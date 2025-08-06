An Interview with 'Groin Kick Chronicles' Creator Josh Peterson
Throughout the offseason, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell of the I-80 Club have been bringing us the “Groin Kick Chronicles” – a mathematical ranking of Nebraska’s 70 most recent losses, many of which happened in such an excruciating manner you wish you were wearing protective undergarments.
I've been listening to the episodes and have really enjoyed the series. I know that’s a weird thing to say about a podcast dedicated to revisiting losses that become increasingly painful to remember. And yet, the entire thing is extremely well done.
Don’t think of it as a cheap click-bait listicle designed to mock a painful era of Nebraska football. Instead, think of the Groin Kick Chronicles as a “30-for-30” documentary across multiple platforms (text, audio and video). You can tell the time and effort that went into the project.
As I’ve been following along, some questions came to mind. I was already familiar with the origins of what Mitchell calls a “Groin Kick loss,” as well as the genesis of the series (which is covered in the Prologue episode). But there were things I wanted to understand about the project’s origins, the process, their results and the reactions from listeners.
Recently, I sat down with Josh Peterson for a chat. He was gracious enough to answer my questions and share some stories and insights from the Chronicles.
(Responses have been edited for length and clarity)
Dave: When did you decide the Groin Kick Chronicles was something you wanted to pursue, and how long did you work on it?
Josh: I decided the after we did the postgame show (after Nebraska’s 28-20 loss to USC) in November of 2024,
I knew I wanted to try my hand at it, but I didn’t really go forward with it until January. I had never done a long form project like this before. I had never done anything scripted. The questions I had were, “Could I do it? If I did, how would it actually work?”
I sat down to write the prologue. I've written a lot over the last few years. Most of it had been about running to that point. I hadn't started writing for HuskerMax yet, but I had found my voice in writing.
When I wrote it out, I thought, “Okay, this is something.” And then I kind of put it on the back burner. I was really busy (calling basketball games, dealing with an injury, and moving to a new house).
In March, all I had was the prologue. If I want to do this, I should start actually moving forward with it.
To the second part of your question, I wish I would have kept track of the hours.
There’s probably 12-ish hours just of writing (game capsules) and cleaning it up. The most tedious part was pulling the audio highlights. Thankfully, HuskerMax is such a great resource for finding highlights. But recording and uploading each of those was a process. Same with the graphics.
Over the course of the process and then actually recording the episodes and everything else, it is at least 24 to 30 hours. I've never put as much effort into something. I've never done a project like this before.
I think that there is something very therapeutic about talking about the worst moments that you have had as a fan.
Dave: In a world where everything is driven by clicks, did you have any reservations about taking on a project that - if it is done correctly - should dredge up painful memories of an era that audience members might want to forget?
Josh: Definitely not. And here's why. I spent time with Jack and his son at a brewery around Memorial Day. We sat there for an hour talking about “Where with this game rank?” and “Oh my gosh, remember this…” That was a great reminder to me that at the end of the year, only one team is going to be the happiest you can possibly be as a sports fan. Everyone else is going to be frustrated to some level.
I deal with my losses by talking about them. I can tell you where I was for 62-36, the Kansas State loss in 1998, the Big 12 championship loss in 2009. The story of my life can be told through sports, and sports losses in particular. I think that there is something very therapeutic about talking about the worst moments that you have had as a fan.
So, I wasn't worried about (negative reactions). It's not that I don't care what people think, but I don't allow the frustrations with me and how I operate to affect me. People are going to think I'm too negative. It is what it is, and that’s their right, but I'm happy that I've been able to develop (a thick skin) over the last decade plus working in media, being on the radio, and now doing a podcast
I knew that there would be pushback. It really helped that Jack Mitchell was a huge driving force behind this. Because if you know anything about Jack you know that he is someone who wants the team to do well more than he wants almost anything in his entire life.
We did not approach this from a “Let's point and laugh at Nebraska” perspective. In a way, are laughing WITH the fans like, “Oh my gosh, can you believe they lost that game? Ha ha ha, that was insane!” That's how I tried to approach it.
