Did They Get It Right? Nebraska's 2026 Alternative Uniforms Reviewed

Nebraska released the latest iteration of its all-black alternative uniforms Saturday morning. When the 2025 version was released - and worn against USC - I assumed we would continue to see the black and white version once a year. However, since the Huskers now have new primary uniforms, it makes sense that the blackout uniforms would be redesigned to incorporate the key design elements of the new look.



These black uniforms will be worn Oct. 31 against Washington. A kickoff time for that game has not been announced, but the Huskers clearly want it to be a night game.



As is our custom, we'll start at the top and work our way down.

Helmet

The helmet is easily the star of the show.



A mostly black helmet with script Huskers in shiny red. I say "mostly" because in the images I've seen, there appears to be a red speckle behind the black. To me, that look evokes the Texas Tech glitter helmets of the early 2000s… or a really fancy bass boat. A simply glossy black would have been better.



As for the script Huskers: this is just the fourth time since 1970* (when Nebraska removed the "U" from its helmets) that they have not worn the iconic sans-serif N.

*The other three?

2009 versus Louisiana The 1962 throwbacks featuring the player's number for the 300th sellout.

2018 versus Illinois The polarizing faux leather helmet look.

And 2021 versus Buffalo A throwback, interlocking, block NU.

I love it.



One of my biggest ongoing complaints with Nebraska's alternative uniform program (aside from being cookie cutter to other Adidas schools, and trying too hard to look like superhero costumes) has been making the helmet N off-limits.



Nebraska has some great secondary marks - script Huskers, script Nebraska, Herbie, the block N, the Blackshirts logo - that would all look sharp on a one-off helmet.

The helmet replaces the usual "N" with the script "Huskers." | Nebraska Athletics

In addition to that gorgeous script, the helmet has two red stripes running down the middle. I believe this to the be first time - ever - that Nebraska will don a helmet with multiple stripes.



I really like how the dual helmet stripes compliement the gigantic shoulder stripes on the jersey. It's a simple design element that absolutely works.



I'd like to see of a mockup of the double helmet stripe on the classic red and white helmet to see if that would improve the home and away sets as well.

I'm indifferent to the "GBR" on the front bumper, but adding "A Winning Tradition" on the back is a nice touch. A red chrome facemask ties the look together and completes a helmet that Husker fans young and old will like.



Grade: A

Jersey

For the most part, the jerseys are a colorway variation of the new home and away uniforms released in June: a pair of XXL stripes on the shoulders, tall numbers in a rounded font, with corresponding TV numbers on the sleeves.



I like how Adidas chose to make the numbers white and keep the stripes red. White stripes would not have looked as good, and red numbers (even with a white outline) would have been impossible to read.

"Nebraska" in all caps across the chest was a feature in a couple of bowl games during Tom Osborne's first decade as head coach. | Nebraska Athletics

The biggest difference is the addition of the all-caps NEBRASKA wordmark across the chest.

On one hand, it makes the $140 retail version look like one of those cheap, generic jerseys sold at Walmart.



But it addresses one of the biggest complaints that many fans (myself included) have about the new uniforms: there is no clear visual indication that they belong to Nebraska, as opposed to any of the other schools that wear red, white, and sometimes black.

The Huskers have worn NEBRASKA across the their chest a few times in the past:

The 1974 Cotton Bowl vs Texas. This was Tom Osborne's first bowl game, and - technically speaking - Nebraska's first one-off alternative jersey.

In the 1980 Sun Bowl, a notable percentage (but not all) of the team wore red jerseys that said NEBRASKA.*

Finally, the Huskers had a much smaller NEBRASKA patch on their chest as part of their regular uniform set from 1999 - 2004 (with the exception of the 2002 monstrosities).

*The 1980 Sun Bowl is a bizarre chapter in Nebraska's uniform history. A chaotic mismatch of uniforms, patches, and more. Plus, the San Diego Chicken performed the coin flip after arriving at midfield in the trunk of a Cadillac.

I really like how the Nebraska wordmark looks on this jersey, and I'd be open to adding it to the primary home and away jerseys immediately.

The drone-swarm block N is a feature on the back of the jersey. | Nebraska Athletics

Player names will not be on the back of the jerseys. Instead, you'll find (as the release states) a "perforated cutout of the Nebraska N" to reference the "iconic drone light show".



Given the overall theme for these uniforms appears to be "black and shiny", I'm all little surprised they didn't borrow from the women's gymnastics program and make it out of rhinestones. It's a bit of a needless detail crammed in for the sake of playing up the night game theme.

The reflective red details - the stripes and outlines around the numbers - are a classic example of Adidas trying too hard to make a superhero costume. Thankfully, it is toned down slightly from the 2015 alts.

Overall, I really like how this jersey looks… even if it Pam Beasley would be unlike to spot the differences from the black jerseys worn by the Cincinnati Bengals.



Grade: A-

The pants retain the truncated stripes of the Huskers' redesigned regular uniforms. | Nebraska Athletics

Pants

From the images I've been able to track down*, the pants appear to be same ones from the new uniform set, but in black and shiny red. My feelings haven't on the new pants changed: either use a full set of stripes or eliminate them.



The truncated stripes look dumb.

*I know that a big part of the fun of releasing new uniforms is the hype video featuring strobing lights, quick zooms from weird angles, and more jump cuts than a Barry Sanders highlight montage.



But once we've all watched and shared the video, is it too hard to release a photo gallery showing everything from multiple angles with the lights turned on? Surely, the focus of a uniform reveal should be on the uniform and not some anonymous staffer's video editing skills.



If nothing else, tracking down good images takes away time that I could spend yelling at clouds.

Adidas has largely stopped getting crazy with the pants on the alternate uniforms they make for Nebraska, choosing to simply change the colors to match the jersey. It is a good "less is more" approach.



Grade: C

Accessories

The marketing descriptions in the release say that the uniforms "draw inspiration from the unforgettable Memorial Stadium light show." The hype video emphasizes the streaks of light that run along the ribbon boards along with the fireworks shooting into the air.



On the uniform, this theme plays out a bevy of stripes - in various locations and quantities.

Two stripes on the helmet, jersey, and pants (with, a series of smaller stripes inside them - presumably to maintain the "corn row" motif introduced with the new home and away uniforms).

The gloves are covered in rows of four red stripes.



And, since these uniforms were made by Adidas, their three-stripe logo adorns every individual piece.

For a fan in the stands, it won't be recognizable, but up close it borders on stripe overkill.



Grade: C

Overall

When ranking Nebraska's alternate uniforms, I split the field into the retro throwback looks and the shiny superhero costumes.



I would put this iteration of the blackout alt at the top of superhero set - ahead of the icy Husker Chrome look from 2016.

Yes, part of that is due to the lack of quality entries in the superhero category (i.e. everything below fourth place).



But make no mistake - these are a good look. Designing an alternate uniform that pleases the players, young fans, and older traditionalist like me is no easy feat. I think Adidas has finally done that.

Is it perfect? No, but as we move through the second decade of Nebraska having alternate uniforms, it is important to remember (and/or remind myself) that the only "perfect" uniforms were the home and away versions what Nebraska wore for the majority of the last 55 years.



Anything else is a Halloween costume. And for Halloween 2026, this should be an excellent costume.

Now, the challenge becomes getting NU's first-ever win in black jerseys (0-5 all time).



But that's out of my hands.

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