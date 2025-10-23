Despite Recent Struggles, Dylan Raiola Named to Manning Award Watch List
The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced 22 midseason additions to the 2025 Manning Award Watch List on Thursday, with Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola earning a spot among the nation’s top signal-callers. The Manning Award, created in honor of the legendary Manning family, is the only quarterback honor that factors in postseason performance, making it one of college football’s most prestigious individual awards.
Despite recent struggles tied to Nebraska’s protection up front, Raiola has started his sophomore campaign strong, already surpassing his touchdown total from a season ago by early October. Now on pace for one of the most statistically impactful seasons a Husker quarterback has produced in school history, here’s a closer look at how, and why, Raiola finds himself among the nation’s best this fall, regardless of his performance last week.
Through the first half of the season, Raiola has validated the hype surrounding his five-star recruiting status, showing early in his sophomore campaign that he’s capable of being one of the best young quarterbacks in college football. Completing nearly 73% of his passes for over 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns, Raiola has brought consistency and maturity to Nebraska’s offense, showing steady growth from his freshman year. His poise and precision have made him one of the Big Ten’s most efficient passers, and a key reason the Huskers are averaging 36 points per game this fall.
Still, the sophomore hasn’t escaped criticism, particularly regarding his mobility, or lack thereof. Through just seven games (five against Power Four opponents), Raiola has been sacked an eye-popping 25 times, only two fewer than his total across 13 games last fall. That puts his career total at 52, and on pace to surpass 46 sacks this year alone. Regardless of where the blame lies, the constant pressure Raiola faces each week could prove costly to his Manning Award candidacy if the protection issues persist.
While Nebraska’s 2025 success doesn’t hinge on whether Raiola brings home the Manning Award, it’s certainly encouraging to see the Huskers’ signal-caller earn national recognition for his play so far. Powered by his arm, Nebraska is averaging over 416 yards of total offense per game, nearly 60 more yards and 13 more points than last season.
While the 2024 totals may still fall short of where Husker fans ultimately want the program to be, there’s no denying the leap both Raiola and the offense have taken this fall. Now firmly in range to break school records for both single-season touchdown passes and passing yards, Raiola’s rise has placed him in rare air among Nebraska quarterbacks, whether or not everyone’s ready to admit it yet.
Raiola’s name on the Manning Award Watch List is more than just midseason recognition; it’s proof that Nebraska finally has a quarterback capable of changing the conversation. If the sophomore keeps trending upward, most notably by avoiding sacks, both his trophy case and the Huskers’ win column could look a lot different by season’s end.
It’s still a long shot, but improved protection up front could go a long way toward turning that potential into reality. For now, Raiola’s focus shifts to Saturday’s matchup against a 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) Northwestern team, where he’ll look to rebound from a subpar performance against Minnesota.
As he prepares for his 21st collegiate start, individual recognition means little without team success. And if his midweek comments are any indication, Raiola remains locked in on the name across the front of his jersey more than the one on the back, something Husker Nation would do well to remember before judging the young star.
