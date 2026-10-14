Adam Carriker's Nebraska vs. Oregon Preview and Prediction

Nebraska football is hitting the road for one of its biggest games of the season, and Adam Carriker is breaking it all down on the Carriker Chronicles! Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading to Eugene to face Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in a late-night Big Ten showdown. Both teams are coming off losses, and both have plenty to prove. Can the Huskers bounce back and pull off an upset?

Nebraska enters the game at 5-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Curt Cignetti and Indiana. The Huskers showed some good things against the Hoosiers, but once again, they couldn't finish the job. Carriker discusses why Nebraska needs more than another moral victory. At some point, the Huskers have to start winning these big games, especially against talented Big Ten opponents.

One of the biggest questions is whether Anthony Colandrea and Nebraska's offense can get things going against Oregon's defense. Colandrea has shown he can make plays, but Carriker believes offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen needs to put him in good situations, especially on third downs. The Huskers also need production from Jamal Rule and the running back rotation. Can Nebraska establish a running game and keep Oregon's defense guessing?

On the other side of the ball, Nebraska's Blackshirts face a major challenge. Oregon has talented receivers who can stretch the field and create explosive plays. Carriker looks at Nebraska's defensive numbers and explains why the Huskers cannot allow Oregon to make big plays over the top. The Blackshirts have been improving, but this will be another serious test of just how far they've come.

Carriker also breaks down Oregon's defense, including players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Bear Alexander. The Ducks have plenty of talent, but Oregon has also been unpredictable this season. Nebraska cannot afford to let this become the game where everything suddenly clicks for Oregon.

This is also Nebraska's stiffest road test so far this year. Playing in Eugene, in front of a loud Oregon crowd, will test the Huskers' experience and mental toughness. Nebraska has added veteran players who have been through big games before. Now it's time to see whether that experience pays off.

Carriker shares his four keys to the game: handle Oregon's crowd, execute in the red zone, prevent big plays and play all four quarters. Nebraska must protect Colandrea, finish drives and avoid the mistakes that have cost the Huskers in close games.

Finally, Carriker discusses the point spread and makes his score prediction! He's picking Nebraska to pull off the upset, 24-21!

Can Matt Rhule and the Huskers shock Oregon, earn their third Big Ten win and make a statement to the rest of college football? Or will Dan Lanning and the Ducks send Nebraska home with another disappointing loss?

Get Adam Carriker's full Nebraska-Oregon preview, breakdown and prediction on the Carriker Chronicles!

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