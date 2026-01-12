What Remains on Nebraska’s Transfer Portal To-Do List

As we enter an abrupt three-day dead period in the midst of the transfer portal window, Nebraska currently stands at 14 additions, including one from the junior college ranks.

With five coming from the offensive side of the ball, eight from the defense, and one on special teams, the Huskers have done well at addressing positions of need for 2026. However, considering the way the season ended, Nebraska entered the offseason with a laundry list of areas that need improvement.

To the staff's credit, of the 14 additions, the class of the newest members averages out to be a junior, appearing to give the Huskers a quality group of proven and experienced players roster-wide. They've gotten older, heavier, and more physical athletes that they believe will help make this team more competitive next fall, but the job is far from done. With five days remaining to round out the class, here's a look at the remaining positions of need Nebraska will likely pursue in the coming days.

Defensive Line

Since Jan. 2, the Huskers have added two defensive linemen to their transfer portal class. On Sunday, they also named Corey Brown the next defensive line coach. There's reason to believe that with him in place, portal targets will be more likely to schedule visits to Lincoln, giving this staff a better chance to fill in the remaining spots on their board over the coming days.

Anthony Jones committed to Nebraska back on Jan. 8, marking the first addition to the room. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Jones appears fit to battle for the starting role at either defensive end spot next season. With one more year of eligibility remaining, the former UCLA edge will likely learn under Roy Manning's guidance next fall.

On Sunday night, the Huskers also secured the commitment of JUCO All-American Andy Burbirija. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, the interior defensive lineman's commitment is the most recent of the class. He comes to Lincoln having totaled 78 tackles, 27.5 for loss, and 14 sacks over the past two seasons at Iowa Western.

Before Brown's addition, the Huskers secured visits from several defensive linemen over the weekend, including an uncommitted 2026 target and another out of the transfer ranks. Dylan Berymon remains the top uncommitted 2026 linemen on the defensive side of the ball, and offers a 6-foot-2, 330-pound stature that fits the mold of what Nebraska has been recruiting over the offseason. The Huskers are currently believed to be his top choice; however, recruitment is fluid, and things can change at any time. Regardless of the prep recruit's eventual choice, Nebraska could still look to add up to two additional players that they deem Big Ten-ready for next fall.

Barring Burburija, who took a visit and has since committed, Matt Rhule's staff also secured a visit from former Pitt defensive linemen Jahsear Whittington. Listed at 6-foot, 270-pound, the will-be sophomore has seen action in 16 games to this point in his career. Though slightly undersized compared to what many expect Nebraska to add, Whittington tallied 15 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble for the Panthers in his time.

Brown, who comes to Lincoln after spending the last three seasons at Miami (OH), may very well have some targets of his own. Despite the three-day break in action in terms of the ability to schedule visits, expect the Huskers to add anywhere from 1-3 additional recruits between now and Jan. 16.

Offensive Line

Nebraska's pursuit of retooling its offensive line under Geep Wade has seen success since the portal opened back on Jan. 2. To date, the Huskers have added two offensive line prospects that appear to be ready-made replacements at their respective spots for former starters who will no longer be with the team.

The first addition was Brendan Black, who comes to Lincoln with one year of eligibility remaining. Formerly of Iowa State, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior lineman will almost certainly fill the right guard role that Rocco Spindler manned this fall. With 30 career starts already under his belt, Black's experience, size, and proven ability make him a great addition to Wade's new unit.

Nebraska also landed a commitment from Tree Babalade. Formerly of South Carolina, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle has started 15 games in his career. He offers the Huskers multiple years of eligibility remaining and has extensive experience working at both tackle spots. Appearing to be an addition made by Lonnie Teasley, Nebraska's run game coordinator, the Huskers landed a prospect who will, in all likelihood, replace Turner Corcoran's right tackle spot next fall.

Nebraska has landed a commitment from South Carolina offensive tackle transfer Tree Babalade, a source tells me and @chris_hummer.



Former four-star recruit who has made 15 career starts. Expected to be one of the highest paid OTs in the nation. pic.twitter.com/7IqVWGQzwt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2026

The two additions this staff has made are hard to critique, given the circumstances. Considering Nebraska surrendered 33 total sacks in 2025, both Black and Babalade have the opportunity to provide a breath of fresh air into a unit that struggled heavily this fall.

For now, the Huskers appear to have four of the five offensive linemen in their starting unit pinned down, including returning starters in Elijah Pritchett (LT) and Justin Evans (C). And depending on which side of Evans Black will stand, Nebraska's next target will, in all likelihood, be a guard.

Earlier in the portal cycle, the Huskers secured a visit from former LSU guard Paul Mubenga. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound guard entered the transfer portal having started in 11 games for the Tigers in his career. Though other players on Nebraska's roster could fight for the job, if the Huskers were able to add Mubenga to the class, he would likely fit into the remaining starting role in 2026.

BREAKING: Minnesota RB Fame Ijeboi plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰This season he totaled 495 yards and 3 TDs



He’ll have 3 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/skYg6p4kcU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2025

Running Back

Many believed that as Nebraska entered the offseason knowing that former starting running back Emmett Johnson was off to the draft, it meant the Huskers would be shopping for a ready-made replacement. However, as Day 11 of the transfer portal window goes on, Nebraska has yet to secure a visit for one.

With nearly every other position of need addressed, besides the two other listed earlier in this article, it seems imminent that Nebraska's staff will now turn its collective head towards this position group. The Huskers have proverbially flirted with one confirmed target in former Minnesota running back Fame Ijeboi, though he would eventually go on to sign with fellow Big Ten member, Purdue.

Other than that, it's been relatively quiet. Nebraska does have several members of its current running back room that seem to be more than capable of providing meaningful snaps; however, the combination of Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee has combined for a mere 81 snaps in their careers.

Official in the portal . Thank you Nebraska for everything . pic.twitter.com/WEdHFyu42W — Kenneth Williams 1️⃣ (@KennyRwilliams1) January 8, 2026

The only true news to come out of EJ Barthel's room is the departure of Kenneth Williams. Mostly regarded as a return specialist, the will-be junior is believed to be looking for an increased role as a running back at his next school.

Whether the Huskers look to add a player able to take over the starting running back role, or Nebraska elects to add another player capable of sharing snaps via a committee approach, it does appear they will actively pursue available options over the coming days.

With the high-paid positions largely addressed, the Huskers can now spend their remaining budget on a few select players to round out the class. Finishing on a high note is of the utmost importance, and doing so will reinstate belief in the program heading into 2026. It's a big year for Rhule and company to succeed, and while nobody but Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen truly knows what that success means, it would do well across this state to see this staff hit that mark next season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.