Nebraska Women's Basketball Opens Big Ten Play with Win Over Minnesota
Nebraska women's basketball is 1-0 in the Big Ten Conference.
No. 25 NU opened league play with an 84-65 win over Minnesota in Lincoln. This was the first loss of the year for the Golden Gophers, who fall to 10-1. The Huskers improve to 8-1.
After having to grind out a win against Lindenwood, Nebraska dominated Minnesota from start to finish. The Huskers got up by double digits in the first quarter and never relented, leading by as many as 28 points.
The Huskers shot 51.7%, including 12-of-28 from 3. The Gophers shot 35.3% overall, including 5-of-21 from deep.
Eight Huskers scored at least seven points, led by the 12 points form Alberte Rimdal. She tied Allison Weidner with a game-high six assists as Nebraska tallied 22 assists overall.
Alexis Markowski scored 11 points and fell one rebound shy of yet another double-double. Callin Hake also chipped in 11 points.
Nebraska stays home Wednesday to host Tarleton State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on B1G+
MORE: A Dozen Big Ten Football Teams Set for Bowl Games
MORE: Nebraska to Face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Brodie Tagaloa to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: SMU Pushes Out Alabama; Four Big Ten Teams Featured in Inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back Dwight Bootle II to Enter Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.