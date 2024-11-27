Dave Feit's 2024 Husker Gift Guide
It's the holiday season, which means it is time to find a gift for the Husker fan(s) in your life.
Sure, you could go to Amazon or your local mass retailer and buy the first thing you see. Maybe you could spend hours browsing through endless pages of crap trying to find diamonds in the rough - oh wait, that's what I did.
What follows is a selection of Husker gift ideas (with prices and links) for things that I would want to give (or receive) broken out into five categories. We’ve got things for men, women, kids, and pets.
Author's note: Nothing on the list is a paid promotion. When I'm picking items, I'm doing so without the expectation of kickbacks, free stuff, or other compensation. As I mentioned above, I'd be thrilled if anything here showed up under my Christmas tree.
That said, if any sellers notice a spike in traffic coming from this post, and want to show your appreciation, feel free to slide into my DMs.
Need more inspiration? Most of the items from the 2023 Gift Guide are still available
Clothing & Apparel
Gameday or any day is a good time for Nebraska gear. Jerseys, official Adidas gear, or anything else, the Husker fan in your life cannot have too many Husker shirts. Shophuskermax.com has a great selection, but here are some other cool finds:
- Peanuts X Nebraska Quarterback Tee, Streaker Sports, $38. If the holidays make you think of the old Peanuts specials, you'll enjoy this shirt with Charlie Brown in a Nebraska helmet throwing a pass. For a more subtle nod to Nebraska's "close loss" era, consider this Nebraska sweatshirt with Lucy Van Pelt holding a football ($69) - ready to pull it away at the last second.
- "Nowledge" t-shirt, Two Seam Merch, $25. If you know what the "N" on the side of the helmet stands for, this shirt may be for you. Two Seam prints many shirts and hoodies with Nebraska-specific content. I'm really fond of this hoodie with the old Orange Bowl mascot inside the outside of the state ($36), and a clever "Blackshorts" volleyball tee that resembles the famous Blackshirts logo ($25).
- "I Hope The Other Team Loses, And It Makes Them Sad" crewneck, BBB Printing, $45. Triple B has been making funny, topical, and irreverent shirts for years. This shirt - a salty counter to the "I hope both teams have fun" designs seen elsewhere - is a perfect example. Nebrasketball fans should consider their "Sea of Fred" shirt ($25).
- "The Nebraska Stripe" hat, Hide Park Apparel, $35. Hide Park takes old footballs, cuts them up and uses them as patches on hats. The Nebraska Stripe has the outline of the state on a trucker hat with the football stripe running through it. They have other hats with corn cobs, keychains, and earrings ($14)
- Bugeaters Hoodie, shophuskermax.com, $59.99. Between 1892 and 1899, Nebraska's football teams were known as the Bugeaters. This handsome hoodie remembers one of the great nicknames in the history of college sports.
Paintings, Prints & Wall Hangings
Decorate your fan cave, Big Red basement, office, or any room in your home with these unique finds.
- "Memorial Stadium XX Miles" road sign Etsy seller DJN Design Studio, $34.99. This replica highway distance sign is perfect for that Husker who lives far away from Memorial Stadium. You can enter the exact distance from their house to One Memorial Stadium Drive, or they can calculate it based on their ZIP code. While this seller does not have Pinnacle Bank Arena, Haymarket Park, or Devaney Center signs in their shop, I suspect those could be custom ordered.
- Retro ticket stub and media guide prints, Row One Brand, Prices vary, based on material and size, starting at $50. Row One takes the artwork from old ticket stubs, programs, and media guides and turns it into wall hangings. A few personal favorites: The cover of the 1983 Football Media Guide, old school Nebrasketball Herbie dunking on the rest of the Big 8, and a replica of a 1959 football ticket. The vintage artwork is available in many different formats (canvas, metal, framed print, etc.) which impacts the price.
- Iron "N" Bourbon Barrel Cutout, Etsy seller Stonewalls Studio, $50. This craftsman cuts various shapes out of bourbon whiskey barrels (complete with the metal bands) and turns them into wall hangings. I'm partial to the classic Iron "N", but they do have the state outline and a football, some with wax drippings like a bottle of Maker's Mark. Be advised, their quantities are very limited, but these are too cool to leave out.
- "400th Sellout of Memorial Stadium" painting, Ashley Spitsnogle, $70 - $3,000. During the 400th Sellout game, Ashley Spitsnogle live painted the game from high up in the west stadium. The result is one of the coolest Husker paintings you see (aside from her other work). Prices vary based on size and material.
- "Vintage Herbie Husker" modern art print, Etsy seller Brandon Art Co., starts at $38, depending on size. It's our beloved old school, blond Herbie painted in a modern style that will give your Husker room or office a touch of sophistication.
- Set of four black and white Memorial Stadium photo prints, Etsy seller Jenn Camp Photography, $30 - $350. If you want something a little more subtle, consider this set of four black and white photos inside the stadium. Prices vary based on print size. Her store has other Nebraska photographs that are not Husker related.
Home Goods
A Husker home is a happy home.
- "Smells like a Cornhuskers Win" candle, $24.95, Etsy seller Terra Mater Studio. What does a Cornhuskers win smell like, you ask? Runzas? Red hot dogs? Urinal troughs? Fortunately, with this candle you can select one of 20 scents that are a little more appealing to the nose (such as white tea & citrus, teakwood mahogany, Christmas tree, etc.).
- "We're Back!" rocks glass, We're Back Co., $25. The folks at We're Back Co. are more of an apparel company (be sure to check out their humorous Dana Holgorsen "I was bored" shirt, $40). But I'm really fond of this rocks glass featuring their mascot (who might be related to a guy named Herbie) standing behind a sign saying "We're Back!"
