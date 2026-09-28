Nebraska Is 4-0, But Let’s Not Move the Goalposts Just Yet

In Nebraska's 31-13 win over Michigan State, the Huskers checked a lot of boxes that they had not done in a long time:

First 4-0 start since 2016.

First win in a conference opener (home or away) since 2019.

First time scoring over 30 points in a conference road game (played outside of Maryland or Purdue) since 2019.

First four-game stretch of wins by 18 points or more since 2009-2010. First time that has happened in the same season since 2000. And the first to time to start a season since 1998.

In the wake of that convincing win, there will be a strong temptation to move the goalposts. Less than a month ago, the thought of beating Indiana or Oregon was ludicrous. Already, I'm seeing people talking themselves into beating one - if not both - of those teams.

I just can't go there. Not yet. My goalposts are bolted in the same place I had them at the beginning of the season. If you want to tell me that Nebraska's strong start means the bar must be raised, I will listen. I disagree, but I'll hear you out.

I'll happily agree that the defense looks like a disruptive force. The offense has big-play potential and can put up points. Heck, even the special teams are holding their own. These things are all very encouraging regardless of what Nebraska's future opponents have been doing in their first few games.

But I also see an offense that struggled to run the ball and take advantage of an injury-depleted Spartan secondary. I see a defense that looked a lot better after Cam Edwards left the game, but still gave up yardage in chunks when the Spartans played with tempo, keeping the Huskers from substituting. I saw a blocked punt get waved off on a curious penalty, and Nebraska opting to go for it instead of trying a 47-yard field goal.

Nebraska players celebrate with fans after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should our expectations continue to grow alongside Nebraska's win total? Maybe. But it just feels like we're setting ourselves up for failure and disappointment. I'd rather enjoy the moment without feeling the need to continually set the bar higher and higher.

Staying even keel is hard for fans to do. It is just as easy to overreact to wins as it is losses. It's okay to be impressed by a convincing road win without wondering how hosting a playoff game will impact the Memorial Stadium renovation timeline.

While I can't stop anybody from moving the goalposts, I would like to see some nuance in the conversation. Nebraska's 4-0 start combined with some of the teams looking more beatable than originally thought means that NU has an opportunity to exceed most preseason expectations. That's a good thing. But I bristle at the notion that failing to clear the new, arbitrarily set heights would now mean 2026 is a disappointment.

Matt Rhule’s critics say they want to see his team surpass expectations. But it is really hard to overachieve if the bar keeps getting raised every week. Maybe that's the point.

I won't discourage any fan from dreaming and playing "what if…" game. It's fun! But the reality of power college football in this day and age is that anybody is capable of beating anybody else on any given Saturday. That's inherently true before you factor in things like injuries, turnovers, penalties, and all the other chaos that makes the college game so much fun to watch.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule looks on during the second quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe Nebraska is headed for a 10-2 playoff season. Maybe - like the last Husker team to start 4-0 - this is a fool's gold record built against soft competition. Maybe the truth lies in the middle.

Only time will tell. Until then, I'm not interested in creating narratives that will could come crashing down at any moment. In a click-driven market, that's probably a big mistake on my part, but I'd rather enjoy the first tastes of sustained success in forever without worrying about where it is going.

Things I believe

The Blackshirts were a disruptive presence.

Coming into the game, I didn't really know what to make of Nebraska's defense under first-year coordinator Rob Aurich. The Blackshirts had played well (12 points per game), but the level of competition had been pretty soft.

The first play of the Michigan State game - an 8-yard run by Cam Edwards right up the gut - was not encouraging, but then Nebraska got down to business. A pass breakup by Andrew Marshall that was closer to a pick-six than a completion. Edwards was stuffed for a short gain by Andrew Jones Jr. and Owen Chambliss. On third down, Nebraska blitzed and Dawson Merritt recorded the first of six Husker sacks.

For the most part, that is how the day went. Nebraska largely shut down Michigan State's running game (93 yards before sacks knocked it down to a net of 39), which allowed the defense to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. Five different Huskers recorded a sack, including a strip sack - and recovery! - by Donovan Jones. Chambliss and Marshall had interceptions, which helped NU finish +3 in turnover margin.

I won't stop you from applying an asterisk to the results given the parade of Spartans that visited the medical tent and did not return to the game. But stopping the run and creating havoc in the passing game is a recipe for success in this league.

Nebraska got away with letting the opponent get up off the mat.

At halftime, the Huskers had the Spartans on the ropes. NU scored right before intermission to make the score 24-10. Contrary to what the BTN crew believed, the Huskers received the ball to start the second half. If NU could go down and score, it would be the classic "step on their neck" move to demoralize their opponent. Instead, Nebraska helped their hosts up off the ground, and handed them multiple opportunities to get back into the game.

On the first play of the third quarter, Mekhi Nelson lost six yards. Second and third downs were essentially identical: incomplete passes with a (declined) penalty for illegal formation. The Spartans muffed the punt, but recovered it. Nine plays later, Michigan State kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 11.