I hope that showed itself in the script. There were times where I used words like “mind-numbing” or “flabbergasted” or whatever. I imagine there would be some who would say, “Wow, that was pretty harsh when you said that about a player.
Again, it is what it is. I approach everything I do in covering Nebraska in that regard. So, no, I wasn't too worried. I thought the amount of time and effort that we put into it and how that showed itself would allow for some – even the people who hate me the most, if they gave it a chance – to say, “Alright, this is not what I was expecting it to be. It's not just about crapping on Scott Frost.” The Groin Kick era really starts with Mike Riley, and it continues all the way through Matt Rhule.
The reason you are angry about a loss – at least I am – is did you think you had the game won and you blew it? Did you hate the opponent?
Dave: Talk through the formula that was used to rank the games. Were all of the factors given equal weight, or did some have a larger impact on the rankings?
Josh: We had seven categories, but the parts to the formula are not equal.
- Who the opponent was, which was a combination of rivalry rankings and their ranking was in Bill Connolly's postseason SP+ for that season. For example, teams that were in the Top 10 in SP+ were not given the max amount of points you could get. We wanted to put more emphasis on teams that were in the middle of the pack in terms of where they were ranked in the country. A loss to a number one team is harsh, but what's worse: that or losing to a team that you feel like you should beat? We decided to go with the latter. So that was one component.
- The importance of the game. Was this the second, third, fourth, fifth, or sixth consecutive loss? Also, was the game for a bowl berth? We put some emphasis on the Iowa losses in particular, because those were for bowl berths.
- Postgame win probability.
- Max second-half win probability. The way I always describe it is you know those really horrible graphs at the end of a loss where it's like, Nebraska had a 98% chance to win and then they lost? We wanted to make sure that we gave that some consideration.
- Margin of defeat. A one-to-three-point loss was going to be worse than four to eight, or nine to 14-point loss. But it was also a bell curve. So, the blowout losses scored higher than a 17-point loss, for example.
- Total yards disparity.
- Late game shift. And late game shift was, the four worst plays that happened in the fourth quarter and how much that shifted Nebraska's win probability. The worst of all of those was the BYU loss, a minus 142.1% late game shift. Part of it was literally one play, right?
So, to go back to the other question that you asked, we weighted it. Because while being out-yarded sucks, or out-gaining the team and losing sucks, I'll be honest, that's not the biggest factor.
When I think of a game of why they lost, “Oh man, I'm sad they outgained them by 50 and lost.” No, no, no. The reason you are angry about a loss – at least I am – is did you think you had the game won and you blew it? Did you hate the opponent?
And so those were the two biggest. The weight factor for those two specific things, late game shift and opponent carried more than anything else. But we also wanted to make sure that the importance of the game, AKA the six straight loss or not making a bowl game, that was going to hurt a little bit more.
I liked how we built the formula. I want to give a big amount of credit to Matt Connolly, Eric Reidelbach, Jordan Schmidt. They did incredible work. I am not a Google Sheets guy. I am not a formula guy. We spent, I mean, God, talk about more hours, Dave. We spent multiple days going back and forth in DMs figuring out what does this look like? What does this look like? What does this just look like?
Matt, Eric, and Jordan were the helpers with weighting waiting everything out and making sure the formula looked good. Eric in particular – that’s Stewmanji – he scraped all the data and was able to input it. They were incredible.
That was the thing I was most scared about. And I think, to go back to your first question, that was why it took me longer to really dive into this. At a certain point, I said, “Josh, just start writing the capsules, and then you can worry about the math later.”
The math was the scariest part because I didn't know how to do it, and I wanted to make sure that it was sound and strong. Those three really helped build it in a way that I left the project totally happy with what it spit out.
I'm very open to having a discussion on the number one game that (the formula) spit out. Is that the proper number one game? I think it's a fun discussion
Dave: Along those lines, when you're going through that process of building the formula did you ever consider tweaking it because a specific game came back too high or low?
