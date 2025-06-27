Don’t Forget About Nebraska Wide Receiver Jacory Barney Jr.
After a busy offseason of transfer portal additions following Nebraska’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College, fans and media alike are buzzing about what could be in store for 2025.
But while fresh faces dominate the headlines, Jacory Barney Jr. remains one of the most productive, and underrated, playmakers on the roster. The rising sophomore quietly led the Huskers in receptions last season, setting a Nebraska true-freshman record in the process, and his all-around versatility could make him a key weapon in Dana Holgorsen’s offense moving forward.
While Nebraska’s 2024 offense struggled to find consistency, one bright spot was the freshman connection between quarterback Dylan Raiola and wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. As the Huskers turn the page under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, that duo could be primed to take a major step forward in 2025.
Barney’s 55 catches for 447 yards were impressive on their own, especially for a true freshman, but it was his versatility that truly set him apart. He added 285 yards on 14 kickoff returns, rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and proved to be one of the most reliable targets in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, Barney led the nation in targets (76) without a single drop in 2024. Despite earning Midseason Freshman All-American honors from On3, he still seems to fly under the radar heading into his sophomore campaign.
Comparisons to standout receivers from Dana Holgorsen’s past have already started to surface, including former Houston star Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, who became a third-round NFL draft pick after a prolific college career. When asked about Barney’s potential fit in his system, Holgorsen didn’t shy away from the high praise.
“When Tank was a freshman, he was at Alabama A&M. Then he went JUCO. Then I got him, and in a couple years, he was where he was,” Holgorsen said. “But (Jacory) has that kind of ability, and I look forward to coaching him hard over the next couple games to see where we’re at.”
The quote came after Barney’s breakout performance against Wisconsin, where he totaled 150 all-purpose yards and set career highs in two categories with nine receptions for 85 yards. Holgorsen continued to feature him as a chess piece in the final two games of the season, showcasing the trust already forming between coach and player.
As Nebraska looks to take a leap offensively in 2025, Jacory Barney Jr. feels like a breakout waiting to happen. With a year of Big Ten experience under his belt and his offensive coordinator setting high expectations for 2025, the pieces are in place for Barney to become one of the most electric weapons in the conference.
His production already speaks volumes, but it’s his consistency, versatility, and coachability that may ultimately set him apart. While the spotlight may initially shine on transfer additions or higher-profile names, don’t be surprised if it’s No. 17 who becomes Raiola’s most trusted target this fall.
The numbers may have snuck up on people in 2024. In 2025, they shouldn’t.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.