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards left the game after being injured on this first-quarter play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska got the ball back and picked up one yard on three plays before punting it back to MSU. The Blackshirts got a turnover, but the offense once again failed to pick up a first down. This time, a fourth-and-one run was stopped short. Michigan State's final drive of the third quarter ended in a field goal attempt that was blocked by Williams Nwaneri.

The Huskers were able to get away with it against a Spartan team that was decimated by injuries. The defensive efforts by the Blackshirts definitely helped, but being on the field for over 10 minutes of the third quarter is a recipe for disaster against better teams.

I'm not ready to guarantee a win against Maryland.

I get it. There is a very highly likelihood that the Terps are - as my teenaged kids like to say - "cheeks."*



As in booty cheeks. As in bad.

A 51-point home loss to UCLA definitely fits that narrative, as does a nine-point loss to Virginia Tech. Maryland's only win over a FBS opponent is a 38-14 win at UConn. But let's take a moment to look at those two losses.

Nebraska's next opponent, Maryland, was pummeled at home Saturday by UCLA, 54-3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both UCLA and Virgina Tech have first-year head coaches, which should have worked in Maryland's favor. But those coaches (James Franklin and Bob Chesney) are both pretty darn good, and their teams (both 4-0) back that up.

Terps coach Mike Locksley's seat is hot to the point where he might have to walk home if they lose. A backs-against-the-wall team feeling like they have nothing to lose is a dangerous opponent - especially if the locker room is looking ahead to the defending national champions arriving for a Big Noon kickoff the following week.

I'm not suggesting that Nebraska will lose Saturday, but I won't be entering the game expecting the Huskers to blow out the Terps.

Things I don't know

What does Nebraska hope to accomplish with their defensive timeouts?

I'll preface this by saying that I'm not trying to bag on Rhule for clock/game management. At this point, I've made my peace with him spending timeouts throughout the game. It is what it is.

There are two indisputable truths with timeouts: 1) you can't take them with you, and 2) they're usually more valuable in the final two minutes of the half than in the first 28.

So, if Rhule is going to spend them early, I think it is fair to ask if Nebraska is getting a good return on their timeout investments.

Midway through the first quarter, Nebraska called a timeout before a Spartan third-and-seven. On the surface, I don't mind it. Get organized (or don't get burned). NU gave up nine yards and first down after the timeout. MSU kicked a field goal four plays later.

Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic is tackled after picking up a fumbled ball on Jahsear Whittington's strip sack late in the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Midway through the second quarter, Nebraska called another timeout before a Spartan second-and-three. On the next play, MSU picked up four yards and the first down. They scored a touchdown five plays later.

Were those timeouts well spent? It is easy to look at the results of those two drives and say no. But did NU call timeout to avoid a big-play breakdown? Or to substitute a player who needed to come out? That I cannot say. I’d love to know what Nebraska hopes to accomplish, and if they feel the result is worth the timeout.

There was a situation where a defensive timeout definitely could have saved NU some yardage - in the third quarter where a 12th man was sprinting off the field as Michigan State snapped the ball. That play resulted in a five-yard penalty. Donovan Jones forced - and recovered - a fumble on the next play.

Why did Nebraska's running game sputter?

In their first three games, Nebraska rushed for an average of 263 yards per game. On Saturday, they were held to 157 yards. Over 40% of that from quarterback Anthony Colandera on scrambles and designed runs.

It was obvious that a centerpiece of Michigan State's gameplan was shutting down NU's running attack, and they executed it well. Before getting injured, Jamal Rule was bottled up, gaining just four yards on four carries. Keying on the running backs created opportunities for Anthony Colandrea to run. The Husker quarterback rushed for a game-high 66 yards on ten carries, including a 17-yard scamper on third-and-10 that set up Nebraska's second touchdown.

One silver lining: 55 of Nebraska's 157 yards came in the fourth quarter as the Huskers attempted to (figuratively and literally) run out the clock. To me, being able to run when the entire stadium knows it is coming is impressive.

What is the maximum distance where Rhule trusts his field goal kickers?

In the third quarter, Nebraska faced a fourth-and-one from the Spartan 30. Nebraska lined up to go for it, which caused Michigan State to call a timeout. After having time to think it over, Nebraska chose to go for it instead of kicking a 47-yard field goal.

On the surface, I understand the decision. Nebraska was leading by 11 at the time, a two-score advantage. Kicking a field goal wouldn't change that. A touchdown would put NU up 18, which given the way Nebraska's defense was playing could have sealed the game.

But I can't help but wonder if Rhule's decision was - at least partially - informed by his degree of confidence in his placekickers beyond 45 yards.

Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea, top, launches in the air as Michigan State’s Nikai Martinez makes a tackle during the second quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the first three games, Kyle Cunanan has a long of 40 yards (against North Dakota) and misses from 55 and 54. A year ago, Cunanan made a career-long 52-yarder against Cincinnati, and a 43-yarder at Maryland. Every other make was under 40 yards.