Josh: I wish I could remember the order in which we input the numbers, but I remember after the first few we were like, “Wow, really?” After like three, maybe four of the categories, the 2021 Michigan State game was really low. The late game shift was the last bit that went in. When we put that in, everything clicked in a way where I thought “This is what I think it belongs.”
I'm very open to having a discussion on the number one game that (the formula) spit out. Is that the proper number one game? I think it's a fun discussion and that's what I wanted out of the project. But all the games that I think needed to be at the top were.
The biggest disagreement that I have seen is “How the hell was the Michigan game in 2021 not even in the top 20, let alone the top 10?” It was 24th. But I think we do a good job of explaining the yardage disparity. While it was a close game, Nebraska was outplayed at some points of the game. That played a part in it. It was the middle of the season, and they had just won. So, it didn't extend a losing streak. It was not for bowl eligibility, etc.
That's a long way of saying; I was super happy when we input everything that it spit out the games it did in the order that they did. At that point in time, we had discussions of is there anything else that we could do? Is there anything else that we should input?
At a certain point, we knew this was really good. Let's not put our thumbs on the scale and add anything unnecessary or try to reverse engineer an answer. I think we locked this formula sometime in May.
I never once was like, “Oh man, we missed, we missed this.” I know there are probably a few stats or storylines that we could have included. People have talked about when Nebraska lost to backup quarterbacks and those types of things. But that would have required more work on a project where I've already done a ton. Was this the starter? Was this the backup? It would have become a tedious process.
Dave: What other data points - easily obtainable or otherwise - do you wish you could have added to the calculation? Things like walk-off losses, bad calls, etc.
Josh: You mentioned walk-off losses, in our initial discussions we were trying to figure out a way to do a literal last second-loss like the Hail Mary for BYU, for example, or an overtime game. We wanted that, the last minute or two, in between the three- and five-minute mark, etc. It was just really, really difficult to do that and so we decided not to move forward with it. That was one of them.
A “bad calls matter” quotient would have been really good. If I could have figured it out, it would have really been for Jack. I just don't know how we would have even done it besides going through and charting every game.
We mentioned this, for example, with the 2016 Wisconsin loss. On the third down in overtime, there is a missed TJ Watt pass interference call. When people think about that game, that's the first thing that they think of. I mean, it would have been a penalty, right? When Adrian Martinez’s leg got twisted, if the refs would have seen that.
I understand that those really do help tell the story. I just didn't know how to do it. And I wasn't going to go drive by drive and chart every single penalty. But that's the one that I really, really wish we would have had.
I think a late-game or a last-second loss would have been a nice thing to build into it too if we could have come up with a formula we would have liked. And again, you're putting your thumb on the scale for the overtime and walk-off losses.
…people started saying, “Oh man, I wonder where this game would rank on the Groin Kick Chronicles for Pacers fans or for Arkansas fans.”
Dave: Now that you have the formula, what is next? Are you going to slot in any loss going forward? Are we going to go back and revisit games like the 1984 Orange Bowl or the 2009 Big 12 Championship?
Josh: One of the sick, twisted parts of me is thinking, “Wow, the next time they lose, people are going to ask where this game would have fit.” And I think that is kind of like a fun legacy – if you can describe it as fun – for this project.
We started teasing (the Chronicles) publicly in early June. It premiered on June 19th. During that time, there were NBA Finals games, there were College World Series games, and it was really funny because people started saying, “Oh man, I wonder where this game would rank on the Groin Kick Chronicles for Pacers fans or for Arkansas fans.”
I really enjoyed that, and it made me think this is now a way to describe heartbreaking losses. And so, the next time it happens, we will absolutely put in all the numbers and see where it would have slotted in on the list of 70 games.
I would love to go back in time. I already have a couple ideas on different ways that we could attack this from the past. The hardest part is that play-by-play data – which is one of the biggest parts of this project – isn’t available prior to, I think, 2009.
We can build a rivalry ranking for Texas in 2009. That's really easy. We can describe what was at stake. Those types of things are really easy. The play-by-play data, though, is so important. So going back to the 84 Orange Bowl, I don't know how we would do that. I would love to try, though.
