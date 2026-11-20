The bleeding has finally stopped for the Nebraska football team.

Riding the wave of negativity during a four-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers found a spark with the promotion of new offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas as the NU offense piled up 429 yards of total offense to steamroll Rutgers 31-0 last week in Piscataway. The defense looked like its usual self under newly extended defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, as the Blackshirts delivered the program’s first conference shutout since 2003.. The Scarlett Knights limped to 143 total yards while dealing with multiple quarterback injuries.

Rhule — who had a much larger influence on the game plan and play calling of the offense — listened to his biggest critics with a relentless run game. Freshman Jamal Rule accounted for 103 of the 237 rushing yards for NU to tally his third 100-yard game this season. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea went 15-for-22 passing, with 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns to tight ends Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson.

Now bowl-eligible for the third straight season, the Huskers return to Lincoln to face another team looking for positives in a lost season.

Here's all you need to know for Saturday morning.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is facing heat for what looks like a lost season for the Buckeyes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (6-4, 3-4 B1G) vs. No. 14 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 B1G)

Nebraska (6-4, 3-4 B1G) vs. No. 14 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 B1G) When: Saturday, November 21

Saturday, November 21 Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: FOX

FOX Line: Ohio State (-3.5) | O/U: 41.5 (Fanduel)

Ohio State (-3.5) | O/U: 41.5 (Fanduel) TV Crew: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) & Jenny Taft (Sidelines)

Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) & Jenny Taft (Sidelines) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

No. 14 Ohio State Scout

Head Coach

Ryan Day | 9th Season at Ohio State & as Head Coach

89-15 (.856) at Ohio State & as Head Coach

1x National Championship (2024), 5x CFP Appearances, 2x Bowl Games

2x B1G Titles, 3x B1G East Division titles

1x B1G Coach of the Year (2019)

Previous assistant at Ohio State, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Boston College, Temple, Florida & New Hampshire

2025 Finish

L, 24-14 to No. 10 Miami (FL) in Cotton Bowl/CFP Quarterfinal

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 12-2 (9-0 B1G, T-1st)

12-2 (9-0 B1G, T-1st) Conference: B1G Runner-Up | Regular Season Co-Champion

B1G Runner-Up | Regular Season Co-Champion National Awards: Jim Thorpe Award (Caleb Downs) & Lott IMPACT Trophy (Caleb Downs)

Jim Thorpe Award (Caleb Downs) & Lott IMPACT Trophy (Caleb Downs) All-Americans: 7x First Team, 3x Second Team, 2x Freshman

7x First Team, 3x Second Team, 2x Freshman B1G Awards: Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Receiver of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year, Linebacker of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Receiver of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year, Linebacker of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year All-B1G: 9x First Team, 5x Second Team, 5x Third Team, 8x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Ohio State leads 10-1

Oct. 26, 2026, last matchup: 21-17 OSU

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith enters Saturday as the Heisman Trophy favorite with over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Key Returners

Jeremiah Smith | WR | Jr. | The 6-foot-4 wideout from Florida will go down as one of the best players in college football history. He's already set new career marks in the Big Ten for receiving yards and touchdowns. He's also the clear Heisman favorite and goes into Saturday with 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

Julian Sayin | QB | Jr. | The 2025 Heisman Finalist recorded 2,007 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions before suffering a fractured right elbow in a 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17 to knock him out for the season.

Bo Jackson | RB | Soph. | The Ohio native was one of only three true freshmen in the country last year to top 1,000 yards, earning him Freshman All-American honors. He enters Saturday ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 799 rushing yards.

Carson Hinzman | OL | Gr. | The veteran Buckeye started in nine of 14 games as a junior to help OSU win a national championship in 2024. He's started every game since, including all 14 in 2025 and all nine so far this season. He also earned AFCA First Team All-American accolades last season and was an All-Big Ten Third Team pick.

Austin Siereveld | OL | Sr. | A team captain and starting tackle for the Buckeyes, Siereveld started in all 14 contests last season as he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. | DE | Gr. | The 6-foot-6 Florida native earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year before taking on a larger role in 2026. He's the team leader with 5.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss through 10 games.

Payton Pierce | LB | Jr. | The Texas native earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year, but has improved his game to rank second on OSU with 50 tackles while also serving as a team captain.

Jaylen McClain | S | Jr. | The returning starter from 2025 is third on the team with 45 tackles and has posted a pair of interceptions.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Luke Fahey | QB | Fr. | The California native and former four-star recruit won the backup job going into the fall and kept this role after Sayin went down with an injury. Fahey has 1,024 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions across his first three career starts.