Nebraska has a second experienced kicker. However, John Hohl has not attempted a field goal since 2024. In that season, he hit from 54 and 47 at Ohio State and added a 45-yarder against Wisconsin. Hohl had misses from 42 and 44.

Again, I think Rhule made the right call to go for it - even if the play was a handoff to his seldom-used backup short-yardage back. But I think it is worth watching when Nebraska faces similar situations in the coming weeks.

Huskerigami Update

A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.



Final score: 31-13



Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened once before. The first time was a 1977 win over Indiana. Isaiah Moses Hipp made his first career start and ran for a (then) school-record 254 yards. It was Tom Osborne's third straight win over the Hoosiers - and their head coach, Lee Corso.

5 Things I loved

Vincent Genatone. To the best of my research, Genatone is the first Husker from North Platte to score in a game since Jim McFarland caught the game winner (on fourth-and-five with 57 seconds left!) to beat Okie State in 1968. Genatone stepped up after Rule was injured, picking up a critical third down then staying in the game to catch a shallow crossing route that he took to the house. His fourth -quarter score was the final nail in the coffin. This list will always have a soft spot for in-state kids and former walk-ons. Donovan Jones. He hit the defensive player stat trifecta with his sack, forced fumble, and recovered fumble in the third quarter. Jones has been a very consistent player. Williams Nwaneri. The lanky edge player has been one of the top Honorable Mention guys all year, so I'm happy to include him here. He was credited with two sacks (one of which came because he was the closest guy when Alessio Milivojevic fell down), as well as a blocked field goal in the third quarter. Williams is one of those guys who just physically look like a difference maker, and I can’t wait to see him tap his enormous potential. Kickoff coverage unit. All week, I kept hearing about how Kenneth Williams - the former Husker turned MSU return man - was going to torch Nebraska on a return. Maybe NU should just kick it out of bounds, they said. Meanwhile, I was rolling my eyes because I've watched NU's coverage unit stuff would-be returners short of the 25 in each of the first three games. Williams took his first return 23 yards to the 30. On the rest, he was tackled at the 21, 15, and 20. Justin Rhett had the first two tackles. Caleb Benning had the third. Anthony Colandrea. It would be easy to look at his stat line (15-27 passing for 212 yards) and be a little disappointed in his efforts. But the key numbers are the zero in the sack column and the 66 rushing yards gained. Colandrea was under pressure from the first snap. He had to throw the ball away a few times (hence, the 55% completion rate), but he used his legs to turn trouble into positive yards and first downs. He's a great fit for what Nebraska wants to do on offense.

Honorable mention: Andrew Marshall, Dawson Merritt, Jahsear Whittington, Owen Chambliss, Kwazi Gilmer, Tree Babalade, Dwayne McDougle III, Luke Lindenmeyer, Anthony Jones Jr., Justin Evans, Jamir Conn, Archie Wilson, Quinn Clark, Mekhi Nelson, shots for Husker touchdowns, Husker volleyball, and the pregame tributes to Mike Sadler and Sam Foltz.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass as Nebraska’s Williams Nwaneri closes in during the first quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5 Areas for improvement

Third-down defense. Is it nit-picky to mention third-down defense when the Huskers held Michigan State to 3-of -8 on third down? Probably. But two of those conversions happened on scoring drives. Each of those was a third-and-long situation, where NU could have gotten a stop. On Saturday, it didn't hurt Nebraska too badly. But against the better teams still to come, Nebraska would be wise to get off the field. Offensive execution. I know that Nebraska scored 31 points, which is the second-highest total in a road conference game under Rhule. But there were some absolute stinker moments where the play calls looked like Dana Holgorsen was searching for something that would work, and the execution was sloppy. I don't believe Nebraska needs to score 45 points a game, but some of the three-and-out drives were rather uninspired. Isaiah Mozee's usage. Remember Wan'Dale Robinson? He was a highly touted WR who was asked to play RB - partially due to numbers and partially because coaches wanted to get the ball in his hands. That sentence also applies to the talented Mozee, a four-star WR turned RB. I felt the previous staff did Robinson a disservice by trying to make him a between-the-tackles running back instead of finding ways to get him the ball in space. I see Mozee heading down the same road. Mozee is great in space - his first-quarter screen play nearly went a long way. But he has largely been unsuccessful running right up the middle. Pants stripes. This was the debut of Nebraska's new road uniforms. While I'm still not wild about the new look (the shoulder stripes are too dang wide), I'll be the first to say that the road whites looked sharp. There's just one problem: those truncated stripes on the pants. I hesitate to even call them stripes. They look like a couple of rogue strips of athletic tape that the trainers forgot to use when taping ankles. And when players go with the bicycle shorts look, those stripe-lets get even smaller. Just get rid of them. Political ads. Every commercial break featured at least one political ad, if not several. Most of them had an ominous voiceover telling how bad the other candidate is. Somehow, my stream contained ads for both Nebraska and Michigan races. The only thing more annoying than seeing the same (NAME REDACTED) ad 47 times is the knowledge that it won't make anybody change their vote.

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