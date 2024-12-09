Emmett Johnson On His Return To Nebraska, RELATIONSHIPS, The RB ROOM, Message For FANS & The FUTURE!
Adam Carriker's 1 on 1 interview with Emmett Johnson!
In this story:
Adam Carriker's 1 on 1 interview with Emmett Johnson! They discuss how Emmett felt ENTERING the PORTAL, dealing with this weekend's CRAZINESS & the DECISION to come back to Lincoln! Also, his RELATIONSHIP with Matt Rhule & the coaches, as well as the Huskers RB room, BOWL GAME & the future. Emmett discusses living in the INSANE Transfer Portal era & he has a MESSAGE for Husker Nation. Gotta love this guy!
