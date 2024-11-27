All Huskers

Dave Feit's 2024 Husker Gift Guide

Here are a few dozen ideas that will let you avoid settling for the ordinary.

Dave Feit

Streaker Sports
It's the holiday season, which means it is time to find a gift for the Husker fan(s) in your life.   

Sure, you could go to Amazon or your local mass retailer and buy the first thing you see.  Maybe you could spend hours browsing through endless pages of crap trying to find diamonds in the rough - oh wait, that's what I did. 

What follows is a selection of Husker gift ideas (with prices and links) for things that I would want to give (or receive) broken out into five categories. We’ve got things for men, women, kids, and pets. 

Author's note: Nothing on the list is a paid promotion.  When I'm picking items, I'm doing so without the expectation of kickbacks, free stuff, or other compensation. As I mentioned above, I'd be thrilled if anything here showed up under my Christmas tree. 

That said, if any sellers notice a spike in traffic coming from this post, and want to show your appreciation, feel free to slide into my DMs. 

Need more inspiration?  Most of the items from the 2023 Gift Guide are still available 

Clothing & Apparel 

Gameday or any day is a good time for Nebraska gear.  Jerseys, official Adidas gear, or anything else, the Husker fan in your life cannot have too many Husker shirts.  Shophuskermax.com has a great selection, but here are some other cool finds: 

Paintings, Prints & Wall Hangings 

Decorate your fan cave, Big Red basement, office, or any room in your home with these unique finds. 

Home Goods 

A Husker home is a happy home. 

  • "Smells like a Cornhuskers Win" candle, $24.95, Etsy seller Terra Mater Studio.  What does a Cornhuskers win smell like, you ask?  Runzas?  Red hot dogs?  Urinal troughs?  Fortunately, with this candle you can select one of 20 scents that are a little more appealing to the nose (such as white tea & citrus, teakwood mahogany, Christmas tree, etc.). 
  • "We're Back!" rocks glass, We're Back Co., $25.  The folks at We're Back Co. are more of an apparel company (be sure to check out their humorous Dana Holgorsen "I was bored" shirt, $40).  But I'm really fond of this rocks glass featuring their mascot (who might be related to a guy named Herbie) standing behind a sign saying "We're Back!" 
  • Cornhuskers Area Rug, Brightroomy, $49 - $169.  Do you need a rug in your Husker room?  Maybe you want a large version of the Memorial Stadium turf to recreate famous plays.  Either way, this area rug is for you.  Also available in Nebrasketball
  • Go Big Red stainless steel wine tumbler, Vintage Brand, $39.99.  This 12 oz stainless steel tumbler (aka, a grown-up sippy cup) has one of my favorite retro Husker logos, the "Go Big Red Nebraska" shaped into a single bar facemask helmet.  Vintage Brand will put several old Husker logos on a wide variety of items. 
  • "Nebraska Big 'Ol Party Bowl", shophuskermax.com, $29.99.  Did I include this because the name "Big 'Ol Party Bowl" amused me?  Yes, I did.  Would a big 'ol bowl with Husker logos be perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or eating popcorn in front of the TV?  Absolutely.   

Junior Huskers 

Raise 'em right with some Husker-themed gifts. 