That's a long way of saying, yes, I want to go back in time. Jack and I have already started discussing what we want our next summer project to be. He has an idea for doing something himself.
But we've been wondering if we should lean into this a little bit more next year. And then if so, what would we want to attack? Would it be national championship type stuff? Would it be Texas type stuff? Would it just be a decade of games? I don't know just yet.
We're getting ready for football season, obviously. We're ramping up to that more than anything. But I imagine the Groin Kick Chronicles will return. We just don't know in what way or when.
Dave: As somebody who appreciates a good “Sickos Project” - and all of the unexpected hurdles they present - what was the biggest challenge that you didn't see coming?
Josh: Well, I already mentioned the math, but I knew that that was going to be a challenge. I did the recording process for all the scripted stuff in one day. I got a day off from work and I was like, “Sweet, I'm just going to use this to knock this project out.”
So, I got there at 10. I left at five. Ian Aeillo – who scored the project, he did incredible work – he and I sat there for seven hours. The toll that it took on my voice was very surprising.
I've had days where I'm on air over the course of seven hours. I've had days where I've done a show and then a postgame show. I went in thinking it'll be fine. Just make sure to stay hydrated. Man, we got about halfway through, and my voice started… not even my voice, my mouth. It just felt like mush.
At one point, we took a break and Ian said “Go get something to eat. Let's take a few minutes away. This will be good for you.” And sure enough, it did. I went and got some lunch. And I thought that then the back half of the project finished way better.
There were like five to 10 games where I can't imagine what editing was like because there were just a lot of mistakes over and over and over.
That was surprising. As someone who speaks every day, is on the radio for four hours, and then I'll go do a podcast, this is not new to me. But there was no breather of, “Okay, now you talk.” It was just me, me, me, me, me.
Whereas doing the stuff with Jack was easy, because it was just “Hey, let's go down memory lane together.” So, that (initial) recording session was a lot harder than I was expecting it to be.
I would hope that all of the time, all of the effort, the sound of it, the way that it looked – all of those things would show this wasn't just some guy wanting to talk junk on the local football team.
Dave: One thing that really jumps out is the level of production that went into the episodes. The narration, background music and retrospectives with Jack are unlike anything else you'll find in other Huskers content. It's clearly not some guy sitting in his basement talking into a $30 mic he bought at Walmart. Tell me why that was such a priority for you.
Josh: I'm happy that you asked that. It was a priority because we wanted this thing to come across as well as possible. Ian Aeillo scored my theme for Chasing Three Hours, a running podcast that I did for a couple of years. He built the sound for that podcast too. I knew that he was really good. He's really creative.
First of all, this thing was so unwieldy that I didn't think that I would have the time to do it. I'm so happy I didn't have to edit this. This was more complicated than anything I have ever done. I wanted someone who knew what they were doing, so I reached out to Ian.
I was probably halfway done with the scripted portion sometime in the spring. We grabbed a bite to eat, and I explained (the podcast) to him. I knew not only that he would do a good job, but that he would have good ideas, which he did throughout the entire process.
It was so important because I didn't want this to just be a normal sounding podcast. I have a microphone. It's not the best, though. Jack has a microphone. It's not the best. We record (for the I-80 Club) over the Internet.
I didn't want any of that for this. I wanted it to be a proper recording session with good microphones. And they were. We used $3,000 microphones for this thing. That was key.
One of my favorite reactions to the first episode or the trailer was that people were like, “Whoa, that sounds way better than I was expecting it to sound.” Awesome. That is exactly what I was hoping for.
It was important because I wanted to show how serious we were about this. Going back to the earlier question about some of the responses, I would hope that all of the time, all of the effort, the sound of it, the way that it looked – all of those things would show this wasn't just some guy wanting to talk junk on the local football team.
It was someone who put a ton of effort into this thing to make it look and sound and feel as good as possible. That was really important to me. I'm super happy that we did. But I'll say it again: I was just happy I didn't have to edit it. Ian put so much time and effort into this. He did a wonderful job.
