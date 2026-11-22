On a cool and misty afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Cornhuskers finally got their first signature win under Matt Rhule as they won the fourth quarter and held off the Ohio State Buckeyes 31-28. It finally happened!! After 3,717 days (that’s more than 10 years and 2 months) and 31 straight losses to ranked opponents, Nebraska finally stemmed the hurt and heartache by vanquishing the #14 ranked Buckeyes on Senior Day.

The Huskers won the game in true Husker Power fashion by committing to the run, controlling the clock and converting two turnovers into 14 points. Nebraska rushed for 176 yards, improving to 7-0 this season when rushing for at least 150 yards, and are only the second team to rush for 150 yards against the Buckeyes this season. The Cornhuskers offense was only stopped twice by OSU throughout the contest, the first possession in each half. Nebraska converted on 10-of-16 third downs (62.5%) on Saturday, including 3-of-5 conversions in the fourth quarter where they dominated time of possession (10:15-4:45) and outscored the Buckeyes 10-7.

Ohio State scored on the third play of their initial possession, when Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith got loose for a 67-yard touchdown reception. It was the first opening possession yielded by the Blackshirts since the opener against Ohio. Nebraska then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to lead 21-7 with 4:12 left in the first half. The first two scores were each 13-play drives that took a total of 12:56 off the clock. The third score was created by a forced fumble and recovery by Donovan Jones that set the Huskers up at the OSU 47-yard line which the offense converted for the score after a 9-play drive. The Buckeyes then drove 74 yards in 7 plays and scored on a Smith 31-yard toe-tap touchdown in the endzone. With :55 left in the half, Nebraska drove to the OSU 28-yard line before John Hohl mishit a 46-yard field goal attempt.

The Buckeyes had a 14-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to begin the second half that took 8:20 off the clock and tied the game at 21-21. They would only control the ball for 7:23 the rest of the game. OSU had back-to-back three-and-outs that combined for -13 yards, while Nebraska's following two drives were a six-play, 23-yarder that ended with a 33-yard field goal and a nine-play, 51-yard touchdown drive to give the Cornhuskers a 31-21 lead with 10-point lead with 7:41 left to play. Ohio State took 3:49 of that in scoring its final TD, before the Huskers held the ball for 7 plays as the final 3:52 drained of the clock. Believe it or not, this was the first time in 11 games that the Huskers lined up in the victory formation.

The Huskers were efficient offensively for a second straight game as their yards per point metric was 12.12. They maintained ball control with a 45 to 28 run-pass ratio which was similar to last week’s game against Rutgers (43 to 25) and is an indication that interim OC Glenn Thomas gets it. As a result, Nebraska held a 73 to 49 edge in plays from scrimmage and in the all-important fourth quarter, Nebraska ran the ball 16 times for 43 yards while OSU ran just once losing a yard. The pounding up the middle took its toll of the Buckeye defenders when the game was in the balance. The last thing Nebraska wanted to do was give the ball back to the Buckeyes and let Jeremiah Smith beat them long.

Speaking of Jeremiah Smith, he finished the game with 165 yards on six catches, three of the grabs for more than 30 yards. The other ten Buckeye receptions to other receivers only netted 94 yards. Smith became the first player in Big Ten history with 4,000 receiving yards. The Huskers were determined to not let one player beat them and the Buckeyes helped by not targeting the best player in the FBS for a stretch of 16:54 between the between 2nd play of 3rd quarter until 12 minutes left in fourth. After accounting for 63% of the Buckeye offense in the first half, he was limited to just two second half catches for 48 yards. With 12:46 left in the game, Jamir Conn had a pass breakup on a deep ball to Smith that Victor Evans III was able to intercept off the deflection. Then later in the fourth, true freshman Danny Odem III was able to breakup another pass intended for Smith.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea was 19 for 28 passing for 200 yards and three TD tosses and added another 63 yards rushing on 11 attempts including a second quarter 13-yard TD scamper. Colandrea came into the game leading the conference's quarterbacks with 447 rushing yards. With three more Saturday, Colandrea now has 25 runs of at least 10 yards, the second-most in the Big Ten behind Indiana running back Turbo Richard. The QB accounted for four total touchdowns for the third time this season. He recorded 263 yards of total offense in the game, his ninth game this season with at least 250 yards of total offense. Colandrea entered the day leading the Big Ten in total offense in conference games, and with his 263 yards today, he increased his season total to 3,007, making him the seventh Husker with 3,000 yards of total offense in a season. He is also the 21st player in FBS history with 10,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards. His two conversions on the final drive from 3rd and 2 on a run around the right side just before the two-minute timeout and then from a third-and-6 with a run around the left side secured the victory. Probably not such a bad idea that Nebraska signed him for another year.

