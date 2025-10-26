Donovan Jones’ First Career Interception Helps Lead Nebraska to Bowl Eligibility
In a game defined by key plays in all three phases, redshirt freshman defensive back Donovan Jones came up with the play of his young career. His third-quarter interception set up a touchdown that gave Nebraska a 21–6 lead over Northwestern, a moment that not only swung momentum but also marked a milestone for the Omaha native.
With that in mind, here’s everything Jones had to say following his breakout performance, along with a quick look at his impact in Saturday’s win and his growth throughout his second season in the scarlet and cream.
While many plays contributed to Nebraska’s third conference win of the 2025 campaign, none were more opportunistic than Jones’ third-quarter interception - the first of his career. Reflecting on the moment, Jones’ retelling only underscored his “right place, right time” mentality. “For a second, I thought I [dropped it],” he said, noting he probably would’ve celebrated more had he been sure of the catch.
The pass, tipped by Northwestern receiver Griffin Wilde, required Jones’ full effort as he dove to the turf to secure it. Once replay confirmed his possession, the Huskers’ offense took advantage of the short field, punching in another highlight-reel score, a touchdown grab by sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter, his fifth of the year, to extend Nebraska’s lead to 21–6 with just under 23 minutes remaining.
Though the catch itself was impressive, so too were Jones’ instincts and awareness on the play, a moment that further cemented his place in Nebraska’s secondary despite being one of the youngest contributors in a veteran room. For Jones, the significance of the play sank in moments later. “It really hit me on the sideline; [it was] definitely a surreal moment,” he said.
It may have been his first interception, but if his early impact is any indication, it likely won’t be his last. Jones’ growth and consistency have been felt throughout the season, steadily carving out a larger role in the Huskers’ secondary as the season goes on.
Gaining more experience with each passing week, Jones has become a steady presence in Nebraska’s defensive rotation since the Huskers’ postseason win over Boston College last December. Through eight games this fall, the unit has allowed just 128.1 passing yards per game, a testament to its discipline and depth, and to Jones’ growing impact within it.
Along the way, the redshirt freshman has credited his mindset and attention to detail as key factors behind his early success. “I’m just taking it day by day, step by step, [and] keep working on the little things,” he said.
Following Saturday’s win, Jones now sits fourth on the team with 33 total tackles, adding a pass breakup and his first career interception as the latest milestone in a breakout year. His five starts in 2025 reflect the coaching staff’s confidence in his ability and his importance to a veteran-heavy defensive backfield that continues to set the tone for Nebraska’s success.
The strides Jones has made in just 13 games wearing the Nebraska "N" speak to a player carving out a lasting role within the program. With at least five more games left this season, the Omaha native will look to build on his momentum and continue to assert himself as a cornerstone piece of Nebraska’s future in the secondary.
While his game-changing interception marked the first of his young career, for Jones, it was a moment years in the making, one he’d dreamt about since childhood. Doing it in front of the home crowd made it even more special, but it wasn’t just fans who witnessed it. “My family came from Colorado and Crete, my grandpa came from Cozad, [I’m] glad they got to see that in person,” Jones said.
Hoping to show out in front of his family, Jones did just that, helping the Huskers reach bowl eligibility in October for the first time since 2016. But for him, the moment went beyond the stat sheet. It was a dream realized, and a reflection of both his personal growth and a Nebraska program rediscovering its winning identity.
Now, as Jones and the Huskers prepare for their biggest challenge yet against a USC offense averaging over 320 passing yards per game, the focus shifts forward. While his interception is one he won’t soon forget, his mindset makes it clear he’s already looking for the next, something Nebraska will certainly need as they aim to slow down the Big Ten’s most explosive passing attack.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.