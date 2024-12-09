Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Bowl Assignment & College Football Playoff Chaos
Adam explains why the bowl game is important for the program, including the extra practices the Huskers have been missing out on -- more than a hundred of them.
In this story:
Adam explains why the bowl game matters and why he's excited for it, including the 105 bowl practices Nebraska has missed out on, speed/strength development & why having a winning record matters. Dana Holgorsen also has some strong words about the bowl game! Adam briefly speaks on Scott Frost and shares a new story/interaction with Frost. Also, Adam has an entertaining solution to the CFB Playoff chaos!