I also want to give credit to Mike Stibbs, my former producer on Unsportsmanlike Conduct. He helped with the video stuff we recorded over three separate sessions. Those were great and Mike Stibbs was a huge part of it. It was nice having him there to help out.
The tweet that he had after the Minnesota loss in 2021 where some Gophers fan was like, “When are you going to fire Frost?” And he just said this long thing. I was absolutely howling.
Dave: As a listener, I appreciated how the "Obligatory Jack Mitchell Tweets" were a source of levity - or co-misery - to break things up. Given that Jack can be a prolific tweeter during and after games, how hard was it to settle on just one?
Josh: It was. It was difficult. That's why there was one game that had two. It was one of the Iowa losses.
That was such a fun part of the research. That was the last thing that I did in terms of the scripted part. I had all my written words. I had all the highlights. And then I was like, okay, now it's time to search for the tweets.
It was so fun scrolling through some of those losses. The tweet that he had after the Minnesota loss in 2021 where some Gophers fan was like, “When are you going to fire Frost?” And he just said this long thing. I was absolutely howling.
That was one of the things that I was probably most excited for. And I'm happy you said we did levity. It's like, oh, man, this is a kick to the junk over and over and over. But hey, at least you got something funny to look forward to at the end of it.
There were only one or two games where he barely tweeted. It was the first one (in the era), the 2014 loss to USC. I think I used something about his son, Johnny, doing bottle flips because that was the craze back then. Otherwise, there were some games where I could have used three or four tweets, but I didn't want to get bogged down.
That was the first thing he did when we recorded together. I just had him read (tweets from) the games in order because I didn't want him to know (what the rankings were). He never knew where the games fell until we started doing the episodes.
Watching him read (tweets) for like 15 minutes, just tweet after tweet after tweet after tweet was so funny, especially because there were some where he's like, “What was I trying to say?” He didn't understand what old Jack was even trying to say in that moment in time. That was super funny. We laughed so hard throughout those 15 to 30 minutes.
(Kevin Kugler) brought up a great point: the through line is that every generation of Husker player is passing this down to the next generation.
Dave: Now that it's all over, how do you feel about the individual losses and the Groin Kick era overall? Do they still trigger traumatic PTSD, or has performing this audio autopsy been helpful?
Josh: Excellent question. Man, those Iowa games are the ones that really stick in my craw.
I've talked about it with Jack before. My fandom is so different than it was when I was growing up. Part of it is just my job. I want the team to do well, and I root for them on Saturdays… or Thursdays or Fridays.
The biggest thing that changed is not allowing it to affect me in such a negative way. After the 2016 Wisconsin loss, I remember how I felt that next day. I went to work on Monday, and was like, “I don't want to talk about this game.”
But I realized in that moment, you have to be able to talk about it in a concise way, in a good way, and maybe take away a little bit of the emotion. So, starting in that moment – I don't know how – but I was able to kind of pull back. I want the team to do well, but if it doesn't, the losses don't affect me as much.
That said, the Iowa losses are my least favorite of all. Basically, every single year, there is just something about the way in which they happen. Of all of the listeners to my radio show, Iowa fans represent the largest contingent, outside of Nebraska football fans.
Knowing all of that, those losses suck. Every time they lose to Iowa, it's one of the few times in a season where I'm like, “Oh, that's what it felt like when I was peak fandom, growing up or in college.”
Otherwise, the big lesson to take away is just how have they done this over and over and over?
I had Kevin Kugler on one of the bonus episodes. We just talked about the through line of it. And he brought up a great point: the through line is that every generation of Husker player is passing this down to the next generation. They have got to figure out a way to break the cycle. Maybe that starts in 2025.
I kind of went into this thing thinking the 2021 season was a horror show. That season is going to have all these games at the top. And it had some: 2021 Iowa, 2021 Michigan State are both in the top ten.
