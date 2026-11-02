Will Matt Rhule Ever Figure It Out at Nebraska?

Another Saturday. Another heartbreaking Nebraska football loss. Another game the Huskers had every opportunity to win, only to find a way to lose.

Nebraska fell to Washington 17-10 on Halloween night, dropping its third consecutive game and leaving Husker fans wondering how the same nightmare keeps happening over and over again. The Blackshirts delivered another outstanding performance, but offensive mistakes, special teams failures, ill-timed penalties, questionable coaching decisions, and a disastrous fourth quarter once again turned a winnable game into a devastating defeat.

The Common Fans have plenty to say about this one. And while the frustration is reaching new heights, there's also a bigger conversation about what Nebraska football means to those of us who have stuck with it through the years.

Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse, Another Wasted Defensive Performance

Nebraska's defense held Washington to just 10 offensive points and 32 rushing yards. The Huskers led for much of the night, but couldn't put the game away.

The guys break down the disastrous first-and-goal possession that ended with a missed field goal, Washington's improbable fourth-and-18 conversion, Matt Rhule's decision to blitz Andrew Marshall on the eventual go-ahead touchdown, and Anthony Colandrea's game-sealing pick-six.

How many times can Nebraska make the same mistakes before we stop calling it bad luck?

Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, and an Offense Without an Identity

Four years into the Rhule era, Nebraska is arguably more talented and more physical. But is there any evidence that this coaching staff can consistently win the games that matter?

The crew takes a hard look at Rhule's game management, the recurring problems on special teams, and an offense that seems to change its identity from week to week. Why did Nebraska throw the ball so often while playing with a lead? Why can't the Huskers establish a dependable running game? And is Holgorsen's offense putting Colandrea in the best position to succeed?

The guys also discuss whether Rhule has reached his ceiling at Nebraska, what it would take for a coaching change to become a realistic possibility, and how the final four games could shape the program's future.

Anthony Colandrea, Accountability, and the Few Bright Spots

After an encouraging start to the season, Colandrea delivered his worst performance as a Husker, throwing three interceptions and struggling to generate consistent offense. The guys discuss his decision-making, the offensive approach, and his absence from postgame media availability.

There were a few bright spots on offense, including Carter Nelson's touchdown catch and Luke Lindenmeyer's performance and emotional postgame comments.

But the larger question remains: Who is going to take responsibility for fixing what keeps going wrong?

Husker Nation: We're Not Going Anywhere

After another gut-punch loss, plenty of Nebraska fans are questioning whether the emotional investment is worth it anymore. Some are calling for changes. Others are ready to stop showing up.

The boys share why, despite all the frustration, they’re not going anywhere. Nebraska football belongs to its fans, its history, and the generations of families who have made it part of their lives. Coaches and players come and go, but the N on the helmet means something bigger.

The guys discuss what it means to remain a Common Fan through the worst of times, why it's understandable if some fans need a break, and why the connection to Nebraska football endures even when the losses feel unbearable.

The Road Ahead

The crew looks ahead to Friday night's matchup at Illinois, with four games remaining and confidence in the Huskers at a new low.

It's an episode full of frustration, a little humor, some perspective, and a whole lot of love for what Nebraska football means to all of us.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find the Common Fan Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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