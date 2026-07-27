Nebraska Football Annual Fan Day is Set for August During First Week of Fall Camp

The 2026 Nebraska football season is fast approaching. With fall camp starting up next week, Nebraska announced the date and time for the annual Fan Day.

Fan Day is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Hawks Championship Center.

Fan Day gives Husker Nation the chance to interact with players early on in fall camp, historically including autograph lines, other interactions and a first glimpse of new faces on the roster after an offseason full of transfers and high school recruiting additions.

Fans will be able to enter the event for free and more information about the event will be released the week of the event. There will also be information on how children will be able to sign up to be a part of Coach Matt Rhule's autograph line released the week of the event as well.

The 2026 edition is slated to be a week later than last year's. In 2025, Fan Day was scheduled alongside the Big Red Preview open practice event, both taking place on August 2. The 2026 event returns to a shorter afternoon format, at least so far, hasn't been paired with anything else.

This event arrives as anticipation builds around the fourth season of the Rhule era at Nebraska. The Huskers are coming off a 7-6 finish in 2025 and now will look to build off of it and find success in 2026. Nebraska will look to expected starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea to elevate the offense, with a potentially loaded wide receiver room and veteran offensive line. The Huskers will have a new-look defense under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, switching to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme. 2026 also brings a heated-up schedule, facing off against the trio of conference opponents that made the College Football Playoffs and six of the Big Ten's top ten.

Fan Day also lands just over a week after Big Ten Media Days, where fans and media alike will get a chance to hear what programs in the conference could bring in 2026. Nebraska's representatives are set to speak to the media on July 30. Senior center Justin Evans, tight end Luke Lindenmeyer and cornerback Andrew Marshall join Coach Rhule in Chicago.

Fans planning on attending the event on August 8 should keep an eye on Huskers.com and Nebraska football's social media channels for the release of instructions on parking and other important information leading up to the event.

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