  • Nebraska JV Team or Lil Huskers membership, Huskers.com, $35(Lil Huskers) or FREE (JV Team). The NU athletic department offers two different kids' club memberships: JV Team and Lil Huskers. The free JV Team gets a sixth grade or younger child free admission into seven different Husker sports (and a fun lanyard/badge). The paid Lil Huskers program offers more perks. You'll want to read the details, but they are great programs. 
  • Officially licensed NIL merchandise, Nebraska NIL Store, Prices vary.  Who is your kiddo's favorite Husker?  Alexis MarkowskiDylan RaiolaBergen ReillyMackenzie Strauch of the women's rifle team?  You can put their name and number on a shirt, hoodie, or jersey… and put a few bucks in that player's pocket.  Adult sizes are available too. 
  • Nebraska Volleyball replica jerseys, shophuskermax.com, $49.99. These red long-sleeved jerseys look almost identical to the ones the "big girls" wear.  Nine different players are available.   
  • "Lincoln Digs Lexi" t-shirt, RAYGUN, $20.  RAYGUN (who recently opened a store in downtown Lincoln) is partnered with several Husker student-athletes for NIL apparel.  My youngest (a volleyball fan named Lexi) has probably worn this shirt 100 times since she got it last Christmas. 
  • Huskers Onesies 3 Pack, shophuskermax.com, $31.99.  Do you have a tiny baby boy or girl in your life?  Get them ready for game day with this three pack of Husker onesies.  There's also a onesie that looks like a Dylan Raiola jersey ($30.99). 

Miscellaneous & one of a kind 

Stocking stuffers, big ticket items, and one-of-a-kind conversation pieces. 

  • Site memberships and subscriptions (prices vary). There are a ton of great sites creating excellent Huskers content (articles and columns, podcasts, message boards, and more). A few of my favorites: HuskerMaxI-80 Club, Counter ReadThe AthleticHuskers 247Husker Extra, and Husker Online. Support local journalism! 
  • NIL Jerky, Pipeline Jerky and Cornhead Jerky, $6.50 - $100.  The Jerky Wars of 2024 nearly tore Husker Nation apart as Pipeline and Cornhead (from the folks behind 1890) battled to see whose dried meats could not be beat.  I've tried (and enjoyed) Pipeline, and I assume Cornhead is a quality product as well.  To me, there's no such thing as bad jerky, especially if NU athletes are getting a cut. 
  • "Pray for Nebraska" boxer briefs, Etsy seller Sin City Graphics, $28.99.  Superstitious fans often have lucky shirts or… other garments that they believe bring luck.  But let's be honest:  after eight years without a bowl game, your lucky drawers have lost their mojo.  Enter the "Pray For Nebraska" boxer brief, with an image of our Lord and Savior holding a football on each thigh.  Sizes XS to 3XL available. 
  • Heisman Trophy replica, Etsy seller 3D Sports Urge, $80 or $99, depending on size.  In theory, a Husker fan would put the names and years of Nebraska's three Heisman winners in the inscription.  Personally, I'd be tempted to go with "This should have been given to Tommie Frazier and Ndamukong Suh". 
  • Winning Tradition pewter snowflake ornament, Etsy seller RS3D Creations, $13.  The Huskers have been wearing the "Nebraska Football - A Winning Tradition" patch on their jerseys since 1991, with the current version debuting in 1999.  A replica of that patch is placed inside a pewter snowflake ornament.  The seller also has Nebraska volleyball versions their store. 
  • Miscellaneous Husker stocking stuffers, shophuskermax.com, prices vary. You can find hundreds of unique items here, but these stand out: Softball bling keychain, NU mini baseball bat, Nebrasketball stress ball, and a 24 pack of Husker drink umbrellas.  
  • Nebraska pet pajamasshophuskermax.com, $26.99.  My daughter has been known to put pajamas on the cat, which is objectively hilarious (especially if your cat is as easy going as ours).  Shophuskermax.com has dozens of fun Husker items for that furry friend in your life. 
  • Tabletop Air Dancer, shophuskermax.com, $119.  You know those inflatable tube guys in front of car dealerships that flop around?  This is the 29" tall home version.  I guarantee nobody else you know has one of these. 
  • Husker Helmet with trailer, Facebook Marketplace, $3,800.  If you are truly looking for a big ticket, one-of-a-kind item, I've got you covered.  This is a gigantic fiberglass Husker helmet.  How big is it?  The listing doesn't say, but it takes up the majority of a 16-foot trailer (which is included in the purchase).  One of the pictures shows a Tom Osborne autograph.

Dave Feit
DAVE FEIT

Dave Feit began writing for HuskerMax in 2011.

