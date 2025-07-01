Dana Holgorsen Discusses Dylan Raiola’s Confidence Dip Before Nebraska Reset
When considering the quarterbacks bound for superstardom, Dylan Raiola's name has been in capital letters. However, even five-star rankings cannot fully equip a teenager for Big Ten football's grind. After burning through his freshman season in 2024 with Nebraska, Raiola soon discovered that college football doesn't deliver victories on a silver platter.
But offensive mastermind Dana Holgorsen has taken over. The young quarterback is refueling and restructuring for what is shaping up to be a blockbuster 2025.
Dylan Raiola Framing the Freshman Wall
Raiola's first-year performance wasn't bereft of moments of brilliance. Thrown into the fray immediately as Nebraska's starter, he totaled 2,819 passing yards. A number that would be respectable to any grizzled veteran, to say nothing of an actual freshman. But even as the numbers mounted, so did the expectations.
By midseason, the cracks were starting to appear. Nebraska's offense, which had been as low as 103rd in the country at one point with 22.7 points per game, stalled. Holgorsen, who came aboard as a consultant before assuming his OC role, witnessed it firsthand.
"When I arrived, Dylan (Raiola) was experiencing that freshman wall a little bit; so much was asked of him," Holgorsen said to HuskerOnline's Steve Sipple. "Keep in mind, it was Year 1 for Dylan in the Big Ten, that tough schedule. It really did get to him. He was a little bit overwhelmed, and we had to take a deep breath and give him the confidence to be able to make it through the season, and we were able to do that successfully."
Describing Dana Holgorsen's Intervention
Enter Dana Holgorsen, the veteran play-caller with a reputation for quarterback development. As soon as he assumed the role of offensive coordinator, Holgorsen got to work. His approach?
“We’ve gone through our offense three different times with the guys since the season ended. With OTAs in the winter, with spring football, then with summer, we've told him three times what we're going to do," Holgorsen said. "So, Dylan's in a really good place mentally about what the offense is. He looks good. He feels good. He's leading at an elite level. I just think Year 2 for him is going to be a little bit different."
The breakthrough occurred with Nebraska's game against Wisconsin at the end of the 2024 season. Raiola passed for 293 yards on 28-of-38 attempts with zero interceptions. Holgorsen viewed it as confirmation of the strategy: "We got people settled into places and let them get comfortable. That's how you get production."
It was about getting Raiola back in rhythm and confidence that had made him the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect.
Holgorsen is not alone in buying in. Head coach Matt Rhule was outspoken in praising Raiola's commitment to Nebraska in the face of outside interest. "Everybody reached out to him. He could've bailed and left and gone into the portal and gone somewhere where he would begin again. Perhaps at a site where he doesn't have to do as much himself. He decided to tough it out and battle," Rhule said. "I've been looking forward to seeing where he's at… I think he's going to have a great year."
There is every reason to think that. With the solidified offensive line that includes top transfers such as Rocco Spindler and Elijah Pritchett, Raiola will be afforded time and space to pass. Factor in the continuity of returning offensive weapons and Holgorsen's guidance, and the puzzle is put together. Veteran Huskers like Tommy Armstrong have seen the change as well.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.