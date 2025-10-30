All Huskers

Comparing Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and USC's Jayden Maiava

Let's compare the quarterback position for the Huskers' matchup against the USC Trojans: Dylan Raiola vs Jayden Maiava.

Mike Delaware

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Nebraska takes on the USC Trojans on Saturday, and it's time to compare the quarterbacks in the game.

Let's start with Nebraska: Dylan Raiola

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Coming off a gritty 28-21 win over Northwestern, Raiola was efficient in a run-heavy, defensive battle, completing 16-of-22 passes for 141 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while taking just 1 sack. The performance helped Nebraska improve to 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) it will be interesting to see how the offense looks moving forward, as Emmett Johnson was featured heavily.

Through eight games in his sophomore season, Raiola has shown elite accuracy and poise, anchoring an offense that keeps the Huskers bowl-eligible and competitive in the Big Ten race. Nebraska's success hinges on his quick decisions and ability to extend drives against USC's mid-tier pass defense.

CMP / ATT

YDS

TD

INT

CMP%

171 / 235

1909

17

6

72.8

PFF notes Raiola's strong efficiency despite occasional pressure, with his completion percentage leading the conference. The Huskers have relied on his arm in key moments, but improved protection will be crucial.

OFF

PASS

RUN

64.0

64.2

55.5

Dylan Raiola Big Ten Rankings (through Week 9):

Completions: 1st (171)
Interceptions: T-4th (6)
Touchdowns: 2nd (17)
Pass Yards/Game: 6th (238.6)
Completion %: 1st (72.8%)

Now let's look at Jayden Maiava

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Maiava faced a tough test in a 34-24 loss to No. 13 Notre Dame, going 22-of-42 for 328 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but showed resilience in piling up yards late. Prior to that, he diced up No. 15 Michigan for 265 yards and 2 scores on 25-of-32 passing in a 31-13 win. These efforts have powered USC to 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten), leading the nation in passing (326.1 ypg) and total offense.

In his junior season at USC, he has transformed the Trojans' attack with explosive deep shots and smart decisions.

CMP / ATT

YDS

TD

INT

CMP%

145 / 213

2180

15

4

68.1

PFF highlights his big-play ability, though turnovers creep in under pressure. He's thrived against quality foes lately.

OFF

PASS

RUN

85.9

83.7

66.6

Big Ten Rankings (through Week 9):

Completions: 3rd (145)
Interceptions: T-1st fewest (4)
Touchdowns: T-2nd (15)
Pass Yards: 2nd (2180)
Pass Yards/Game: 1st (311.4)
Completion %: 3rd (68.1%)

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska's secondary ranks No. 2 nationally in pass yards allowed (124.6 per game). Saturday will test Maiava's poise against the Blackshirts' elite coverage. The Huskers must pressure him early to force errors—he struggles when forced to carry the load—while respecting his legs if they stack the box against USC's top-ranked passing attack.

The key for the Blackshirts: Generate sacks (Maiava has taken only 5 this year) and jump routes for turnovers. With USC's air raid expected, Nebraska needs to make plays in the air and, of course, stop the run.

