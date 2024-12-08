All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Opens Big Ten Play with Win Over Minnesota

The Huskers start conference play 1-0 by handing the Golden Gophers their first loss of the season.

Nebraska guard Alberte Rimdal drives against Minnesota.
Nebraska guard Alberte Rimdal drives against Minnesota. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball is 1-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

No. 25 NU opened league play with an 84-65 win over Minnesota in Lincoln. This was the first loss of the year for the Golden Gophers, who fall to 10-1. The Huskers improve to 8-1.

After having to grind out a win against Lindenwood, Nebraska dominated Minnesota from start to finish. The Huskers got up by double digits in the first quarter and never relented, leading by as many as 28 points.

The Huskers shot 51.7%, including 12-of-28 from 3. The Gophers shot 35.3% overall, including 5-of-21 from deep.

Eight Huskers scored at least seven points, led by the 12 points form Alberte Rimdal. She tied Allison Weidner with a game-high six assists as Nebraska tallied 22 assists overall.

Alexis Markowski scored 11 points and fell one rebound shy of yet another double-double. Callin Hake also chipped in 11 points.

Nebraska stays home Wednesday to host Tarleton State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on B1G+

Box score

