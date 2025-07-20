Dave Feit's Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 39 - Andra Franklin
Dave Feit is counting down the days until the start of the 2025 season by naming the best Husker to wear each uniform number, as well as one of his personal favorites at that number. For more information about the series, click here. To see more entries, click here.
Greatest Husker to wear 39: Andra Franklin, Fullback, 1977-1980
Honorable Mention: none
Also worn by: Justin Blatchford, Wayne Blue, Ben Buettenback, Chad Buller, Leland Copple, Glen Garson, Mark Hagge, Randy Lessman, Jordan Nelson, Mike Roberts, Jeff Souder, Jim Thompson
Dave's Fave: The Nebraska Greats Foundation
Andra Franklin is one of the greatest fullbacks in Nebraska history.
That's not just hyperbole. As an unabashed fanboy of Nebraska fullbacks,* and originator of #FullbacksForever, I can assure you that it is a factual statement.
*At one point in time - probably around 2004 - I could name every Nebraska-born fullback in the previous 10-15 years. Today, my football sicko obsession is writing 1-2 biographies about former football players, every day, for 100 days. This is a lot of fun, but remembering names like Steve Kriewald, Willie Miller, Dane Todd and others was easier.
Let's take a look at the other contenders for the title of greatest Husker fullback:
Frank Solich gets a ton of love because of his diminutive size (and his coaching career). That said, a fullback in Bob Devaney's T-formation offense was more like a running back in a modern offense. Frankie may have been fearless, but he wasn't asked to do a ton of lead blocking. It's like comparing Zac Taylor with Steve Taylor. Same position, but two completely different offenses.
Tom Rathman set multiple position records (881 yards in 1985, with four 100-yard games). He went onto a terrific pro career, opening holes for fellow Husker Roger Craig (who also spent some time at fullback).
Cory Schlesinger and the Makovicka brothers (Jeff and Joel) get support due to their contributions to the championship teams of the 1990s. They were prototypical fullbacks in the Osborne option offense: a battering ram of a lead blocker, who occasionally got a carry to keep defenses honest.
But Andra Franklin was different. He was a best-of-both-worlds hybrid who could block and tote the rock. Born and raised in Alabama, he turned down Bear Bryant to come to Nebraska.
A four-year letterman, Franklin gained 1,753 yards in his career. That is the most by a NU fullback, and almost 200 yards ahead of second place (Dick Davis, who followed Solich in the 1960s). When he graduated, Franklin had the ninth-most rushing yards in Nebraska history (currently 36th). Franklin was an All-Big Eight selection in 1980, his senior season.
As any Osborne-era fullback will tell you, their primary role was to block for the I-back. The I-back in Franklin's junior and seasons (Jarvis Redwine) rushed for 2,213 yards on a ridiculous 7.1 yards per carry. Obviously, Marvelous Jarvis and the offensive line deserve a ton of credit, but I guarantee that Franklin's blocking and threat as a runner made Redwine's life much easier.
Andra Franklin undoubtedly holds a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Husker fullbacks with Rathman, Solich and Joel Makovicka. He played in a bit of a forgotten era, but he is arguably the greatest fullback in Nebraska's history.
***
Thirty-nine is not exactly a popular uniform number - in any sport.
With some help from Google, I came up with Larry Csonka (1970's Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer), Dominik Hasek (NHL goalie), Roy Campanella (Brooklyn Dodgers catcher), and NBA center Dwight Howard… for his last three seasons.
Otherwise, there aren't a lot of household names to ever wear 39. That is especially true at Nebraska. After the great Andra Franklin, there aren't a ton of memorable choices. Nebraska native Danny Woodhead wore 39 for seven seasons in the NFL, but he went to Chadron State (where he wore #3).
So, instead of sharing memories of a random special teams player from the Bill Callahan era (my apologies to the legions of Jeff Souder fans out there), I'd rather talk a little more about Andra Franklin's legacy. His life after football was tragic, but some amazing things have come out of it.
Franklin's pro career started out great. He was a second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 1981. In 1982, he was the third-leading rusher in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl. In 1983, he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and played in the Super Bowl.
But in September of 1984, Franklin suffered a devasting, career-ending knee injury. Sadly, he struggled for many years after leaving the NFL. His money evaporated. Heart disease made work - or even being on his feet - difficult. Franklin was a quiet, private man who didn't want to place his burden on others. He likely suffered in silence for years.
After his untimely death in 2006 at age 47, many people who knew him wished they had done more to help.
Former Husker linebacker Jerry Murtaugh is one of those people.
Murtaugh - who played almost a decade before Franklin - was hosting an event in Omaha with dozens of Husker alumni. He saw Franklin sitting in a corner sweating and shaking. Murtaugh went over, introduced himself, and asked if Franklin was all right. Franklin said he had been having some health issues, and hitchhiking from Lincoln didn't help.*
*I should mention that this event was in late November. On a miserable cold and snowy night. Lincoln and Omaha are approximately 60 miles apart.
Shocked, Murtaugh asked Franklin why he had hitchhiked to be there. Franklin's response: "Because I gave my word to a Husker."
Murtaugh found Franklin a ride home that night, but he didn't follow up afterward, something he came to regret. Franklin's passing made Murtaugh realize that we could - and should! - be doing more to help former athletes after their playing careers are over. Especially those experiencing medical or financial hardships.
Murtaugh founded the Nebraska Greats Foundation. The organization provides assistance grants to former athletes who are facing medical or emergency crises. The Nebraska Greats Foundation does not limit itself to Nebraska football alumni. Any athlete, male or female, who lettered in a sport at of the 16 colleges or universities in Nebraska is eligible.
Numerous former athletes - including several Huskers - have been helped by this one-of-a-kind foundation.
Andra Franklin's death was tragic, but his legacy is helping others in their time of need.
