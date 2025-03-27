All Huskers

'I'm Not Interested in My Old Air Raid': Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, Dylan Raiola Meet with the Media

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, along with quarterback Dylan Raiola, wide receiver Jacory Barney, and tight end Luke Lindemeyer, met with the media Thursday after the latest spring practice.

The offense got a chance to meet with the media Thursday after the third day of spring practices.

Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, along with quarterback Dylan Raiola, wide receiver Jacory Barney, and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, took to the microphone. Holgorsen is happy with where things are at the end of March.

"The offseason was great, learned a lot," Holgorsen said. "Three days into spring, the effort, the energy, all of that's really good stuff."

Holgorsen said getting to jump in as the interim OC late in the season was helpful for him.

"Those four games were valuable," Holgorsen said. "If I would have just taken over in January, my head would be spinning. I can't explain how valuable that time was."

While some fears among Husker fans when Holgorsen was named offensive coordinator revolved around his history of slinging the ball around, but that's something he says isn't in the plans.

"I'm not interested in my old air raid," Holgorsen said. "If you need to run the ball, you need to run the ball."

As far as the quarterback room goes, Holgorsen is pleased with veteran Jalyn Gramstad coming back to backup Raiola and provide depth at the position.

"(We) call him Granddad," Holgorsen said. "He's the old guy. He's a great leader. He's got a ton of experience. I was glad that he came back. He gives us another guy that knows the offense."

Other topics discussed were the running backs, Raiola's leadership, offensive tempo, the offensive line, Heinrich Haarberg's transition to tight end, and more.

Holgorsen's appearance, as well as that from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Thursday's media availability.