But man, you really remember 2015 was horrible. And I mean, it was horrible. The first month of the season was Hail Mary, overtime loss to Miami, and then Illinois and Wisconsin were back-to-back weeks. It was like, whoa. Those games were back-to-back-to-back-to-back in the Top 15. And then 2016 Wisconsin was number 11. We had a lot of Mike Riley games near the top.
So, while 2021 gets all the hype, and rightfully so, because of the two in particular, I came away realizing that year wasn't as bad as I had remembered. They went 3-9, but I was saying it in the moment: the one-score losses are only one-score because they're scoring late. It's not because it was a really a close game.
But 2015, or 2023, or even a couple of losses in 2024. Those were the games that we really think of when we think of a kick to the groin. 2021 was a kick to the groin because they went 3-9.
In my opinion, on a game-by-game basis, it doesn't hold a candle to even what happened at the start of 2015, or certainly Matt Rhule’s first year in 2023.
“You want to know how you don't lose one-score games? You win by two scores.”
Dave: Speaking of Matt Rhule, four of his 13 losses made the top 10. Taking what you've learned from those games - or any of his losses - what are two or three things that he and the team can do to avoid more one-score groin kick losses in 2025?
Josh: The first thing is they just have to get better at managing those late game situations. That's such an obvious thing, but I mean, it's all facets, right?
The Minnesota loss in 2023 to kick off the Matt Ruhle era is a great encapsulation of what we're talking about. They have a fumble by Anthony Grant. The defense who had one of the best games that we had seen from them in years – darn near pitched a shutout – they give up the fourth down conversion. They give up a few more yards on the next drive and Minnesota walks them off.
It's like everything went into that, whether it was offense or defense. Though, I guess not special teams so much in that one. But that's the thing. The program has done a great job at trading off the blame. Sometimes it's the offense that falters. Sometimes it's the defense that falters.
One of the things that I've really started saying a lot the last couple of years is “You want to know how you don't lose one-score games? You win by two scores.” The example that I always use is the 2023 Illinois loss where Nebraska's offense is just stepping all over themselves throughout much of the second half.
But every time they turned it over, they were up by 13. They were up by two scores. So, a touchdown - which they never gave up - wouldn't have hurt them as much as if they had only been up by a touchdown.
I have a theory that if Nebraska was leading the game by three points in the fourth quarter, one of those turnovers would have resulted in an Illinois touchdown. But for whatever reason, I think they were able to get stops because they were always up by two scores. They just need to do that more this year. They got it in the bowl game where they tried to give Boston College the victory. They were dominant, they were up 20 to 2, and suddenly it was 20 to 15. But Nebraska was able to pick up multiple first downs and ice the game.
So, whether it's that, whether it's the defense getting a stop, whether it's the offense being down by a score and either tying or taking the lead, and obviously they need a first down and then points in overtime, which they haven't had since the Iowa win in 2014.
That's the thing they need to do. I am endlessly interested in the first time that they play a game in 2025 that comes down to a one-score game to see what happens.
I know that everybody reading this will be stressed as hell, and I totally understand it. But this is a program – and I hate these tired cliches – but God, they really do need to learn how to win one of these football games.
They were able to do it against Boston College, but it would mean more to do it in the opener against Cincinnati or against a team like Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State or Michigan. If they were able to do that, it would be awesome.
I think the production level is second to none of anything that I have heard in this market.
Dave: What are you most proud of in this project?
Josh: That it turned out how I hoped it would. I think the production level is second to none of anything that I have heard in this market. And I say that as the person who just spoke. What Ian Aeillo and Mike Stibbs were able to do for us behind the scenes is something that should be chased after. I know I am going to chase after it, but others in this market should as well. I don't think that I have ever seen anything like this before or heard anything like this before.
And for that, I am incredibly proud.
I listen to a lot of podcasts. Most of them are just kind of the day-to-day sports or TV or movie kind of minutiae. But I occasionally listen to long-form stuff, and I've always wanted to try my hand at it. I was kind of afraid because I had never written a script and then I had never had to record it, and oversee it, and do all that stuff.
I could not have asked for a better group of guys to do this first project with, and I know that I will look back knowing how hard it was, just feeling so proud.
