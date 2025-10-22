Dylan Raiola Sounds Off on Nebraska’s Response After Minnesota Loss
After a humbling loss to Minnesota, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola didn’t hide behind excuses. Instead, the sophomore faced the media with honesty, frustration, and an unmistakable edge, a tone that mirrored the mood inside Nebraska’s locker room following its second loss of the season.
Knowing the opportunity that awaits this weekend, and how quickly momentum can swing, Raiola’s time at the mic reflected a conscious effort to reset and improve ahead of Saturday’s matchup. With that in mind, here’s everything QB1 had to say during his media availability earlier this week.
To start things off, it didn’t take long for Raiola to address the attitude his team is bringing into practice this week. The sophomore said both frustration and determination have filled the Tom Osborn Legacy Complex since the loss. “The team’s pissed off, and super eager to get it fixed,” Raiola said.
Raiola, who’s been sacked 25 times through seven games this fall, didn’t say it outright, but his tone and body language suggested he’s carrying his own share of frustration. Even so, the quarterback took the high road when asked about accountability, saying, “I need to do a better job of getting us in the right play, right protection, and getting the football out.” While there’s truth to the idea that Raiola must get the ball out quicker, it’s clear the protection issues can’t be pinned solely on him.
As one of the team’s captains, Raiola and his fellow leaders decided to hold a players-only meeting following the loss to Minnesota, something he said was necessary heading into this week. “We told every truth possible,” Raiola said, adding that despite tough conversations, he’s confident the group will get things corrected moving forward.
As Raiola reflected on the week following Nebraska’s loss, one line stood out: “The real comes out when stuff hits the fan.” It’s a statement that perfectly captures the mood inside the Huskers’ locker room, and from the quarterback's view, it’s helped his team come together rather than drift apart.
For Raiola, that means leading by example. The sophomore made it clear that no one’s coming to save them; they’ll have to dig themselves out of this stretch on their own. It’s the kind of mindset Coach Rhule has preached since day one, and one Raiola seems to have fully embraced 20 games into his college career.
With their backs against the wall against a 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) Northwestern team looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023, Nebraska will need to channel that same maturity, determination, and urgency to come out on top this Saturday.
Leadership doesn’t come easy, especially for a young quarterback carrying the weight of high expectations. But Raiola’s words suggest a player growing into that role in real time. How the Huskers respond this weekend will show whether that growth has taken hold across the locker room, and ultimately, how the rest of the 2025 campaign will unfold.
Back home in Lincoln, this matchup might be Nebraska’s most winnable remaining game, and a victory could provide the spark they need to finish strong. Conversely, another letdown could push this team back into the same frustrating cycle of inconsistency that’s plagued recent teams of Nebraska's past. From Raiola’s comments, though, it’s clear he’s intent on making sure that doesn’t happen, and he’s leading the charge to make sure the results translate to the field.
The Huskers enter as heavy favorites, but that hasn’t guaranteed much in recent years. Saturday will come down to grit, focus, and who truly wants it more. Raiola’s challenge to his teammates was simple: back up the talk with action. Now, it’s on Nebraska to prove that the words of their young quarterback aren’t just talk, they’re the start of something new. And in year three under Matt Rhule, this may be the difference fans have been looking for, whether they knew it or not.
