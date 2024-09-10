David Max gives his Colorado game Tuesday Takeaways
The Game
Just like last week we came out on top on my big three stats; time of possession, turnovers and scoring drives over 50 yards. Really pleased with the clock management to control the time of possession. Get the full coverage here.
Tunnel Walk: It was made special by the 1994 team coming out first and joining the line to welcome this years team.
The Balloons are back: First time in years. A welcome sight.
HuskerMax Coverage: We now have over 30 different writers that are contributing daily content to provide coverage to multiple Husker sports. Look for expanded coverage in our YouTube and other social media channels.
The Experience
Getting into the game: We go in Gate 1 and the line was long. Took about 15 minutes for it to slowly move. The concession line was again backed up to the rest room walls.
Cashless Concessions: Maybe a little better. Got our water bottles on the way up this time. Donna went down at half time to get a Runza and every single meat item was sold out, Runzas, hot dogs, brats, etc. Whoever is in charge on concessions needs to have a job review as this is the second week in a row of running out of food. Leaving a lot of concession money on the table. Vendors in the aisles were non-existent in the second half.
Stadium WiFi: Still really sucks. Could not even get the stadium WiFi option to come up. After the game I could not get a call out at all until we got downtown. I have Xfinity with the Verizon network on my iPhone 12. Very disappointing.
Time Out Clock: Big improvement over last week. The time out guy started rotating the two dimensional sign slowly so the entire stadium can see it. Maybe my message got through.
Come a Running Boys: Another t-shirt landed close but the guy in front of us caught it.
Third Quarter Light Show and Noise: The highlight of a night game. Have to think that the numerous recruits that were there were impressed by the light show and the crowd noise for the entire game. Everyone stood for at least 90% of the entire game. I would say it is the best make noise game for the entire game that I have been to in over 60 years.
I expect (hope) the concessions and WiFi will continue to improve as the team has done and both issues will become a thing of the past. Next up is Northern Iowa which cannot be overlooked going into BIG 10 play.
