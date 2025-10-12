Emmett Johnson Carries Nebraska to Victory with Career Performance Against Maryland
When Nebraska’s offense needed someone to steady the ship, junior running back Emmett Johnson answered the call. In a game defined by turnovers and tense moments, Johnson became the heartbeat of the Husker offense, racking up a career-defining 196 all-purpose yards and carrying Nebraska to a thrilling 34–31 victory over Maryland.
While his totals weren’t unprecedented, Johnson recorded a career-best 198 all-purpose yards in a 44–25 win over Wisconsin last fall, Saturday’s effort single-handedly pulled Nebraska out of the jaws of defeat, lifting the Huskers to 5–1 (2–1 in Big Ten play). With that in mind, let’s revisit some of the biggest moments from Johnson’s tremendous performance on the road in College Park.
Nebraska's First Drive
Starting with the ball after Maryland deferred to the second half, Nebraska had the opportunity to set the tone early by marching down the field for a touchdown on its opening drive. Facing a gritty Terrapins defense that led the Big Ten in sacks, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen made his intentions clear, the Huskers were going to run the football.
Nebraska did just that, and with immediate success. The first three offensive plays were handoffs to Johnson that went for 13, 11, and 8 yards respectively. In just three carries, Johnson had already gashed Maryland for 32 yards and pushed the Huskers squarely into Terrapin territory, all while taking barely a minute off the clock.
After a brief four-play break, Johnson was called upon again on fourth-and-short from the Maryland 31-yard line but was stopped for no gain, ending what had been a promising opening drive.
While it ultimately stalled, Johnson’s early burst sent a clear message, he was going to be a problem for Maryland’s defense all afternoon. On the next Nebraska drive, Nyziah Hunter’s 64-yard touchdown put the Huskers on the board, but it was Johnson’s relentless tone-setting on the first series that laid the groundwork for what would become a career day.
Nebraska's Third Drive
Up 7-0 and in full control of the game, Nebraska had a chance to extend its lead early in the second quarter. With the running game clicking, Holgorsen went right back to it, and once again, Johnson delivered. The first three plays of the drive were Johnson carries, picking up gains of 5, 2, and 12 yards.
As Maryland’s safeties crept closer to the line of scrimmage, Raiola took a play-action shot to Nyziah Hunter, resulting in a defensive pass interference that pushed the Huskers deeper into Terrapin territory. On the next two plays, Johnson was called on again, picking up 6 and 2 yards as Nebraska continued to grind out tough yardage.
A touchdown pass to Dane Key on a mesh concept was wiped out by a questionable offensive pass interference call on Johnson, who collided with a Maryland defensive back while trying to find a soft spot in coverage. Making up for the penalty, Raiola found Johnson on the next play for a 10-yard gain on second-and-27, a small but steadying play that kept the drive alive.
After a false start backed Nebraska up to third-and-22, the Huskers settled for a field goal attempt. Kyle Cunanan drilled it through, giving Nebraska a 10-point lead. Though the drive ended shy of the end zone, Johnson’s fingerprints were all over it. Through just three drives, he had already racked up 69 total yards on 10 touches, powering an offense that seemed fully in rhythm.
But as Maryland’s offense answered with back-to-back touchdown drives, the momentum slowly began to tilt back toward the Terrapins, setting the stage for Johnson to step up again later in the game.
Fourth Quarter, Nebraska Down 24-31
The remainder of the first half, and much of the third quarter, saw Johnson relatively quiet, gaining just 43 yards on seven touches as Nebraska’s offense sputtered. Entering the fourth quarter down by seven, the Huskers needed a spark. After a key Blackshirt stop gave them the ball back at their own eight-yard line, Johnson was ready to deliver once again.
Backed up near his own goal line, Johnson took the handoff on first down and ripped off an 11-yard gain to immediately give the offense breathing room. An untimely holding call followed by a short completion left Nebraska in a long-yardage situation, facing second down deep in its own territory. Then came one of the plays of the day, a screen pass that appeared doomed from the start, only for Johnson to weave through multiple Maryland defenders to pick up some much-needed yardage. What looked like a busted play turned into a manageable third-and-four, which the Huskers converted to keep the drive alive.
Four plays later, with the ball near their own 40-yard line, Johnson delivered again, this time with a season-defining run. Breaking four tackles and showcasing his trademark balance and vision, the junior turned what should’ve been a routine carry into the most clutch play a Nebraska player has made in years. The 50-yard burst set up a field goal that brought the Huskers within four points with under eight minutes remaining, giving new life to a team that seemed to have been on the ropes.
While everyone knows how it ended, a seven-play, 81-yard drive to win the game, there’s no question who Nebraska’s player of the game was. From kickoff to kneel down, Johnson put his heart on his sleeve for a team that desperately needed someone to make a play. And he did just that.
His performance, arguably the most impactful of his career, was a testament to a player who bet on himself and delivered when it mattered most. Sure, it came against an unranked Maryland team led by a freshman quarterback, but in year three of the Matt Rhule era, this was the kind of moment you build a program on.
Now sitting at 5–1 (2–1 in Big Ten play) and newly ranked inside the AP Top 25, Nebraska’s momentum is undeniable. Next week offers both a chance at redemption against Minnesota, the team that stunned them with a last-second field goal in the first game of Matt Rhule's tenure at Nebraska, and the opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight year. Expect the Huskers, led by Johnson, to attack Friday night with everything they’ve got.
This team is healthy. They’re hungry. And they’re learning how to win. Let that sink in for a moment. Because for the first time in a long time, Nebraska football is beginning to feel like Nebraska football again.
