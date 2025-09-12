All Huskers

ESPN Writers Project Nebraska Will Play in Music City Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl

2-0 Huskers seem destined for bowl game, unlike last year’s uncertainty

Chuck Bausman

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson had an excellent game against Wisconsin last season. The Huskers' win over the Badgers made them bowl eligible.
Last season, on the morning of Nov. 23, Nebraska was not bowl eligible. The Huskers were 5-5, and riding a troubling, four-game losing streak.

Nebraska needed a victory that afternoon over visiting Wisconsin, or the following week over Iowa, to qualify for its first bowl appearance since 2016.

Nebraska crushed the Badgers, 44-25, on a sunny, 60-degree afternoon in Lincoln. Running back Emmett Johnson gained 113 yards on 16 carries, which was a great game and also a preview for what he’s done so far in 2025. Johnson also caught six passes for 85 yards.

Nebraska lost to Iowa, so it needed the victory over Wisconsin to reach the postseason. The Huskers went to the Pinstripe Bowl and defeated Boston College, 20-15.

What a difference a year makes. At least so far.

Fast-forward one season

The 2025 season is young, barely under way. Nebraska is 2-0 and coming off a 68-0 victory over Akron. Bowl eligibility seems to be a given. The main question about going to a bowl is what game the Huskers will go to, not whether they even will qualify.

Point margins of 68 points will induce that kind of expectation, no matter the opposition.

ESPN published bowl projections after college football’s Week Two. ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predicted in which bowl the Huskers will play.

For the record, neither picked Nebraska for the College Football Playoff.

Bonagura has the Huskers in the Music City Bowl, in Nashville, on Dec. 30 against Mississippi State. Schlabach has Michigan playing Auburn in the Music City Bowl. Kickoff is 4:30 CT.

Mississippi State would be an interesting matchup for the Huskers. The 2-0 Bulldogs, who played at home, pulled off a last-minute, 24-20 win over No. 12-ranked Arizona State last Saturday. ASU was a CFP team last season. Mississippi State was 2-10 in 2024.

Schlabach has the Huskers playing on New Year’s Eve in the Las Vegas Bowl against California. Bonagura has Michigan playing Cal. Kickoff is 2:30 CT.

Cal is 2-0 with victories over Oregon State and Texas Southern. The Golden Bears were 6-7 last season and lost to UNLV in the LA Bowl, 24-13.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule led his team to the Pinstripe Bowl last season. The Huskers could make another bowl this season.
Should Nebraska go to a bowl game this season, it would be the Huskers' second bowl appearance in three years under coach Matt Rhule.

We last checked a media bowl prediction before the season and Athlon Sports had the Huskers playing Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

