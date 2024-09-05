Ex-Buff vs. Ex-Husker: Colorado-Nebraska Football Debate and Prediction
Former Colorado defensive lineman Matt McChesney joins Adam Carriker's show ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated game between the Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers in Lincoln.
Former Nebraska All-American Adam Carriker gives his big keys to the game for Nebraska vs. Colorado as well as his prediction. Spicing things up, former Colorado defensive lineman Matt McChesney joins the Carriker Chronicles and gives his insight into the Buffaloes' program. Let's just say Adam and Matt do a lot of verbal sparring about Nebraska-Colorado, and while there's respect, there are plenty of jabs thrown as well. Hit the play button above and enjoy the show.