- Cornhuskers Area Rug, Brightroomy, $49 - $169. Do you need a rug in your Husker room? Maybe you want a large version of the Memorial Stadium turf to recreate famous plays. Either way, this area rug is for you. Also available in Nebrasketball.
- Go Big Red stainless steel wine tumbler, Vintage Brand, $39.99. This 12 oz stainless steel tumbler (aka, a grown-up sippy cup) has one of my favorite retro Husker logos, the "Go Big Red Nebraska" shaped into a single bar facemask helmet. Vintage Brand will put several old Husker logos on a wide variety of items.
- "Nebraska Big 'Ol Party Bowl", shophuskermax.com, $29.99. Did I include this because the name "Big 'Ol Party Bowl" amused me? Yes, I did. Would a big 'ol bowl with Husker logos be perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or eating popcorn in front of the TV? Absolutely.
Junior Huskers
Raise 'em right with some Husker-themed gifts.
- Nebraska JV Team or Lil Huskers membership, Huskers.com, $35(Lil Huskers) or FREE (JV Team). The NU athletic department offers two different kids' club memberships: JV Team and Lil Huskers. The free JV Team gets a sixth grade or younger child free admission into seven different Husker sports (and a fun lanyard/badge). The paid Lil Huskers program offers more perks. You'll want to read the details, but they are great programs.
- Officially licensed NIL merchandise, Nebraska NIL Store, Prices vary. Who is your kiddo's favorite Husker? Alexis Markowski? Dylan Raiola? Bergen Reilly? Mackenzie Strauch of the women's rifle team? You can put their name and number on a shirt, hoodie, or jersey… and put a few bucks in that player's pocket. Adult sizes are available too.
- Nebraska Volleyball replica jerseys, shophuskermax.com, $49.99. These red long-sleeved jerseys look almost identical to the ones the "big girls" wear. Nine different players are available.
- "Lincoln Digs Lexi" t-shirt, RAYGUN, $20. RAYGUN (who recently opened a store in downtown Lincoln) is partnered with several Husker student-athletes for NIL apparel. My youngest (a volleyball fan named Lexi) has probably worn this shirt 100 times since she got it last Christmas.
- Huskers Onesies 3 Pack, shophuskermax.com, $31.99. Do you have a tiny baby boy or girl in your life? Get them ready for game day with this three pack of Husker onesies. There's also a onesie that looks like a Dylan Raiola jersey ($30.99).
Miscellaneous & one of a kind
Stocking stuffers, big ticket items, and one-of-a-kind conversation pieces.
- Site memberships and subscriptions (prices vary). There are a ton of great sites creating excellent Huskers content (articles and columns, podcasts, message boards, and more). A few of my favorites: HuskerMax, I-80 Club, Counter Read, The Athletic, Huskers 247, Husker Extra, and Husker Online. Support local journalism!
- NIL Jerky, Pipeline Jerky and Cornhead Jerky, $6.50 - $100. The Jerky Wars of 2024 nearly tore Husker Nation apart as Pipeline and Cornhead (from the folks behind 1890) battled to see whose dried meats could not be beat. I've tried (and enjoyed) Pipeline, and I assume Cornhead is a quality product as well. To me, there's no such thing as bad jerky, especially if NU athletes are getting a cut.
- "Pray for Nebraska" boxer briefs, Etsy seller Sin City Graphics, $28.99. Superstitious fans often have lucky shirts or… other garments that they believe bring luck. But let's be honest: after eight years without a bowl game, your lucky drawers have lost their mojo. Enter the "Pray For Nebraska" boxer brief, with an image of our Lord and Savior holding a football on each thigh. Sizes XS to 3XL available.
- Heisman Trophy replica, Etsy seller 3D Sports Urge, $80 or $99, depending on size. In theory, a Husker fan would put the names and years of Nebraska's three Heisman winners in the inscription. Personally, I'd be tempted to go with "This should have been given to Tommie Frazier and Ndamukong Suh".
- Winning Tradition pewter snowflake ornament, Etsy seller RS3D Creations, $13. The Huskers have been wearing the "Nebraska Football - A Winning Tradition" patch on their jerseys since 1991, with the current version debuting in 1999. A replica of that patch is placed inside a pewter snowflake ornament. The seller also has Nebraska volleyball versions their store.
- Miscellaneous Husker stocking stuffers, shophuskermax.com, prices vary. You can find hundreds of unique items here, but these stand out: Softball bling keychain, NU mini baseball bat, Nebrasketball stress ball, and a 24 pack of Husker drink umbrellas.
- Nebraska pet pajamas, shophuskermax.com, $26.99. My daughter has been known to put pajamas on the cat, which is objectively hilarious (especially if your cat is as easy going as ours). Shophuskermax.com has dozens of fun Husker items for that furry friend in your life.
- Tabletop Air Dancer, shophuskermax.com, $119. You know those inflatable tube guys in front of car dealerships that flop around? This is the 29" tall home version. I guarantee nobody else you know has one of these.
- Husker Helmet with trailer, Facebook Marketplace, $3,800. If you are truly looking for a big ticket, one-of-a-kind item, I've got you covered. This is a gigantic fiberglass Husker helmet. How big is it? The listing doesn't say, but it takes up the majority of a 16-foot trailer (which is included in the purchase). One of the pictures shows a Tom Osborne autograph.
MORE: Huskers Up Three Spots in College Huddle's Latest Big Ten Football Rankings
MORE: Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 13
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Iowa-Nebraska Football Prediction and a Whole Lot More
MORE: Nebraska-Iowa Analytics Preview
MORE: Huskers-Hawkeyes Preview with Iowa Podcaster Joel Kraushaar
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.