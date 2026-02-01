DeShon Singleton Nabs Interception, Ceyair Wright Impresses in NFL Draft Showcases

Nebraska football's defensive back alums had a successful week of NFL draft preparation.

The Huskers' DeShon Singleton and Ceyair Wright participated in the annual Senior Bowl contest on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. as Singleton competed for the National team, securing an interception with four tackles in the contest. Wright participated in the contest as a late add for the American roster, but did not record an in-game statistic.

Singleton wrapped up a solid week of work at the Senior Bowl practices, grabbing an interception off of LSU quarterback and Senior Bowl MVP Garrett Nussmeier in the first half. The former Tigers' throw was off the hands of Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, gifting Singleton the pick.

Singleton made some noise for himself during the week of practices leading up to the contest, as scouts and analysts noted Singleton's ability to run downhill and make tackles in space from his safety position. Likewise, Singleton raised eyebrows with his ability in coverage in one-on-one drills.

The practice tape matches the 6-3, 205-pound defensive back's best attributes with the Cornhuskers as Singleton finished his four-year stint with the Big Red, totaling 163 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions. In his final two seasons with the Big Red, the safety would start and play in 25 of 26 possible games, missing only the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah due to surgery from a previous injury.

The 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention nod was a standout in Nebraska's defensive backfield, making a massive impact in the Huskers' first Big Ten Conference win of his senior season over Michigan State. Singleton would earn conference defensive player of the week honors after recording six tackles and two interceptions against the Spartans.

Although cornerback Ceyair Wright saw limited reps in the Senior Bowl game as a late addition to the game - the former Husker accepted a late invite to the game hours before kickoff - the California native impressed with his time in the East-West Shrine Bowl game a week prior. Wright was a standout at practices in Texas, routinely undercutting routes for pass breakups and interceptions while reportedly "soaring up draft boards."

Wright forced a turnover-on-downs in the first half of the Senior Bowl, cutting off a 4th and five out route to the sideline pass from National quarterback Cole Payton of North Dakota State. The in-game rep followed Wright's practice film from the prior two weeks, as the former Husker was glued to receivers throughout one-on-one drills and created routine pass breakups.

The 6-0, 180-pound cornerback from Los Angeles was originally with USC to begin his college football career before joining Nebraska in 2024. After starting 15 games as a Trojan, Wright immediately made an impact with the Blackshirts, playing in all 13 games as a junior in 2024 with eight starts and setting new career highs with 39 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a sack, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. Wright would continue his success into his senior season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten nods while recording a team-high five pass breakups and securing a Nebraska secondary that ranked third nationally in pass defense.

Singleton's American team coaching staff was led by the New Orleans Saints and assistant coach Joel Thomas as the head coach, while Wright was working under the Philadelphia Eagles staff and assistant coach Clint Hurtt as the acting head coach. Singleton is rated inside of some analysts' top 10 safety picks, projected as a mid-to-late round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Wright has been listed as a potential Day Three selection.

The pair of defensive backs joins a strong candidate group of potential Huskers working to earn an NFL draft selection, with running back Emmett Johnson, receiver Dane Key, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, among others, receiving some pre-draft buzz. The 2026 NFL draft takes place in Pittsburgh, Penn with the first round beginning on April 23.

