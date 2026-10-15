Adam Carriker welcomes former Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch to the Carriker Chronicles for a great conversation about Nebraska Football, Oregon, and what it will take for the Huskers to pull off a big win. Busch brings a different perspective to the show, having coached at Nebraska and knowing what goes into preparing a team for a major Big Ten matchup. He was also the last Nebraska defensive coordinator to lead the Huskers to a win over Iowa.

The conversation starts with Busch sharing his thoughts on Matt Rhule's Nebraska team and how different the Huskers look this season. From the quarterback position to the overall attitude of the team, Busch sees changes. Nebraska has shown improvement, but there are still questions about whether the Huskers can finish games against quality opponents.

Carriker and Busch look back at Nebraska's tough loss to Indiana. The Huskers pushed Indiana and showed they could compete with a very good football team. However, Nebraska couldn't finish the job. Busch explains how difficult it can be to establish a running game against a strong defense and why Nebraska needs to continue improving in that area.

The quarterback conversation is another big part of the interview. Anthony Colandrea has brought a different element to Nebraska's offense with his ability to make plays using both his arm and legs. Busch calls Colandrea a great addition and talks about his decision-making. With Dana Holgorsen running the offense, can Nebraska find enough success against Oregon? And what does the future hold for Dylan Raiola? Will he play?

Busch also shares his thoughts on Oregon and Dan Lanning's football team. He has personally watched Oregon practice and believes the Ducks have plenty of talent. However, talent alone doesn't guarantee success. Busch explains why team chemistry, coaching, and losing key coordinators can make a difference. He also breaks down Oregon's defense and compares some of its concepts to Penn State.

Special teams become another interesting topic. As a former special teams coach, Busch gives his perspective on Nebraska's kicking struggles and what might be happening behind the scenes. He also discusses Brett Maher and the challenges that come with getting a kicking unit to perform consistently.

One of the best parts of the interview comes when Carriker asks Busch to put his defensive coordinator hat back on. How would he defend Oregon? Busch talks about creating confusion, challenging Oregon's offense, and making the Ducks earn every yard. He believes Nebraska could have an advantage in the trenches, especially with Oregon's offensive line experiencing some struggles.

The two also discuss the keys to the game, including preparation, execution, and which team shows up ready to play. Busch doesn't put much stock in the late kickoff being a problem. He believes both teams will be prepared, and the game will come down to the little things.

Carriker admits one concern is whether Nebraska could be facing Oregon at the wrong time. Could this be the Ducks' get-right game? With both programs needing a win, the pressure is on Matt Rhule and Dan Lanning.

The interview wraps up with a discussion about what this game means for both teams, their remaining schedules, and the College Football Playoff picture. Can Nebraska step up and take down Oregon, or will the Ducks get back on track?

It's a big opportunity for the Huskers, and Bill Busch provides some unique coaching insight into what Nebraska needs to do to come away with a win. Don't miss this conversation on the Carriker Chronicles!

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