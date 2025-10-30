Comparing Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and USC's Jayden Maiava
Nebraska takes on the USC Trojans on Saturday, and it's time to compare the quarterbacks in the game.
Let's start with Nebraska: Dylan Raiola
Coming off a gritty 28-21 win over Northwestern, Raiola was efficient in a run-heavy, defensive battle, completing 16-of-22 passes for 141 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while taking just 1 sack. The performance helped Nebraska improve to 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) it will be interesting to see how the offense looks moving forward, as Emmett Johnson was featured heavily.
Through eight games in his sophomore season, Raiola has shown elite accuracy and poise, anchoring an offense that keeps the Huskers bowl-eligible and competitive in the Big Ten race. Nebraska's success hinges on his quick decisions and ability to extend drives against USC's mid-tier pass defense.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
171 / 235
1909
17
6
72.8
PFF notes Raiola's strong efficiency despite occasional pressure, with his completion percentage leading the conference. The Huskers have relied on his arm in key moments, but improved protection will be crucial.
OFF
PASS
RUN
64.0
64.2
55.5
Dylan Raiola Big Ten Rankings (through Week 9):
Completions: 1st (171)
Interceptions: T-4th (6)
Touchdowns: 2nd (17)
Pass Yards/Game: 6th (238.6)
Completion %: 1st (72.8%)
Now let's look at Jayden Maiava
Maiava faced a tough test in a 34-24 loss to No. 13 Notre Dame, going 22-of-42 for 328 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but showed resilience in piling up yards late. Prior to that, he diced up No. 15 Michigan for 265 yards and 2 scores on 25-of-32 passing in a 31-13 win. These efforts have powered USC to 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten), leading the nation in passing (326.1 ypg) and total offense.
In his junior season at USC, he has transformed the Trojans' attack with explosive deep shots and smart decisions.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
145 / 213
2180
15
4
68.1
PFF highlights his big-play ability, though turnovers creep in under pressure. He's thrived against quality foes lately.
OFF
PASS
RUN
85.9
83.7
66.6
Big Ten Rankings (through Week 9):
Completions: 3rd (145)
Interceptions: T-1st fewest (4)
Touchdowns: T-2nd (15)
Pass Yards: 2nd (2180)
Pass Yards/Game: 1st (311.4)
Completion %: 3rd (68.1%)
Nebraska's secondary ranks No. 2 nationally in pass yards allowed (124.6 per game). Saturday will test Maiava's poise against the Blackshirts' elite coverage. The Huskers must pressure him early to force errors—he struggles when forced to carry the load—while respecting his legs if they stack the box against USC's top-ranked passing attack.
The key for the Blackshirts: Generate sacks (Maiava has taken only 5 this year) and jump routes for turnovers. With USC's air raid expected, Nebraska needs to make plays in the air and, of course, stop the run.