We finished the epilogue a couple of weekends ago. We recorded that at a different studio as people will see when the video comes out. Afterwards, Ian let Jack play around because Jack likes to be a DJ from time to time. Ian was like, “Hey, Jack, feel free to use this massive audio board. Turn up the music and do whatever.”
At one point I just kind of looked around. It was Ian and Mike Stibbs and Jack and me. And I was like, “Man, this is one of those moments that I know I'm going to remember for a long time.” Because I know how hard this was. And now we are at the end and Jack is doing a live DJ session. It was really cool. I'm so proud of how (the Groin Kick Chronicles) sounded. It sounded like I hoped it would sound.
It's hard to go into a project, wanting to do something and then it meets the exact hopes that you had for it. That was pretty special.
I don't think I ever approached a history course in high school saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I don't want to learn about this. I don't want to be reminded of the bad times.”
Dave: There are some folks who - for whatever reason - are never going to listen. But what would you tell people who are on the fence about listening? What will they get out of the Groin Kick Chronicles?
Josh: I think they’ll see that the problem of Nebraska football is not about being vindictive against a coach or a player, but that this has been a systemic thing.
I think it's important to learn from the systemic issues, right? When we were in high school, we’d take history classes and learn about the awfulness of the world. Sometimes we learn about the awfulness of our country, or of our state, or of our city, or of our block.
I don't think I ever approached a history course in high school saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I don't want to learn about this. I don't want to be reminded of the bad times.” It's important. It's important to see that and to learn from it. Now look: most of us listening - if not all of us - have nothing to do with the team on Saturdays. I don't know if anyone inside those walls will listen to it. I don't know if they even know about it. We don't control it. I can't say, “Look, I've learned all these lessons. Now it's time to apply those lessons to Saturday.” I'm just a guy who talks sometimes. But I think it is important.
I would also go back to something I mentioned earlier. Don't you sometimes like commiserating with people? And I think that's what this is. This is a way to commiserate with people like you who take losses harder than they should, who focus on them years and years later. I can tell you about the exact moment when Nebraska blew the game against Texas in 2006, when Terrence Nunn fumbled. How much that hurt, and the pain I felt. That was almost 20 years ago, and I still feel that pain today. I know you can too.
And it's good to talk about it. I see a therapist about once a month, and sometimes I talk about the pain that I'm going through, whatever it is, work, relationships, life, running. I leave those sessions, and I'll talk to my wife about how it went. I'm always happier that I talked it out. It is important for me to do that.
And so that's what this is ultimately. Therapy. I don't know if it was mentioned in any of the scripted stuff or with Jack and I, but this is our own version of Nebraska football therapy.
I leave happy that we did it because of something that Jack has long said, “People don't understand how much it has hurt and how crazy this era of football has been.” Then you go through it you realize he's been onto something. I don't know if it's as bad as being a Cubs fan for 108 years like he says it is, but Nebraska has lost in some insane ways.
Sometimes, it's good to remind yourself of that. Because if and when they come out of the sewer like Andy Dufresne, with the rain is falling on them, you're going to say, “You know what? I'm not happy I went through that, but gosh, it does make everything else feel a whole lot better.”
As a long-suffering Dallas Cowboys fan, I will never give them up even though I very much want to. But I'm holding out hope that someday, they will lift the Lombardi Trophy and I will hug my dad and I will say, “This was worth it. Everything that came before was worth it.” Maybe I'll have to do a Groin Kick Chronicles Dallas Cowboys edition (laughs).
But I would hope that this is a great reminder that it has sucked. It has been painful, it has very much hurt your heart, but man, it's going to make it a whole lot sweeter when they're ever able to recapture some of the glory of the old days.
So, for that, I recommend giving it a listen. At the very least, tune in for the Jack Mitchell tweets.
Dave: My thanks again to Josh for taking the time to chat, and to Jack Mitchell, and the rest of the folks behind the Groin Kick Chronicles. While I disagree with a couple of the games in the top 5, it has been an enjoyable – and therapeutic – journey.
