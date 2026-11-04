Early November Cornhusker Stalk Report: Fan Trust, Behavior Falling

Taking a look at how different areas of the Nebraska Cornhuskers are trending, here is the Cornhusker Stalk Report for early November.

Fan Trust: Down

A third straight loss for Nebraska football tends to bring with it a certain feeling of doom and gloom. That loss also being the third straight fourth-quarter collapse puts things in a bigger conversation.

How are the timeouts being used? Is the head coach meddling too much with his coordinators? What's going on with the play calling in the red zone?

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with a referee during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans can be fickle, but when you're losing games and it doesn't look to be a talent issue, that makes every little action get questioned even harder. How the game goes at Illinois on Friday, let alone the way the rest of the season shakes out, will be a strong indicator of whether fan trust can rebound or will start to crater.

Basketball: Up

The basketball season could not have come at a better time for Husker fans.

While volleyball continues its domination (more on that later), football's fall 5-0 to 5-3 has many ready to move on. While that may be an annual refrain when the calendar flips to November of the past decade, there is extra weight this year.

Amy Williams and Co. are coming off a fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five years. Fred Hoiberg's group just got the program's first March Madness win in history, pushing through to the Sweet 16.

The people crave basketball season. It is finally, happily here.

Fan Behavior: Down

Being disgruntled is one thing. Being shameful is another.

Coaches' families hear much more than the public tends to know about. The fact that Matt Rhule brought it up on Monday says the pressure of the season has him wanting to make sure fans aren't taking it too far. That's beside the fact that no child deserves to be berated because of how their parent performs at their job, no matter how much money is being made.

What Rhule did condone was the throwing of objects by upset fans, which happened Saturday night, late in the game against Washington.

"You guys gotta remember: I'm from New York and I'm from Philly," Rhule began. "I've coached at Temple, where you walk out to see which sections are open, which sections aren't. I'll take (fans throwing stuff) all day.



"Our fans, it's not even winning and losing; it's when the football looks right and it doesn't. If you throw three turnovers and you have penalties, they're going to be upset. I'm here for all of it."

A Nebraska Cornhuskers staffer picks up trash thrown on the field by fans after a touchdown by the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Even with the blessing of the head ball coach, and no matter how many did it, the "greatest fans in college football" should still be better.

Jacob Lanier: Up

Barring injuries, the true freshman won't crack the starting lineup this year. Still, he's going to see the floor plenty.

Jacob Lanier played 23 minutes in Monday's season-opening 106-64 win over Le Moyne. He had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jacob Lanier drives against Le Moyne Dolphins guard Khalil Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is going to be a big-time playmaker for the Huskers.

Britt Prince: Up

Coming off an All-Big Ten season as a sophomore, the Nebraska native wasted no time showing she's even better in 2026-27.

Britt Prince was dominant in the season opener on Monday, leading the Huskers to an 81-54 victory over San Jose State. In 32 minutes, she posted game highs of 23 points, four assists, and four steals, adding eight rebounds. She made 4-of-6 from deep while shooting 60% from the floor.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince chases down a loose ball against San Jose State. | Scott Bruhn, Nebraska Athletics

Volleyball: Steady

Dan Busboom Kelly's team is still perfect, having improved to 53-0 in regular season matches since she arrived in Lincoln.

In the latest RPI update, the Huskers have moved up to the top spot. That's not surprising, as the Big Red are the only undefeated team in the country. But Pitt was holding that spot before facing some low-RPI opponents in the ACC.

All good things, even the pair of wins at Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend. Those did take four sets each, marking just the second and third sets taken off the Huskers in Big Ten play.

There isn't much higher Nebraska volleyball can rise right now, with the biggest potential to see a bump coming in the brand new Big Ten Tournament later this month.

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