elevating a Wildcats offense that was among the nation's worst a year ago.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
111 / 187
1213
10
7
59.4
As a mobile option, Stone has added a subtle rushing dimension. He doesn't run often, but he can extend plays with his legs.
CAR
YDS
TD
31
15
0
When looking at the overall PFF ratings for Stone, he has been the ultimate game manager and is very prone to mistakes when asked to do too much. He has played better against the competition as of late, especially in the upset win against Penn State.
OFF
PASS
RUN
62.7
60.5
64.5
Preston Stone Big Ten Rankings (through Week 8):
Completions: 6th (143)
Interceptions: T-3rd (6)
Touchdowns: 5th (13)
Pass Yards: 7th (1213)
Pass Yards/Game: 7th (151.6)
Completion %: 6th (63.8%)
Nebraska's secondary ranks No. 1 in the country in pass yards allowed, surrendering just 91.8 yards per game, with an elite PFF coverage grade of 92.5. Saturday's matchup will challenge Stone's pocket presence against a 'non-existent' at times Nebraska pass rush. While not a primary runner, he could test the edges if Nebraska's front loads the box to stop the run.
The key for the Blackshirts: They need to disrupt Stone early and force mistakes. He is going to struggle to throw the ball and will likely give the defense opportunities for takeaways. With a heavy run game expected, he won't have to do too much, but when he does throw the ball, Nebraska needs to make plays on the ball.
Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.