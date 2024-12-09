Emmett Johnson Announces Return to Nebraska, Will Not Enter the Transfer Portal
Emmett Johnson is coming back.
The Nebraska running back made the announcement on social media just two days after multiple reports indicated he would be entering the transfer portal. Johnson posted a video of highlights that finished with the words, "I'M BACK."
Johnson captioned the post, "2 CORINTHIANS 5:7". In the King James Version, that verse reads, "For we walk by faith, not by sight."
In an out of hte game plan over the first nine games, Johnson's usage and production took off over the final three games when Dana Holgorsen began calling plays. Against USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa, Johnson 14.7 carries and 79.7 yards per game.
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Bowl Assignment & College Football Playoff Chaos
MORE: Three Takes on Nebraska’s Pinstripe Bowl Berth
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: College Football Playoff & Nebraska Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Opens Big Ten Play with Win Over Minnesota
MORE: A Dozen Big Ten Football Teams Set for Bowl Games
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.