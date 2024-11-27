Carriker Chronicles: Iowa-Nebraska Football Prediction and a Whole Lot More
Adam's keys to the game, his thoughts on Malachi Coleman's exit, plus five guests
In this story:
It's a loaded show! Adam Carriker breaks down the most important stats, the three biggest keys to the game and why the road team has won the last three meetings in the Nebraska-Iowa series. Then he gets real about wide receiver Malachi Coleman hitting the portal. Five guests join Adam for prediction time and a full segment of Nebraska football, volleyball, bowling and basketball … Husker sports roundup!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Nebraska-Iowa Analytics Preview
MORE: Huskers-Hawkeyes Preview with Iowa Podcaster Joel Kraushaar
MORE: Keeping Dana Holgorsen and Beating Iowa: A Common Fan Thanksgiving
MORE: Husker WBB Hops Past Roos, 84-38
MORE: CFP Committee Places Four Big Ten Teams in Top 10
MORE: 3-Star Tight End Bear Tenney Decommits from Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified