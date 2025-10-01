Dylan Raiola Named to Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
Nebraska fans have long glimpsed Dylan Raiola’s high-level character, but now the rest of the country is catching up.
Earlier this week, the sophomore quarterback was named to the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watch list. This honor, given annually to an FBS player who “demonstrates leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship on and off the field,” underscores the caliber of person leading the Huskers both in games and in the community.
The 2025 watch list features 67 players nationwide, putting Raiola among an elite group recognized not just for stats, but for their impact beyond the field. For Husker fans, it’s an affirmation of the type of leader they’ve been seeing develop, someone who plays with ambition on the field and purpose off it.
While the award is prestigious in its own right, simply being named to the watch list is an achievement worth celebrating. Now in its ninth year, the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award has highlighted some of college football’s most respected leaders over the past decade since its inaugural ceremony. Raiola’s inclusion alongside past honorees such as former UCF standout Shaquem Griffin and Virginia’s Mike Hollins reflects the type of player any collegiate program would be proud to call its own, especially at the quarterback position.
For Nebraska, Raiola’s recognition is more than just good publicity. It underscores that the Huskers’ signal-caller embodies the full package fans hope to see in a college football player. His blend of on-field production and off-field community involvement is something few college athletes can match, further showcasing the kind of standout individual Raiola is in every facet of life.
Raiola’s most recent community effort, the 2025 Dylan Raiola Youth Football Camp, held at Lincoln Pius X High School in late July, welcomed more than 1,300 kids from across the state for a day of learning, meeting their Husker heroes, and having fun. After two full sessions and a full day’s work, the camp was so successful that plans to make it an annual tradition were already in motion almost as soon as the event wrapped up.
Beyond that single event, Raiola has consistently shown his commitment to giving back throughout his year and a half in Lincoln. Whether it’s taking time to snap photos with fans or creating opportunities for young athletes to learn at his camp, Raiola has made his presence felt in the community in more ways than one. In an era defined by NIL deals and revenue sharing, his choice to invest his time and platform into others is all the more noteworthy. His inclusion on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watch list underscores that those efforts are now being recognized on a national stage.
As Raiola’s recognition for his character continues to grow, his performance on the field has been equally noteworthy. His 1,137 passing yards through four games put him on pace to break Nebraska’s single-season passing record, which has stood since 2008. With an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, he’s also tracking toward one of the most prolific passing seasons by a Husker quarterback in program history.
For Nebraska fans, the combination of excellence on the field and genuine investment in the community is something to savor. If Raiola keeps on this trajectory, his name won’t just be etched in the record books; it will be remembered fondly by one of the most passionate fan bases in college sports. As he leads the Huskers into their matchup with Michigan State, it’s worth pausing to appreciate a player who is already delivering in every way a program could hope for.
