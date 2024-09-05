Nebraska Football's Tony White Advocates for 'More Noise' Against Colorado
The Nebraska defense will have their hands full with two of the most lethal weapons in college football on Saturday as the Huskers battle Colorado. Defensive coordinator Tony White knows that any advantage his Blackshirts can have will help against Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and the other playmakers for the Buffs.
"I am going to advocate right now - we need the counter, we need something there," White said on Wednesday's 'Sports Nightly'. "The more noise - not only the more noise for the offense and them operating. There's an electricity in the air. When you hear the crowd and they are going crazy, the offense can't operate, our guys are starting to jump around and go nuts - there is something to the fans bringing that electricity to life."
While a rambunctious crowd is expected in Lincoln Saturday night, White added that his team will need to continue many of the successful trends that began in Week One against UTEP. The Huskers held the Miners to only 56 rushing yards 22 attempts and gave up a single touchdown in the first quarter.
The Nebraska defensive coordinator was asked by show host Greg Sharpe about the impressive tackling against the UTEP passing attack, and how last week's opponent can translate to Week Two.
"Those kind of offenses, that's what they thrive on. They want to throw a pass out for no gain, make a guy miss, then take it 15 or 20 yards. It was really good to see the guys track the near hip, see the guys try to use dominant contact. There was a couple of plays here and there that got away from us. Those things are stepping stones to being a really good defense," White said.
White was complimentary of Ty Robinson and Tommi Hill's performances, saying that Robinson was able to "take it to another level." The defensive coordinator added that Hill's "best compliment" to receive was UTEP's refusal to throw a pass in his direction. White added that freshman Vincent Shavers stood out in his first contest.
"The first thing you realize about Vince is that he is so passionate. He is a young man that you root for. He loves football, he loves the guys he's around, he loves Nebraska," White said. "It was fun to watch him run around and get his first taste of collegiate football."
Sharpe pressed White regarding the defense's challenges in facing Sanders, the son of CU coach Deion. White spoke on how the "savvy" signal-caller makes for a dangerous opponent.
"He's a guy that knows where to go with the football. He's got a system around him that allows him to identify coverages. He's got playmakers all around him, and he's got the freedom to check plays if he sees something," White said. "Talent wise is one thing - he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Mentally that's where he gains a lot of respect from me."
The most dangerous weapon for Sanders' offense includes Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter. The two-way player had an impeccable performance against North Dakota State in Week One, scoring three touchdowns and only missed two plays playing both receiver and cornerback.
"Guys like that don't come around often," White said of Hunter. "My era, Charles Woodson did that. It was unbelievable back then. He's a special talent."
White added that despite some coaching changes for Colorado, the offense appears simliar to what the Big Red faced a season ago in a loss at Folsom Field.
"They've created new ways they want to attack people, attack coverages. (They) get guys one-on-one. Last year, Shedeur was relying on his eyes, now he's got somebody talking in his headset reassuring him of those looks. It is going to be a challenge."
Nebraska's defense had success against the Buffaloes in 2023, limiting CU to 13 first-half points and garnering eight sacks. The offense's inability to hold onto possessions doomed the Huskers, as Nebraska's four turnovers gave way to a 36-14 Colorado victory.
The Blackshirts will match up with Colorado's high-flying attack Saturday night in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium. To hear White's full interview with Sharpe, watch the full 'Sports Nightly' below.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.