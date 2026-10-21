Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the University of Nebraska System president, joined Adam Carriker on the Carriker Chronicles for a wide-ranging conversation about Husker football, the future of college athletics, NIL, leadership and what it takes to build a winning culture. Gold also shared how his years as a heart surgeon have helped prepare him for the challenges of leading the university.

Being president of the Nebraska system comes with a lot of responsibility. Gold oversees much more than academics and athletics. The university plays a major role in the state's economy, and Nebraska athletics helps bring national attention to the school. Gold understands how much Husker sports mean to the people of Nebraska, especially on football Saturdays.

One of the biggest topics was the changing landscape of college athletics. With NIL, the transfer portal and eligibility rules constantly changing, universities are facing challenges they never had to deal with before. Gold discussed his involvement with the Protecting College Sports Act and why he believes there needs to be more structure in college sports.

The conversation also turned to Gold's background as a heart surgeon. He spent 25 years in operating rooms, often performing surgery on children. Those experiences taught him the importance of preparation, teamwork and keeping emotions under control when the pressure is high.

Gold explained that whether you're performing heart surgery, running a university or playing football, everyone has a job to do. A team is only as strong as its weakest link. If one person doesn't do their part, everyone can suffer. He believes those lessons apply directly to building successful athletic programs.

When the discussion shifted to Nebraska football, Gold had plenty of positive things to say about head coach Matt Rhule and the direction of the program. He is impressed with the culture Rhule is building and believes the Huskers are starting to look and act like a team. Gold also spoke highly of quarterback Anthony Colandrea and made it clear how strongly he supports him.

Gold didn't shy away from discussing how competitive the Big Ten has become. There are no easy games anymore, and he believes Nebraska must continue building the type of team that can compete for championships. Winning matters, but Gold also believes the culture and foundation of the program are just as important.

Another major part of the conversation focused on Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen. Gold praised Dannen's leadership, discipline and commitment to putting student-athletes first. He emphasized that academics remain a major priority at Nebraska and pointed to the university's impressive history of producing Academic All-Americans.

Gold also discussed conference realignment and the challenges that come with traveling across the country for Big Ten competition. Late-night games, changing time zones and long trips can take a toll on student-athletes, especially when they are trying to balance school and sports.

Throughout the interview, Gold made one thing clear: Nebraska wants to win, but not at the expense of doing things the right way. He believes success starts with strong leadership, discipline, teamwork and taking care of student-athletes both on and off the field.

For Husker fans wondering where Nebraska football is headed, Gold's message was encouraging. He believes in Rhule, supports the direction of the football program and understands the expectations that come with representing Nebraska.

The ultimate goal is to build a program capable of competing for championships while continuing to make Husker fans proud of what Nebraska stands for.

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