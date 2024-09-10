Nebraska Football vs. Colorado Draws Most-Watched Big Ten NBC Broadcast
The eyes of the nation continue to seek out Nebraska football.
NBC Sports released data from their Week Two college football broadcast between Nebraska and the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday. Per NBC, an average of 6.3 millions viewers were recorded during the Huskers' 28-10 victory over CU.
It is Nebraska's second time being broadcast on the network in prime time, having been featured last season against Wisconsin. In that matchup, 2.45 million viewers watched the Huskers fall to the Badgers in mid-November a season ago.
The Nebraska/Colorado contest is the most-watched Big Ten broadcast for the network to date. It beat out the October 2023 contest between Ohio State and Wisconsin, which garnered 4.87 million viewers.
The Huskers will appear on NBC again for their annual Black Friday contest with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Nebraska and the Hawkeyes will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. CST, matching the same evening start time as the Colorado matchup.
Other television viewership numbers have not been released as of Monday night. The Week Two slate featured a monstrous top 10 matchup between Texas and Michigan and a key night-cap contest featuring Boise State and Oregon, though the later was streamed only on Peacock.
The Huskers will have another national broadcast on Friday, Sept. 20, hosting Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Television designations have not yet been assigned to the Purdue, Rutgers, Indiana, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin contests. Nebraska welcomes Northern Iowa on Saturday to Lincoln for another night contest, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.
