Nebraska Wins Pinstripe Bowl Over Boston College, 20-15
For the first time since 2015, Nebraska football has won a bowl game.
The Huskers beat Boston College 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon. NU is now 1-0 all time against BC.
The 20-15 final is also a Huskerigami, or Nebraska-specific scorigami, which is a unique score that has never happened before in a Big Red game. It is the 580th unique final score combination in Nebraska football history.
The last bowl win for Nebraska came in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl. The Huskers won that game 37-29 over UCLA.
All three of Nebraska's running backs scored in the game. Harlam native Rahmir Johnson kicked things off with a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter, followed by Kwinten Ives finding the end zone before halftime on another short run. Emmett Johnson caught a 13-yard score on a fourth down conversion in the third quarter.
The first Boston College points came on a failed extra point. A bad snap followed by a rushed hold turned into a low kick that the Eagles blocked and returned for a pair of points. BC also scored on a short touchdown run from Turbo Richard midway through the final quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion failed.
The second Boston College touchdown came on a two-yard run. The Eagles were set up at the goal line after Brian Buschini's punt was blocked and returned to the two.
BC got inside Nebraska's 40-yard line seven times, scoring just twice.
Nebraska tallied 363 total yards on the day. Dylan Raiola finished 23-for-31 for 228 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Emmett Johnson had a game-high 68 rushing yards while Rahmir Johnson ran for 60 yards and a score. Thomas Fidone led the pass catchers with five receptions for 50 yards.
Boston College finished with 343 yards on the day, including 296 yards through the air from quarterback Grayson James. The leading rusher for the Eagles was James with 22 yards.
Defensively, the Blackshirts notched seven tackles for loss, including a trio of sacks. Those sacks came from Vincent Shavers Jr., John Bullock, and Ty Robinson.
Both teams finish the 2024 campaign at 7-6. For the Huskers, this is the best finish since going 9-4 in 2016.
