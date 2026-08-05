Dylan Raiola and Nebraska Seem to Be Throwing Insults at Each Other — But Raiola May Have Gone Too Far

Dylan Raiola was supposed to be the savior of the Nebraska Cornhuskers after flipping his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Huskers in December of 2023. However, the Huskers and Raiola would go on to finish 7-6 in 2024 and then finish with the same exact record in 2025. Raiola would go down with a season-ending injury and play his final game in a Husker uniform in 2025. Now, both sides appear to be hurling insults at each other, some more obvious than others- as Raiola may have gone a little far.

Anthony Colandrea a "breath of fresh air"; Raiola Makes Bold Claim About Husker Talent

Multiple times now, the Huskers have made it clear that having Anthony Colandrea, a dual-threat QB, is going to be nice. Raiola had a major issue in Lincoln: being sacked and unable to roll out of the pocket. Raiola was sacked seven times in a 30-27 loss vs Michigan and a record nine times at Minnesota in a 24-6 loss. Through the air, Raiola was pretty effective, at least in 2025, but the lack of speed was a major downside. The offensive line proved to be better than it looked at first when it transitioned to protecting TJ Lateef.



Colandrea ran for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns with the UNLV Rebels last season while still adding 3,459 yards through the air and 23 TDs to just nine interceptions. Even if Nebraska wasn't trying to blatantly insult Raiola, the Huskers hinted they would enjoy the transition from Raiola to Colandrea.

What Raiola said a pre-fall camp media availability was arguably much worse, though. “It's definitely been a transition. I'll start with the landscape outside. There are no cornfields here. There are mountains and trees, and I love nature. As far as football, it's different with coaches and players. Like we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska, and I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that," Raiola said.



Raiola attempted to clear the air, saying he didn't mean to knock on them, but he still did anyway.

Why Raiola's Comments Aren't Exactly True — and Why They Was Uncalled For

It is true that the Oregon Ducks have more talent than the Huskers, and they have been nationally relevant for quite some time, reaching the postseason several times in the CFP era. Even so, it's disrespectful to say that about your former team, which is considered a blue blood in college football (Oregon isn't). Plus, the comments aren't exactly true, as Raiola overlooked the talent assembled in Lincoln. Nebraska in 2025 put together a great wide receiver corps, a good offensive line, and even had an All-America running back, Emmett Johnson.



Right now, Nebraska arguably has a better offensive line, a great and deep WR room, and talented running backs in the backfield. In other words, saying that Oregon has "way more talent" is not quite accurate when you consider Nebraska's offensive talent. Now, Nebraska needs a good play caller and a good version of Colandrea to use it, but Raiola didn't transfer from Akron.

Raiola had the talent to work with and moments where he could've led Nebraska to huge wins, but he didn't. Is it all his fault? No. But if Raiola has more pocket awareness and doesn't fumble and get hurt against USC, the Huskers could have easily won. If Raiola had been just decent against Ohio State in 2024, Nebraska probably would've won. Both losses saw Nebraska lose 21-17 after leading.



To put it simply, much of the talent Nebraska has had under head coach Matt Rhule wasn't exactly exploited by Raiola. Not to mention, such comments about Nebraska aren't exactly called for when Nebraska paid him millions in NIL and also put their whole trust into one of the best recruits in program history, and not to mention, a legacy recruit as his father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska, making the comments a little uncalled for. Nebraska and its fans stood behind Raiola, even when he struggled.

Nebraska Should Prove Raiola Wrong

Oregon is absolutely stacked with talent, no doubt. However, Nebraska's offense and defense are as talented as they've been in the last decade. Nebraska's offensive line is seasoned and deep; the WR room is, too. The running back room has questions to be answered, but the depth is elite, and the talent is definitely there.



Colandrea performed better than Raiola last season and can perform even better with such resources in Nebraska. Defensively, Nebraska's secondary, funnily enough, was about as good as Oregon's 2025 and is still elite coming into 2026. The linebacker position is way better with the addition of Owen Chambliss, while the D-line has questions, but can excel in the new 4-2-5 defense. Nebraska has a tough 2026 schedule, with Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State, so competing won't be easy.

However, Nebraska can prove Raiola wrong by taking their talent and doing something notable in 2026. If Matt Rhule's goal was to gain a massive amount of talent, he has done it. Rhule is known for a year three turnaround- and even though this is year four, Rhule undeniably has the talent he's wanted to amass. Nebraska can prove Raiola wrong by beating a ranked opponent and becoming a relevant team again in 2026. And, by the way, Raiola gave Nebraska fuel to play very hard at Oregon to prove themselves. This season, the good news is simple: Rhule's Nebraska has shown they can play at a very high level in some games over the years, and Rhule has by far the most talent he's had in Lincoln.

Nebraska should also be somewhat happy that they have a dual-threat QB and no longer have Raiola at the helm. Nebraska and its fans were loyal to Raiola, who claimed that he would bring the Huskers back to glory- only for him to transfer once things got bad. That's really not a good attribute to have, and football is sometimes a game of who has the best attributes. Who can survive the longest? Who doesn't give up or give in? Those players that can do that are the most valuable, and the players that can't, well, don't bring too much value to their team.

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