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Freshman running back Jamal Rule was a workhorse as he rushed 23 times for 70 yards and pushed his season total to 705 yards, the most by a Nebraska freshman running back since Ahman Green in 1995. Even though he hobbled off to the injury tent late in the first half, he returned and had 11 more carries for 22 more second half yards. The body blows definitely started to dent the OSU defense. Isaiah Mozee contributed an additional 43 yards rushing on 8 carries as the offense averaged 3.9 yards per run.

Wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer had seven receptions for 73 yards, all in the first half. It marked Gilmer’s fifth game this season with at least five receptions. His 7-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was his eighth of the season, moving him into a tie for eighth place on the NU single-season list. Senior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had five receptions for 53 yards, setting a Nebraska season record of 40 grabs by a tight end, breaking Austin Allen’s record of 38 catches in 2021. Lindenmeyer also increased his career receptions total to 74, eight receptions from Mike McNeill’s career record of 82 receptions by a tight end. Luke had an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his third TD reception of the season, his second straight week with a touchdown reception. Keep throwing to the tight ends. Wide Jacory Barney Jr. had two catches for 16 yards, extending his streak to 37 straight games with a catch and tying Johnny Rodgers for the second-longest reception streak in school history. He also increased his career receiving total to 1,511.

A couple of other receptions in the game should be noted. One was a nifty call on 4th and 2 from the OSU 39-yard line where Colandrea rolled right and lobbed the ball to Jamal Rule who gained 11 yards on the play and kept a scoring drive alive. Coming into the game, the Huskers were just 8 for 20 on 4th down attempts, so going 2 for 2 in this game was significant. The other big catch was the 26-yard toss to Quinn Clark with 7:41 remaining that put the Huskers up two scores. It was a nice pass but an even better catch and move into the endzone.

The defensive play Saturday was made even more remarkable given that the Blackshirts were without their top four defenders (in order, Andrew Marshall, Owen Chambliss, Jahsear Whittington, and Anthony Jones). Marshall and Whittington are out for the rest of the year, but it is possible that Chambliss and Jones may return soon. The defenders held the Buckeyes to just 76 yards rushing, half their 149.7 yards per game average. They held running back Bo Jackson to 12 carries for 52 yards. Coming into the game Jackson ranked third in the Big Ten in rushing yards, averaging 4.98 yards per carry and almost 80 yards per game. Ohio State scored on four of eight possessions, but the two turnovers resulted in 14 points for the Huskers. Even though the 28 points were the most given up all year, the complimentary football with offense, defense, and special teams all contributing resulted in solid play and the much needed upset.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) attempts to catch the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Victor Evans III (22) and defensive back Jamir Conn (4) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blackshirts were led by linebacker Dexter Foster with 8 tackles, while fellow linebacker Vincent Shavers, Jr contributed 7 stops. In addition to his pick, Victor Evans had 5 tackles. Defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt had a sack for -7 yards among his 4 tackles and safety Dwayne McDougle III had three tackles, increasing his career tackle total to 201. Owen Stoudmire shared a TFL with Lenhardt, and defensive lineman Tyson Terry hustled his way to two quarterback hurries.

Special team play was generally solid but sullied somewhat by John Hohl’s 46-yard field goal miss. He redeemed himself with a 33-yard make in the fourth quarter that was ultimately the difference maker. Punter Archie Wilson punted just twice, averaging 43 yards with the shortest one inside the 20. Punt and kickoff coverage was good, although Dawson Merritt got dinged on one return. Jacory Barney’s 21-yard punt return gave the Huskers good starting field position at their own 38-yard line. For the game, Nebraska’s average starting field position was their 37-yard line while OSUs was only their 25-yard line. That 12-yard difference was magnified in a close contest.

The monkey finally crawled off the Husker’s back. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact breaking the curse will have going forward, especially on a short week. Iowa and Illinois were tied 17-17 at half, before the Ditch Chickens shut out the Illini in the second half to win 34-17. Iowa sits on the edge of making the playoffs and Nebraska has a chance to not only knock off another ranked team, but to eliminate another team’s playoff possibilities. Given that Nebraska has out-yarded every opponent this year and has been tied or leading at halftime in all 11 games, anything is possible. Enjoy the sweetness of victory and Go Big Red!!

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