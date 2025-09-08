Donovan Jones Earns Blackshirt Ahead of Houston Christian Game
Certain honors in college football carry weight far beyond the stat sheet. For Nebraska, none is bigger than the Blackshirt.
This week, just days before the Huskers host Houston Christian, Matt Rhule addressed the media with some very important news. Among them, the head coach revealed that defensive back Donovan Jones has officially earned his first Blackshirt.
Matt Rhule on Donovan Jones
During his weekly media conference, Rhule made the announcement nearly 33 minutes into the session. He didn’t mince words about what it means for Jones, who has been carving out a bigger role each week.
Rhule said, "Donnie Jones, we had a package for him this week where he was a starter. I put him in a Blackshirt for this week because I think he's ready to go in a lot of different packages."
The recognition signals more than a symbolic gesture, as it confirms Jones as a trusted playmaker in Nebraska’s defense.
Jones has been involved in every game so far this season, and his consistency is paying off. Through 2025, he has recorded four tackles and one pass breakup. His performance against Cincinnati stood out as a career highlight.
That's exactly where he tied his personal best with three tackles and added his first career pass breakup. That effort contributed to a lockdown performance by the secondary, holding the Bearcats to only 69 passing yards on 25 attempts.
The home opener against Akron was another reminder of his reliability, as Jones picked up a solo tackle and helped the Huskers hold the Zips to just 62 passing yards and zero points.
From Omaha to Blackshirt Status
Jones’s journey to this point has been years in the making. During a 2024 redshirt year, he appeared in five games as a true freshman, including the Pinstripe Bowl. He also recorded a career-high three tackles and his first tackle for loss against Boston College.
A homegrown talent from Omaha North High School, Jones was a force on the field. The athlete collected 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four interceptions as a senior. He was named First-Team All-Nebraska and earned Super-State recognition while also excelling in track.
Now majoring in criminology and criminal justice, Jones adds his name to the list of Huskers who’ve earned the coveted Blackshirt. Fans will see him being part of a tradition that defines Nebraska’s defensive pride.
