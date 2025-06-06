Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 83 – Kyle Vanden Bosch
Dave Feit is counting down the days until the start of the 2025 season by naming the best Husker to wear each uniform number, as well as one of his personal favorites at that number. For more information about the series, click here. To see more entries, click here.
Greatest Husker to wear 83: Kyle Vanden Bosch, Rush End, 1997 – 2000
Honorable Mention: none
Also worn by: Jared Blum, Monte Engebritson, Tim McCoy, Terrence Nunn, Bryan Reimers, Chris Septak, Larry Tomlinson, Brad Tyrer, Travis Vokolek, Steve Wieser
Dave’s Fave: Terrence Nunn, Wide Receiver, 2004 – 2007
83 is the second number in our countdown without a first team all-conference pick. However, 83 is one of two numbers to be worn by a winner of the “Academic Heisman” award.
The Vincent dePaul Draddy Trophy (now known as the William Campbell Trophy) is given to the “absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.” Presented since 1990, it is widely considered the most prestigious academic award in college football.
Nebraska’s first “Academic Heisman” was won by Rob Zatechka in 1994. The second was won by Kyle Vanden Bosch in 2000.
Few Huskers have ever epitomized the combination of “brains and brawn” more than Kyle Vanden Bosch. In addition to the “Academic Heisman,” he won several other national scholar-athlete awards. He is one of a dozen Huskers to be a two-time Academic All-American and was first-team Academic All-Big 12 three times.
Vanden Bosch was also a three-time finalist for Nebraska’s “Lifter of the Year” award, winning it twice. He owns position records for the Husker Power Performance Index, which showcased his speed, power, agility and explosiveness.
When his athletic gifts and intelligence were combined on the football field, Vanden Bosch carried on a legacy of outstanding play by Nebraska rush ends.
In his senior season, Vanden Bosch earned second-team All-Big 12 honors with a team-high 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks (tied with Randy Stella for the team lead).
Vanden Bosch blocked two field goals against Texas A&M in 1999, tying an NCAA record.
***
Even in the (relatively small) pantheon of great wide receivers at Nebraska, Terrence Nunn rarely gets mentioned.
That’s odd, considering that Nunn is currently ranked seventh all-time in both receptions (136) and yards (1,732). When Nunn left Nebraska, he was second on both lists.
I think there are three primary reasons for this:
- As we discussed at 87, Nebraska fans typically do not hold the players (and accomplishments) of the Bill Callahan and Mike Riley eras in high regard. That’s a shame. There were good players on those squads – even if those teams didn’t always have winning records.
- Nunn was viewed as more of a possession receiver than a big-play threat. I think that comes from his reliable consistency. Nunn caught a pass in 32 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in school history (second-longest when he graduated). He may not have been consistent deep threat, but two of his 11 touchdowns were over 50 yards.
- Texas, 2006. 17th-ranked Nebraska was a little more than two minutes away from getting Callahan a signature win over No. 5 Texas. On third-and-three, Zac Taylor completed a short pass to Nunn that would have given NU a first down to potentially ice the game. But Texas cornerback Aaron Ross forced a fumble that was recovered by Texas. The Longhorns drove down for a 22-yard game winning field goal.
That Texas loss – like some many other losses to the Longhorns in the Big 12 era – was a bitter pill to swallow. A gigantic missed opportunity for a program-changing win.
But the loss wasn’t Terrence Nunn’s fault. He didn’t allow the Horns to score four of the five times they entered the red zone. He wasn’t responsible for the two other Husker turnovers. He didn’t give up 78 yards on the opening kickoff. And, well, hopefully you get the point.
While it is unfortunate that one play can seemingly erase a record-setting four-year career in the hearts and minds of fans, that is the harsh reality of sports. The line between GOAT and goat can be razor thin.
