Portal Options Nebraska Could Target at Quarterback

The transfer portal has become the lifeblood of roster building in college football, and Nebraska is no exception. With the Huskers looking to solidify their quarterback room after starting quarterback Dylan Raiola's decision to enter the NCAA Portal, several intriguing names have surfaced as potential fits.

The former five-star recruit threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns across 22 starts, but his sophomore campaign was cut short by a broken fibula against USC. Raiola’s decision comes amid program changes, including the firing of his uncle, Donovan Raiola, from the coaching staff and his younger brother Dayton’s decommitment.

Here’s a breakdown of multiple signal-callers who could replace Raiola next season.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Brendan Sorsby brings Big Ten familiarity after starting his career at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati. He’s shown flashes of poise and arm strength, and his experience against conference defenses could make him a steady option for Nebraska. His ability to stretch the field vertically would complement the Huskers’ offensive weapons.

Sorsby finished the 2025 season at Cincinnati with 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while adding 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Zane Flores , Oklahoma State

A Nebraska native (Gretna, NE), Zane Flores is a name that resonates locally. His upside as a former four-star recruit is undeniable, as he completed his first collegiate season. A return home could give Nebraska a developmental quarterback with long-term potential, while energizing the fan base with a familiar face.

Flores appeared in nine games this past season at Oklahoma State, finishing with 1,454 passing yards, five touchdowns (three throwing and two rushing), and seven interceptions, while flashing the arm talent that made him a coveted recruit.

Sam Leavitt , Arizona State

Arizona State Sam Leavitt is a dual-threat quarterback who thrives in improvisation. His mobility and quick release make him dangerous both inside and outside the pocket. Nebraska’s offense could benefit from his ability to extend plays, especially behind a developing offensive line. He’s a high-ceiling option who would add dynamism to the Huskers’ attack.

Leavitt closed out the 2025 season with 1,628 passing yards (106th nationally), 10 touchdowns (tied-100th), just three interceptions (tied-8th), and a 65.2 QBR that ranked 49th overall.

DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway is one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the country, and his presence in the portal would be a headline-grabber. A former five-star recruit, Lagway combines size, athleticism, and arm talent. While landing him would be a long shot, Nebraska’s pursuit would signal its ambition to compete at the highest level.

Lagway’s 2025 season at Florida showcased both promise and growing pains, as the young quarterback threw for 2,264 yards (69th nationally) and 16 touchdowns (tied-60th), but also struggled with ball security, tossing 14 interceptions (132nd). His overall QBR of 59.5 ranked 68th, reflecting flashes of playmaking ability mixed with inconsistency.

TJ Finley, Georgia State

TJ Finley offers veteran leadership and SEC experience, having previously played at LSU and Auburn before finding success at Georgia State. His size and pocket presence make him a reliable option, and he could provide Nebraska with immediate stability. For a program seeking a bridge quarterback, Finley fits the mold.

Finley wrapped up the 2025 season with 1,244 passing yards (126th nationally), 6 touchdowns (tied-126th), seven interceptions (tied-57th), and a QBR of 34.3 that ranked 124th overall.

Aiden Chiles, Michigan State

MSU Aiden Chiles is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the portal, with a blend of athleticism and arm strength that makes him a potential star. His upside is enormous, and Nebraska would face stiff competition for his services. Still, his skill set aligns perfectly with the Huskers’ vision of a modern, explosive offense.

Chiles capped his 2025 season with 1,392 passing yards (116th nationally), 10 touchdowns (tied-100th), only three interceptions (tied-8th), and a 68.3 QBR that ranked 41st overall.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

Kenny Minchey is a polished passer with strong mechanics and a reputation for accuracy. Though he saw limited action at Notre Dame, his recruiting pedigree and development under a Power Five program make him an intriguing option. Nebraska could view Minchey as a high-upside addition who brings both discipline and untapped potential to the quarterback room.

Minchey’s 2025 campaign at Notre Dame saw him complete 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 196 yards with a 140.2 passer rating, highlighted by a long throw of 37 yards and no turnovers.

Jaden Craig, Harvard

Jaden Craig is a lesser-known name compared to Power Four transfers, but his Ivy League experience offers a unique profile. At Harvard, he showcased steady decision-making and leadership qualities, traits that could translate well to Nebraska’s system. While not as flashy as some portal options, Craig represents a smart, efficient quarterback who could provide depth and stability while competing for a larger role.

Craig delivered a strong 2025 season at Harvard, throwing for 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Colton Joseph emerged as a steady presence at Old Dominion, demonstrating toughness and consistency in leading the Monarchs’ offense. His ability to manage the game, make efficient reads, and deliver accurate throws under pressure could make him a valuable addition to Nebraska’s quarterback competition. While not the most high-profile name in the portal, Joseph’s experience and reliability offer the Huskers a dependable option.

Joseph turned in a solid 2025 season at Old Dominion, throwing for 2,624 yards (51st nationally) with 21 touchdowns (tied-34th), 10 interceptions (tied-107th), and a 69.3 QBR that ranked 38th overall.

Marcus Stokes, West Florida

Marcus Stokes brings a unique path to the portal, having revitalized his career at West Florida with strong production and leadership. Known for his athleticism and ability to extend plays, he offers a dual-threat skill set that could energize Nebraska’s offense. His journey from a highly recruited prospect to a standout at the Division II level makes him a compelling under-the-radar option for the Huskers.

Stokes put together an impressive 2025 season at West Florida, completing 223 of 368 passes for 3,297 yards and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, while adding 367 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground, highlighted by a 75-yard pass and a 61-yard run.

Tayven Jackson, UCF

Tayven Jackson, who began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Indiana and later Central Florida, offers a blend of size, mobility, and arm talent. His experience across multiple Power Four programs has provided him with a valuable perspective, and at UCF, he demonstrated flashes of consistency and leadership. Nebraska could see Jackson as a versatile option who brings both upside and maturity to the quarterback competition.

Jackson’s 2025 season at Central Florida featured 200 completions on 315 attempts (63.5 percent) for 2,151 yards with 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, while adding 85 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground, highlighted by an 83-yard pass and a 25-yard run.

Isaac Wilson, Utah

Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, has begun carving out his own reputation at Utah. Known for his quick release and ability to process defenses, he showed flashes of poise and accuracy in 2025 despite limited starting opportunities. His pedigree and upside make him an intriguing developmental option, and Nebraska could view him as a long-term investment with the potential to grow into a reliable starter.

Wilson’s lone 2025 appearance came against Colorado, where he rushed three times for three yards and attempted one pass that fell incomplete.