Earl Little Jr. | S | R-Sr. | A Second Team All-ACC pick in 2025, Little Jr. joined OSU over the offseason and now leads the Buckeyes with 58 tackles while adding five breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Qua Russaw | DL | R-Jr. | A former five-star recruit, Russaw transferred from Alabama and ranks second on Ohio State with 6.5 tackles for loss while adding two sacks and 23 total tackles.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin fractured his elbow versus Indiana on Oct. 17 to knock him out for the season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Carnell Tate | WR | NFL | The No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Tate was a Second Team All-American in 2025 after averaging 17.2 yards per catch on 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

Arvell Reese | LB | NFL | Going one pick later at No. 5 overall to the New York Giants, Reese exploded onto the scene in 2025 and earned consensus first-team All-American honors. He also earned Big Ten Linebacker of the Year accolades after tallying 69 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Sonny Styles | LB | NFL | The Ohio native joined his two teammates as a top-ten NFL draft pick after being named a first-team All-American.

Caleb Downs | S | NFL | The final of three Ohio State defenders taken within the first 11 picks of last spring's draft, Downs became the sixth unanimous All-American at Ohio State while winning the Jim Thorpe Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Big Ten's Nagurski-Wooden Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

Kayden McDonald | DT | NFL | A second-round pick to the Detroit Lions, McDonald was another unanimous first-team All-American and was named the Big Ten's Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Max Klare | TE | NFL | A heralded transfer from Purdue, Klare joined the Buckeyes for his final college season to record 448 yards on 43 catches and two touchdowns before going to the Los Angeles Rams as one of the final selections in the second round of the NFL draft.

Davison Igbinosun | CB | NFL | The aggressive cornerback racked up 53 tackles, eight PBUs and two interceptions as part of a campaign that saw him make the All-Big Ten First Team.

Will Kacmarek | TE | NFL | The second tight end to be drafted for OSU last season, Kacmarek earned 2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after coming over from Ohio.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. | S | NFL | Prior to joining the Buckeyes, Styles Sr. played for two seasons at Notre Dame as a wide receiver before making the transition to the secondary at OSU. He eventually got drafted in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Caden Curry | DE | NFL | A first-team All-American last season as a senior, Curry ranked ninth nationally with 11.0 sacks and 14th in the country with 16.5 tackles for loss. Later drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Outlook

Nothing has been the same for No. 14 Ohio State since Indiana’s Nick Marsh dragged his foot six inches outside the end zone, giving the Buckeyes a 19-15 win over No. 5 Indiana on Oct. 17, 2026.

In what was supposed to be a key win as part of a redemption tour this season, that game instead became the last beacon of hope for another special season. Earlier in the contest, 2025 Heisman Finalist Julian Sayin fractured his elbow, knocking him out for the season and sending the Buckeyes into a tailspin. Led by true freshman Luke Fahey two weeks later against USC, the offense couldn't finish drives often enough and the defense failed to slow down the Trojans in a 30-18 defeat.

With their playoff chances at risk, the Buckeyes looked refreshed in jumping out to a 14-0 lead over Oregon a week later in Columbus. However, the Ducks squashed any big-time postseason hopes when they scored 38 unanswered against OSU en route to a 41-28 win. It was an embarrassing collapse for Ohio State, who stopped the bleeding last week with a 28-19 victory over Northwestern, but head coach Ryan Day will be expected to make major changes over the offseason.

Despite the change at quarterback, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to put video game-like numbers and leads the Heisman chase going into Saturday. The 6-foot-4 Florida native owns over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Rising sophomore running back Bo Jackson has built on his Freshman All-American campaign from last season and sits fourth in the Big Ten with 799 rushing yards.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Luke Fahey has thrown for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three career starts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense has taken a big step back in the second year under defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. However, that was always expected after seeing seven players drafted to the NFL, including three taken within the first 11 picks. Returning defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads OSU in both TFLs (7.5) and sacks (5.0), while Florida State safety transfer Earl Little Jr. paces the Buckeyes with 58 total tackles so far this season.

While OSU is stout against the run, Nebraska will likely try to exploit the pass defense of Ohio State, as the Buckeyes rank seventh in the conference and 40th nationally with 193.4 passing yards allowed per game. Ohio State also struggles in getting off the field on third down, as their 39.7% ranks 86th in the country. Punting has been another sore spot for the Buckeyes, who rank 120th in the country in punt defense, 112th in net punting and 110th in punt returns.

Saturday marks Nebraska's best chance to take down Ohio State since the team's first-ever victory over the Buckeyes in 2011, but there's little reason to be optimistic. Star cornerback Andrew Marshall is out for the season after it was announced earlier this week that he suffered a stress fracture in his leg. That'll put the responsibility of covering Jeremiah Smith on five-star corner Danny Odem, but expect Aurich to mix things up in coverage while blitzing Fahey to keep him off balance.

On paper, this isn't a bad matchup for the Huskers, but there's little faith in expecting NU to execute on the plays to win a game against a team like Ohio State. That's why I have no trouble predicting a Buckeyes win Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

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