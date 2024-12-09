All Huskers

Emmett Johnson Announces Return to Nebraska, Will Not Enter the Transfer Portal

The dynamic Huskers running back will be back in 2025.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for a short gain against Rutgers.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for a short gain against Rutgers. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Emmett Johnson is coming back.

The Nebraska running back made the announcement on social media just two days after multiple reports indicated he would be entering the transfer portal. Johnson posted a video of highlights that finished with the words, "I'M BACK."

Johnson captioned the post, "2 CORINTHIANS 5:7". In the King James Version, that verse reads, "For we walk by faith, not by sight."

In an out of hte game plan over the first nine games, Johnson's usage and production took off over the final three games when Dana Holgorsen began calling plays. Against USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa, Johnson 14.7 carries and 79.7 yards per game.

